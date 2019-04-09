Crescent Point Energy: Upside Is Huge At Historical Valuations

We explain why we love it here.

We won't start with the usual price charts as is this is a family event and those horrors are best shown if we can get the kids to bed quickly enough. Suffice to say that Crescent Point Energy (CPG) has done atrociously over the past 5 years.

CPG did report Q4 2018 numbers, and while the market did not appear to like what it saw, we positively loved it.

2018 overall numbers

For both years, 2018 and 2017, CPG reported virtually identical adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

Source: CPG Q4 2018

While 2018 prices were higher than 2017's, weaker pricing in Q4 2018 and a rather extensive hedging program which worked against CPG in 2018 were the key culprits.

Source: CPG Q4 2018

That may sound like criticism, but it is not. CPG is an excellent hedger and its hedging added 30-40% to its netback during the weakest pricing points of this cycle.

Source: CPG 2016 annual report

Q4 2018

Most Canadian firms complained about a weak pricing environment in Q4 2018, with our other favorite Cenovus Energy (CVE) swinging to a negative AFFO in Q4 2018.

Source: CVE Q4 2018

The delta on CVE's AFFO was huge, as Q3 2018 was a relative barn burner. CVE swung from a positive $0.79 of AFFO to a negative $0.03.

Source: CVE Q3 2018

CPG, on the other hand, had a very modest (30%) drop in Q4 2018 from $0.86 to $0.61.

Source: CPG Q4 2018

The bulk of the drop was due to falling oil prices. CPG's superior asset locations provided a very good cushion to problems elsewhere in Canada. You can see this best in this slide here.

Source: CPG presentation

2019 Guidance

The key part of CPG's forecast is that it is maintaining flat production and doing so while forecasting $400 million of free cash flow, or FCF, at the current strip.

Source: CPG presentation

This is a change from the past where the previous management running this horror show could not wait to use the excess cash flow quickly enough. By targeting the cheapest locations which can allow the company to maintain production, CPG is dramatically bringing in its costs.

Source: CPG presentation

At this price point of per barrel efficiencies, CPG is getting to be one of the most competitive in Canada.

FCF sensitivity

In spite of hedging, CPG's FCF is rather sensitive to oil prices. That is because it needs to spend $1.25 billion to maintain production. At an average price of $56.60 WTI, CPG would produce about $510.00 million in FCF (before dividends).

Source: Author estimates

Now, the higher prices are not there to show that we expect those this year, but to show that even 1 year at those prices can allow CPG to buy back a lot of its shares.

Our oil price target and share price target

We expect oil to average $65 in 2019 with FCF after dividends hitting close to $800 million. We expect this to be evenly split between buybacks and debt reduction. At the current price, CPG should be able to retire 80 million or about 15% of its shares. Based on that, we expect a minimum 188% increase from here.

Source: Author estimates

In case our multiples seem outlandish, CPG has traded as high as a 10X EV to EBITDA multiple while Suncor (SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) have averaged around 7X.

Data by YCharts

Our price target is based on a 4X multiple, although arguably with stronger than market expected oil prices.

Conclusion

Insider buying and buybacks have started. Insider buying in fact has been going for over 6 months. More recent activity shown below.

Source: Canadian Insider

If oil averaged just $55 over the next decade, the net asset value of CPG would be C$13.38. That is a discounted present value using a 10% rate.

Source: CPG Q4 2018

We receive arguments that what if prices fall lower. That is always a risk with oil companies. Would you want to own REITs if real estate prices permanently reset lower? Would you want to own Procter & Gamble (PG) if razor prices fell by 50% and stayed there? Would you want to own Pfizer (PFE) if government mandated a 50% reduction in drug prices or if they could not discover any new drugs to replace ones going off patent?

Every business has risk. Oil and gas is no different. You cannot buy an energy company if you believe in perennially falling prices. If you are bullish or at least believe current prices are likely to be the long-term average, CPG makes a lot of sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks: BUY