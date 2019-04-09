Dividend Income Update March 2019

I'm quite pleased with my March totals. Who would complain about a 9.2% year-over-year increase?

The start of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. March was exciting, as ever as my year-over-year numbers continue to highlight the trifecta magic of dividend investing, which includes adding fresh capital, dividend raises and basic compounding to create an ever-increasing passive income stream. Even if I stopped adding fresh capital today and every dividend stock I owned kept all distributions flat without a single raise, my passive income stream would continue to grow. With that being said, let's take a look back at my March 2018 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $792.26, up from $679.27, an increase of 16.6% from March of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $182.92, up from $159.04, an increase of 15.0% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $5.80, down from $59.92 from this time last year, a decrease of -90.3%. Nothing wrong here. HCP used to pay in March last year, which explains the year-over-year decrease, as its payment has shifted to another month.

Grand total for the month of March: $980.98, an increase of 9.2% from March 2018.

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $1,543.72

Date Description Amount $ 03/01/19 WELLS FARGO & CO. (WFC) CASH DIV ON 42.33184 SHS REC 02/01/19 PAY 0... 19.05 03/01/19 PFIZER INC. (PFE) CASH DIV ON 49.36173 SHS REC 02/01/19 PAY 03/01/1... 17.77 03/01/19 W.W. GRAINGER INC. (GWW) CASH DIV ON 14.06002 SHS REC 02/11/19 PAY 0... 19.12 03/01/19 BEMIS CO. INC. (BMS) CASH DIV ON 36.22872 SHS REC 02/20/19 PAY 03/01... 11.59 03/01/19 AFLAC INC. (AFL) CASH DIV ON 361.03290 SHS REC 02/20/19 PAY 03/01/1... 97.48 03/06/19 WABTEC CORP. (WAB) COMMON STOCK CIL ON 0.65608 SHRS CIL PAYMENT @71... 47.20 03/06/19 SOUTHERN CO. (SO) CASH DIV ON 151.94059 SHS REC 02/19/19 PAY 03/06... 91.16 03/08/19 WABTEC CORP. COMMON STOCK CIL on 0.65608 Shrs CIL Payment @74... 49.00 03/08/19 YUM BRANDS INC. (YUM) CASH DIV ON 59.23193 SHS REC 02/14/19 PAY 03/... 24.88 03/08/19 AMGEN INC. (AMGN) CASH DIV ON 2.01339 SHS REC 02/15/19 PAY 03/08/19 2.92 03/11/19 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. (EMR) CASH DIV ON 81.63445 SHS REC 02/15/19 PA... 40.00 03/12/19 3M COMPANY (MMM) CASH DIV ON 24.16199 SHS REC 02/15/19 PAY 03/12/1... 34.79 03/12/19 JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ) CASH DIV ON 44.27028 SHS REC 02/26/19 PAY ... 39.84 03/12/19 ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO. (ADM) CASH DIV ON 184.36860 SHS REC 02/1... 64.53 03/15/19 MCDONALD'S CORP. (MCD) CASH DIV ON 28.17815 SHS REC 03/01/19 PAY 03/... 32.69 03/15/19 DOVER CORPORATION (DOV) CASH DIV ON 46.29389 SHS REC 02/28/19 PAY ... 22.22 03/15/19 CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC. (ED) CASH DIV ON 75.64754 SHS REC 02/13/1... 55.98 03/18/19 V.F. CORPORATION (VFC) CASH DIV ON 56 SHS REC 03/08/19 PAY 03/18/19 28.56 03/20/19 DOMINION ENERGY INC. ([D) COMMON STOCK CASH DIV ON 94 SHS REC 03/0... 86.25 03/21/19 YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC. (YUMC) COM CASH DIV ON 58.19852 SHS 6.98 03/21/19 ***UNILEVER PLC SPONSORED ADR (UL) CASH DIV ON 20 SHS REC 02/15/1... 8.84 03/22/19 KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY (THE) (KHC) COMMON STOCK CASH DIV ON 58.75317 ... 23.50 03/28/19 GILEAD SCIENCES INC. (GILD) CASH DIV ON 16.04588 SHS REC 03/15/19 PA... 10.11 03/29/19 PEPSICO INC. (PEP) COMMON STOCK CASH DIV ON 35 SHS REC 03/01/19 PAY... 32.46 03/29/19 PRICE T. ROWE GROUP INC. (TROW) CASH DIV ON 5.03842 SHS REC 03/15/19 ... 3.83 03/29/19 BECTON DICKINSON & CO. (BDX) CASH DIV ON 23 SHS REC 03/08/19 PAY 03... 17.71 Total: $ 792.26

ROTH Account

Year-to-date dividends: $588.10

Date Description Amount $ 03/01/19 PFIZER INC. CASH DIV ON 9.06644 SHS REC 02/01/19 PAY 03/01/19 3.26 03/08/19 YUM BRANDS INC. CASH DIV ON 17.06683 SHS REC 02/14/19 PAY 03/... 7.17 03/11/19 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. CASH DIV ON 56.43863 SHS REC 02/15/19 PA... 27.65 03/12/19 3M COMPANY CASH DIV ON 9.06074 SHS REC 02/15/19 PAY 03/12/19 13.05 03/12/19 JOHNSON & JOHNSON CASH DIV ON 8.04914 SHS REC 02/26/19 PAY 0... 7.24 03/15/19 MCDONALD'S CORP. CASH DIV ON 11.06999 SHS REC 03/01/19 PAY 03/... 12.84 03/18/19 V.F. CORPORATION CASH DIV ON 41 SHS REC 03/08/19 PAY 03/18/19 20.91 03/20/19 DOMINION ENERGY INC. COMMON STOCK CASH DIV ON 10 SHS REC 03/0... 9.18 03/21/19 YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC. COM CASH DIV ON 17.05819 SHS 2.05 03/21/19 ***UNILEVER PLC SPONSORED ADR CASH DIV ON 105 SHS REC 02/15/... 46.43 03/22/19 KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY (THE) COMMON STOCK CASH DIV ON 36.46748 ... 14.59 03/29/19 PEPSICO INC. COMMON STOCK CASH DIV ON 20 SHS REC 03/01/19 PAY... 18.55 Total: $182.92

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $254.08

Date Description Amount $ 03/29/19 LTC PROPERTIES INC. (LTC) CASH DIV ON 30.51197 SHS REC 03/21/19 PAY... 5.80 Total: $5.80

I have to say, I'm quite pleased with my March totals. Who would complain about a 9.2% year-over-year increase (even with that nasty KHC cut)? Stay diversified, my friends.

The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results. After all, dividends don't lie. It's real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. Just remember, sometimes investing with blinders on can be beneficial, as it blocks out the constant noise we are bombarded with on a daily basis and keeps you focused on the job at hand, which is to keep investing, not falling for market-timing traps, diversifying, not getting shaken out of the market when it tumbles and just creating a solid, ever-growing passive income stream.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your March dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.

