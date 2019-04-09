Disney's Investor Day Could Be The Catalyst Investors Have Been Waiting For?

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is at a crossroads now where its decisions will help determine much of the company's future success moving forward. As it looks to jump fully into the streaming world, questions on pricing, growth, and bundling will be under scrutiny as it chases frontrunner Netflix Inc. (NFLX) for subscribers along with plenty of other streaming players trying to play catch-up, including heavy hitters such as Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Apple Inc. (AAPL), and AT&T Inc. (T). If the saying "Content is king" has any truth to it, Disney has a chance to be one of the leaders in the streaming space in the next few years, which could mean a full rerating of the stock with a higher growth-oriented multiple moving forward.

Disney has closed on its over $71 billion acquisition of Fox Corp.'s (FOXA, FOX) former assets, meaning now is a potentially a great time for investors to buy the small post-acquisition dips in both of the stocks before momentum builds. With its newly acquired media assets officially locked up, Disney is set to release upcoming details for its streaming plans at its annual Investor Day on April 11th, including additional information on the brand new upcoming Disney+ set to launch in the second half of 2019.

Company CEO Robert Igor will show off the Disney+ app at its Investor Day, along with information on maybe an international rollout of Hulu, which Disney now owns 60% of, and an update on ESPN+, which had over 2 million subscribers according to the company's last earnings call. Currently, Disney plans to keep all of its streaming offerings separate, with perhaps some discounts if consumers wanted multiple offerings at the same time. Igor has hinted that he wants to price Disney+ "substantially below" Netflix, with details hopefully coming soon as to how much cheaper that means compared the standard current pricing range of $8-14 a month for Netflix, which is set to rise to $9-16 a month in May for new customers.

The cheaper the company decides to initially price its Disney+ offering, the greater the expected growth rate for that service as it ramps up subscriber growth over the coming years. With ESPN+ grabbing over 2 million subscribers in its first 9 months of existence, I would expect a significantly faster growth rate to be expected and planned for Disney+, as Netflix currently has over 139 million subscribers, with a J.P. Morgan analyst predicting that Disney+ could reach over 160 million subscribers over time. If Disney wants a shot at grabbing over 100 million subscribers as fast as possible, it needs to be noticeably cheaper than Netflix, and it needs to offer superior content for many different user demographics.

Disney+ could possibly launch with access to 5,000-7,000 TV episodes, along with National Geographic titles possibly included in the subscription, as well as over 500 films from its catalog of owned movies, including many Pixar, Marvel, and former Fox works as well. A lot of buzz could potentially be created with more information regarding the launches of original shows and movies lined up exclusively for its streaming services, like additional Star Wars animated series. This, combined with specifics on when its blockbuster theatrical releases can officially move from theaters and DVD/Blue-ray sales onto its streaming platform, will be important in grabbing subscriber interest.

Here's a current look at how Disney's valuation, growth, and cash flow situation currently compare with some of its main competition in the streaming sector.

P/E PEG Revenue Operating Cash Flow Disney 15.67 6.60 $59.34B $14B Netflix 131.37 1.82 $15.79B -$2.68B Amazon 88.83 0.72 $233B $31B Apple 16.11 1.31 $262B $76B AT&T 11.32 1.96 $171B $44B

Disney stock price compared to its earnings is currently far below that of high-flying Netflix, based mostly on its poor PEG ratio which takes growth into account. Netflix brings in far less revenue than most of its competition and fails to have an operating positive cash flow as it continues to spend billions on original content. This could potentially leave Netflix vulnerable to its competition if it starts to lose market share or if its growth simply starts to slow down. Right now, Disney stock is priced as if it has very few future growth prospects built into it, even though its movies, parks, and cruise lines are having a fabulous year and the company is on the doorstep of starting its premier streaming service. Disney's streaming services could help to drive substantial future growth for the company if the pricing and marketing of services like Disney+ can fully attract the customers it needs to gain respect in the streaming business.

The company's upcoming Investor Day might be just the catalyst the company needs to really start building awareness and interest in its upcoming endeavors given the stock has done very little over the past 3 years compared to the gains of the S&P 500.

Once CEO Igor starts giving investors specific information on guidance, projections, and specific dates for Disney+, institutional investors can start building valuation models around these new growth prospects, potentially leading to a rerating of Disney stock over time. If Disney is ultimately successful in taking a leadership position in the streaming services market, I would expect its PEG ratio to decline significantly as the P/E ratio rises to reflect a company again in growth mode instead of stagnation. Until then, Disney currently sits at an incredible value, as the stock has moved minimally over the last 3 years and is ready for a breakout, with future growth coming in the back half of 2019. After the completion of the Disney/Fox deal, DIS has become my largest individual stock holding with no plans on selling shares anytime soon, as I love the potential upside for the company in the coming years. Best of luck to all.

