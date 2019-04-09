Weekly Cannabis Report: Will No-Premium Deals Become The Norm?

We think no-premium deals would become more prevalent going forward as smaller players look to partner with larger platforms.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks fluctuated last week as momentum slows down after one of the best first three months in a year for the industry. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) gained 0.9% and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) dropped 0.2% last week.

Canadian Large-Cap: Aphria (APHA) rose 8.2% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) rose 1.2% after winning two of the three licenses in Germany. Canopy Growth (CGC) and Cronos (CRON) declined slightly without news. Tilray (TLRY) lost another 9.1% as the cannabis bubble continues to deflate.

Canadian Mid-Cap: OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF) was the bright spot last week with a 7.1% gain. CannTrust (CTST) dropped another 1.6% in the aftermath of its weak quarter. HEXO (HEXO) was flat without news. The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) lost another 8.9% as the company struggles to generate revenue as shown in the last quarter.

Canadian Small-Cap: Wayland (OTCQB:MRRCF) jumped 27.5% after the company became one of the three winners in the Germany license RFP. High-flyer Village Farms (VFF) rebounded 11.5% after sliding 14.5% in the prior week. Medipharm (OTCPK:MLCPF) also jumped 27.2% after announcing a strong Q4 including positive EBITDA of C$2.1 million (we recently rated it the best cannabis extraction pure-play). National Access Cannabis (OTCPK:NACNF) jumped 25.6% and we have rated the company the best way to play the Canadian cannabis retail sector earlier this year.

U.S. Multistate Operators: MSOs were buoyed by the big deal between Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) and Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) last week. But MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) continues to underperform as investors struggle to find confidence in its management and financial stability. Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) gained 12% after reaching a settlement with Florida to open an additional 14 stores over the existing limit of 35 stores.

Small/Mid Operators: Sunniva (OTCQB:SNNVF) jumped 22.2% after pre-announcing 2019 Q1 revenue of C$14 million. Body and Mind (OTCPK:BMMJ) jumped 63.2% after releasing its quarterly results and its recent expansion into Ohio and Arkansas. Planet 13 (OTCQB:PLNHF) also gained 37.7% after announcing $5.5 million of revenue in March 2019.

Ancillary and International: Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) rose another 10% on the back of its recent foray into national distributors such as CVS Health and potentially Walgreens. Other CBD stocks including CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) was flat and Elixinol Global (OTCQX:ELLXF) gained 15.2%. Latin American cannabis player Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQB:KHRNF) lost 7.6% coming off its recent peak. Supplier KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) rose 1.3% without news and the stock has been very quiet in 2019 so far. Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) held steady last week despite the SAFE Banking Act passing the committee vote which many believe could become a threat to IIPR's business model once the bill becomes law.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

After Cresco Labs announced its acquisition of Origin House last week, some investors could be puzzled by the no premium nature of the deal. We actually think the rationale for the combination is a logical step in the evolution of the fragmented U.S. market whereby smaller players are looking to join larger platforms in order to maximize their chances of survival. While smaller players could theoretically succeed in carving out niche markets, the chance is significantly improved as a few companies are already emerging as the frontrunners. We have seen a number of large deals within the last year, beginning with MedMen's US$682 million acquisition of PharmaCann to Harvest Health's US$850 million acquisition of Verano. A lot of the large deals have involved a public company acquiring a private operator, which is effectively a way for the private company to access public markets and provide liquidity for its investors. Whereas the public-to-public deals involve more strategic thinking and financial benefits for the public shareholders.

For investors, we think the no-premium deal of Origin House and Cresco Labs signaled that companies are feeling the urgency of consolidation while the market is developing very fast. For Origin House, the decision to sell and give up control (they will own 20% of the combined company) is a significant decision in the context of a public takeover. While we all recognize that both stocks have appreciated significantly in the past and valuation in the cannabis sector remains high after a hot start to 2019, we think Origin House's board have opted for scale and consolidation rather than maximizing the sale price in this case. As the U.S. cannabis market continues to mature, there will be increasing pressure on existing companies to consolidate and fight for efficiency, which will undoubtedly result in deals with small to no premiums. As a result, we think investors should hold a portfolio of high-quality U.S. cannabis names as there will likely only be a handful of survivals that could deliver shareholder return in the long-term.

The game of consolidation is not just about size but also hinges on strategic rationale, integration and execution, and eventually the management's ability to deliver sustainable shareholder value. Aurora Cannabis is an example of share price underperformance despite being the most active on M&A. Thus, investors should focus on identifying companies that can do "smart" acquisitions that are accretive in the long-term.

