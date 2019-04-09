Occidental Petroleum: High Quality Oil Stock With A Nearly 5% Yield And An Upcoming Dividend Increase

By Aristofanis Papdatos

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is unlike most oil and gas producers. Despite operating in a cyclical and sometimes volatile industry, it has displayed a remarkable consistency in its dividend payments over the years. It has also shown the unique ability to continue raising its dividend each year, even during industry downturns.

The company has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years, even during the Great Recession and the 2014-2016 downturn. Its impressive dividend track record qualifies it as a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 264 Dividend Achievers here.

Occidental stock is currently offering a 4.7% dividend yield and will be offering at least a 4.8% yield when it announces its next dividend hike, expected in July. Investors can purchase the stock at an almost 10-year high dividend yield.

Business overview

Occidental Petroleum is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, with operations in the U.S., the Middle East and Latin America. While the company has a midstream and a chemical segment, it is more sensitive to the price of oil than the well-known integrated oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).

The increased sensitivity of Occidental to the price of oil was evident in the recent downturn of the energy sector, which lasted from 2014 to 2017. Occidental posted a marginal profit of $0.12 per share in 2015 and a loss of $1.01 per share in 2016 whereas all the oil majors posted a meaningful profit in 2015. In addition, Chevron and BP were the only oil majors that posted a loss in 2016 but the loss was marginal.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Occidental reported a 31% sequential decrease in its core earnings per share, mostly due to a 10% decrease in the average realized oil price in the quarter. However, for the year, the company grew its earnings per share more than 5-fold thanks to the recovery of the oil price in the year and 9% production growth over prior year. The earnings were also greatly assisted by the midstream and chemical segments, which posted their best performance in 20 years. The two segments generated 32% and 20% of the total earnings, respectively, whereas the upstream segment generated 48% of the earnings. In 2017, the upstream segment had generated 55% of the total earnings of the company.

As a side note, Occidental is a leader in the capture of carbon dioxide in an attempt to reduce its impact on the environment. The company captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and stores it in a reservoir. It thus stores the equivalent of carbon dioxide emissions of over 4 million cars every year. Nevertheless, while this strategy is important from an environmental point of view, it is not significant from a shareholder point of view.

Growth prospects

Despite the exceptional performance of the midstream and chemical segments, it is prudent not to expect much better performance from these divisions in the upcoming years, as their earnings may have peaked. On the other hand, the growth prospects of the upstream segment are certainly exciting.

Management expects 9%-11% production growth this year, mostly driven by the production in Permian, which is expected to grow 30% this year. In the last three years, Occidental has doubled its output in the area and expects to double it again over the next five years, from 300,000 to 600,000 barrels per day. The expected increase in the output corresponds to 43% of the total current production volume of the company. It is thus easy to understand the importance of Permian in the future growth of Occidental.

In this area, Occidental has built a portfolio of reserves that suffice for 17 years of production and have a break-even point below $50 per barrel. Moreover, Occidental operates 26 of the top 50 wells in the area. Furthermore, the company has pronouncedly reduced its operating costs in the area, from $12.93 per barrel in 2014 to less than $6.0 per barrel now.

Source: Investor Presentation

In 2018, Occidental achieved the lowest operating cost per barrel in Permian in a whole decade. Overall, the company has greatly enhanced its cash margins while it enjoys strong production growth in this area.

It is also remarkable that Occidental grew its total worldwide proved reserves by 8% last year, from 2.6 B to 2.8 B barrels of oil equivalent. The proved reserves now consist of 57% oil, 18% natural gas liquids and 25% gas.

Occidental is also likely to benefit from the improving fundamentals of the oil market in the upcoming years. Thanks to the almost unprecedented compliance of OPEC on its production quotas and some supply disruptions in Venezuela, the price of oil has rallied 44% since the end of last year, from $43 to $62. Moreover, demand for oil products continues rising by more than 1.0 M barrels per day year after year and is expected to surpass the milestone of 100.0 M barrels per day on average for the first time in history this year. Thanks to all these favorable factors, the price of oil is likely to remain strong for the foreseeable future. Steep corrections can never be excluded but they are likely to prove short-lived, just like they have in the last two years.

Overall, Occidental has exciting growth prospects. Beyond this year, in which the company expects 9%-11% production growth, management expects 5%-8% annual production growth in the long run. This long-term growth rate is much higher than the production growth rate of all the oil majors. Given also the cost-advantaged nature of Permian Basin and a favorable outlook for the price of oil, Occidental is likely to grow its earnings per share by at least 50%, from our estimate of $4.00 this year to at least $6.00 in 2024. Our estimate for this year is much higher than the analysts' consensus of $3.28 but we believe that the latter was influenced by the temporary collapse of the oil price in the fourth quarter and has hardly been updated since then.

