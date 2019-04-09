Crude Fundamentals Are Now Bullish

Imports have collapsed over the last month, which is likely to lead to further draws as domestic supply fills the gap.

Simply said, there is a remarkable change afoot in the fundamentals of the North American petroleum markets. Specifically, we are witnessing a regime shift, as the market appears to be moving from fundamental bearishness to a more neutral or potentially bullish environment. This change has been driving the frantic buying of WTI futures (USO) and is likely to continue providing headwinds to the oil markets.

In this article, I will dig into the main fundamental picture of the crude markets and show what has changed since my last update, when I mentioned that the bearish thesis may be weakening. So, let’s jump in.

When you analyze the crude markets, it always makes sense to start with a simple 5-year range chart of crude inventories. These charts give a simple and concise view of the balance between supply and demand and show which force is winning the battle.

The first thing to notice is that inventory levels in commercial crude stocks have recently dipped below their 5-year average for the first time since rising above it last November. What is particularly noteworthy here is that when you examine the year-to-date balance in crude inventories, it shows a striking picture: this has been one of the weakest years for crude stocks in at least the last ten.

As you can see in the above chart, on a year-to-date basis, we are substantially below the builds seen in the last 10 years, with only 2018 rivaling our to-date changes. It is noteworthy that we witnessed a significant shift from February - where by all appearances we were headed for a continuation of builds. But something changed around that time which led to inventories being pulled from stocks against seasonal norms.

The supply piece of the equation has witnessed an interesting shift in crude oil makeup in the United States. First, crude production continues to climb to remarkable levels.

Simply said, production is remarkably strong and continues an unabated climb upwards. This climb in production, if taken in isolation, is strongly bearish for the flat price of crude oil. However, we have witnessed a decrease in crude imports to the lowest levels seen in many years.

Over the last month, we have consistently seen imports of up to a million barrels per day less than the 5-year average for what is “normal” for any given week. This decrease in imports is not localized to any specific country, but has seen drops in most major importers into the United States as seen in the following charts.

When we shift this data to show imports on a percentage of total basis, we can see that Venezuelan imports have finally fallen to nothing, while we have been sourcing more and more barrels from assorted countries not typically in our top-5 importers list. These “Other” countries include places like Nigeria, Ecuador, and Brazil.

Despite the incredibly strong and growing production situation, imports have dropped off sharply, leading to a weakness in supply in North America. This, in and of itself, could potentially be a bullish factor. However, we now need to examine demand to observe the complete picture before generating any sort of recommendation.

The largest demand factor for crude oil is obviously refining. And refining has been tepid for the past few weeks.

The following two charts tell the story of what’s impacting the refining sector. First, refineries massively overproduced through February as the sector raced to capture fleeting margins.

This oversupply in gasoline (which represents 47% of what the typical refinery produces) led to the destruction of the gas crack through early March.

Refining runs were finally slowed in March, which has led to a massive surge seen in the regional gas cracks across the country.

However, this move positions us for an increase in refining runs once again as the sector races to capture some of the highest cracks seen in a few years. Indeed, in New York Harbor and along the Gulf Coast, we’re seeing gas cracks either at or very close to the levels achieved in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in late 2017. In other words, refineries are about to kick into full production once again, leading to strong demand for crude oil.

The other demand factor impacting crude oil is exports. Exports remain strong and have remained strong for many months.

As long as the Brent-WTI spread remains elevated, we will see exports elevated.

An import factor to remember about exports is that they are essentially a “pressure relief valve”. When the United States is full of crude, domestic prices tend to fall versus global prices as witnessed by the elevated Brent-WTI spread. When this spread is elevated, supply is incentivized to flow from the United States to foreign countries (since Brent is a good light-sweet barometer with global waterborne access), allowing the pressure of strong supply to be relieved through exports. However, when the pressure lowers in the United States through a more balanced market, exports will likely taper off and WTI prices will trade more closely with Brent.

We’ve covered a lot of territory. Before moving on, here’s a recap of the major supply and demand factors for crude oil as seen in the market right now.

Supply

Production (Bearish) - Production remains strong and continues an unabated climb upwards.

- Production remains strong and continues an unabated climb upwards. Imports (Bullish) - Imports are incredibly weak versus 5-year normal levels as domestic runs have been cut and domestic production continues to supplant foreign barrels.

Demand

Refining (Bearish but soon to switch to bullish) - Technically, refining demand is bearish if you just look at the outright figure of recent runs. However, it is important to factor in current economics, since these economics will impact crude runs over the immediate future. Economics strongly favor higher crude runs, which will be bullish for crude oil.

- Technically, refining demand is bearish if you just look at the outright figure of recent runs. However, it is important to factor in current economics, since these economics will impact crude runs over the immediate future. Economics strongly favor higher crude runs, which will be bullish for crude oil. Exports (Bullish but vulnerable) - Exports are strong, but if the United States switches strongly into a demand regime, we are liable to see exports soften.

We stand at the cusp of a historic switch in the fundamental landscape of crude oil. And the change happened incredibly quickly.

Inventories have fallen more rapidly than we’ve seen in most prior years.

The gas crack has rallied to multi-year highs in the space of one month, signaling an immediate shift in demand.

Imports have completely decoupled from historical seasonal patterns in a change only really showing up over the last 5 weeks.

Simply said, for the first time in several months, we can safely say that the fundamentals are now largely bullish for WTI, with all appearances indicating that we will see additional bullishness in the next few months. So, if you’re a fundamental trader, it is time to look for further upside in prices.

All fundamental theses need to be examined in the light of what is actually happening in the market. Simply said, if you’re looking to purchase now, you’re buying after a rally in flat price of over 50%, or $22/bbl.

There still could be much upside remaining in this movement, but if you’re looking to buy WTI in the form of the USO ETF (which holds WTI futures), be cognizant that you are buying into a strong trend and you should manage your risk appropriately. Specifically, I’d recommend employing a trend-following strategy and holding your position until the strategy says otherwise. Examples of this would include selling when price falls below a moving average or when it hits a fresh multi-week low.

In summary, the fundamentals are now bullish for WTI for the first time in several months, and investors should be looking for further upside in WTI futures and ETFs - in particular, USO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.