Dividend

Occidental has an enviable dividend growth record, as it has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years at a 12% average annual rate. Moreover, the company is currently offering an almost 10-year high dividend yield of 4.7%.

Even better, Occidental is expected to announce its next dividend hike in July. It will thus raise its yield even further. On the other hand, given the above expected earnings per share this year, the payout ratio stands at 78.5%, which is high for a company that spends significant amounts to maintain and grow its production. Moreover, the company has raised its dividend by only 1%-2% per year in each of the last three years. Therefore, it is likely to raise its dividend at a low-single digit rate once again this year. Nevertheless, the almost decade-high yield of 4.8% that the stock will be offering from July is undoubtedly attractive.

It is also important to note that the dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future. Management has stated that the dividend is safe even at an oil price of $40. At such a price, the company will be able to maintain its dividend and keep its production rate flat. Source: Investor Presentation

At an oil price of $50, the company will be able to maintain its dividend and grow its production at a 5%-8% annual rate at the same time. Therefore, as the price of oil is not likely to plunge below $40 and remain depressed for a long period, the dividend of Occidental can be considered safe.

It is also worth noting that the payout ratio will improve thanks to the growth of the earnings per share in the upcoming years. Moreover, the oil producer has a markedly strong balance sheet, with A/A3/A ratings from the three major credit rating agencies. Furthermore, management resumed share repurchases last year and will continue buying back shares this year. Although their effect on the bottom line will be lackluster, the resumption of share repurchases is a testament to the confidence of management in generating ample free cash flows in the upcoming years. This certainly bodes well for the safety of the dividend.

Resilience to downturns

Occidental is markedly sensitive to the price of oil. According to the company, its operating cash flow changes by $100 M for every $1 per barrel change in oil prices. Consequently, the stock is highly cyclical and vulnerable to downturns.

In the recent downturn of the energy sector, the company was affected to a greater extent than the well-known oil majors. The company posted marginal profits in 2015 and 2017 while it incurred losses in 2016. That performance was much worse than that of Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP and Total, which posted much better results in each of those years. On the bright side, Occidental was able to keep growing its dividend throughout the downturn, in contrast to ConocoPhillips (COP), which was forced to slash its dividend by 66% in early 2016.

The high vulnerability of Occidental is clearly reflected in the underperformance of its stock price compared to its peers. Since the onset of the downturn of the energy sector, five years ago, the stock of Occidental has lost 26% whereas Exxon Mobil and BP have shed only 16% and 7%, respectively, and Chevron has gained 6%. This underperformance confirms that the recovery of Occidental has been weaker than that of the oil majors so far.

As a recession has not shown up for a whole decade, investors should take this risk factor into account. While another downturn in the energy sector is not likely to occur anytime soon, a recession may occur at some point in the future. In such a case, Occidental is likely to underperform the oil majors by a wide margin once again.

Valuation

Given our estimate of $4.00 per share for this year's earnings, Occidental is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5 right now. This is higher than its 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. In addition, the current valuation of Occidental is rich for a highly cyclical company, which is very sensitive to the gyrations of commodity prices. If the stock reverts to its historical valuation level over the next five years, it will incur a 3.5% annualized drag in its returns due to the contraction of its earnings multiple.

On the other hand, it is remarkable that the stock is trading just 12% above its 5-year low. As the company seems to have entered a sustained recovery phase, with promising growth prospects, its stock should have limited downside from its current level. Overall, it is prudent to wait for a 5%-10% correction of the stock to purchase it near our assumed fair valuation level but investors should not expect a deeper correction in the absence of a recession.

Final thoughts

Occidental was severely affected in the recent downturn of the energy sector but it is now in strong recovery mode. As it is a leader in the Permian Basin, it is poised to grow its production by 9%-11% this year and by 5%-8% per year beyond this year. This expected growth rate is much higher than that of the oil majors. Moreover, as the stock is trading just 12% above its 5-year low, it is offering an almost 10-year high dividend yield of 4.7%, which is likely to rise to 4.8% from July thanks to the upcoming dividend hike. As the dividend is secure, investors can purchase the stock at an opportune yield.

With that said, Occidental is greatly affected by the underlying oil price and hence it is highly cyclical and vulnerable to recessions. It is also trading at an elevated price-to-earnings ratio, which is higher than its historical average. That said, the stock has definite appeal for income investors looking for a high yield and consistent dividend growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.