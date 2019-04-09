Bricktown Brewery IPO: Noteholders Are Making The Money On This Name

The float is expected to be very low, which may lead to share price volatility. It is a risk that investors should get to know.

Directors control companies that sold equipment to Bricktown Brewery. This is not ideal as minority shareholders may not know whether the company paid too much for equipment.

Market participants should not welcome that Bricktown Brewery is about to acquire a restaurant, which is owned by an entity that belongs to directors of Bricktown Brewery.

Market participants may not welcome the use of proceeds. While the company expects to use the proceeds to acquire assets, it also expects to pay certain notes.

Bricktown Brewery (BEER) reports a stable EBITDA and an EBITDA margin of 13.2%. These are features that should interest market participants. With that, the company reports an asset/liability ratio below one and a large amount of debt. Noteholders are making the money on this name. The interest expenses are so elevated that the net income is negative. With all this information in mind, the company should sell shares at 7x-9x EBITDA. Both the financial risk and certain related party transactions noted in this article should not justify higher valuations.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Bricktown Brewery focuses on developing and owning Bricktown Brewery and Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen branded restaurants. The company owns a total of 14 restaurant units operating in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri.

The brand is presented with the following words in the prospectus:

"Bricktown Brewery and Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen restaurants are multi-tap, casual plus dining restaurants featuring Bricktown brewed beers (which we brew in-house at one of our two brewing facilities) and other local beers along with a broad menu anchored in crafted burgers, artisanal pizza and our take on American comfort foods." Source: Prospectus

The company's menu includes food items ranging from $3.50 to $16.00 per item. Bricktown Brewery offers crafted burgers, artisanal style pizza, Bricktwisted Comfort Food, handcrafted beers, and regional beers. While it is not possible to cover all the food and beer offered by Bricktown Brewery, let's provide some photos taken from its website:

Source: Company's Website

Source: Prospectus

Bricktown Brewery is looking for liquidity to expand its business and the number of restaurants in the states of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, and Arkansas. The company also mentions in the prospectus that it may acquire complementary restaurant brands, which may provide synergistic growth opportunities.

Balance Sheet

As of December 30, 2018, the most relevant assets include cash worth $1.074 million, property worth $4.6 million, and trademarks and goodwill worth $1.5 million. What matters the most on this name is the list of liabilities, but please review the total amount of liquidity and assets before proceeding further:

Source: Prospectus

On the liabilities front, investors may not appreciate that the assets/liabilities ratio is below one. The total amount of liabilities amounts to $18 million with long term debt of $12 million. Assessing the list of promissory notes seems necessary on this name. The company is paying more than 10% interest rate. It is also relevant noting that there are notes, which are maturing on December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020. As of today, Bricktown Brewery does not have the cash in hand to make these payments. The image below provides further details on these matters:

Source: Prospectus

The list of liabilities is shown in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement

Revenues in the fiscal year 2018 were stable, equal to $28 million, -6.6% less than that in 2017. While income from operations was positive in 2018 as well as 2017, the company reported losses of -$0.88 million and -$0.99 million in 2018 and 2017 respectively. Interest expenses were equal to -$1.25 million and -$1.4 million in 2018 and 2017 respectively. Shareholders should understand that noteholders are making all the money on this name. Interest expense is larger than the operating income, and this situation may not change in the future. Keep in mind that revenue growth is not positive.

The image below provides further details on these matters:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

Market participants may not welcome the use of proceeds. While the company expects to use the proceeds to acquire assets, it also expects to pay certain notes. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

"We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily to acquire 71st Street (as described in more detail elsewhere in this prospectus), repay related party notes (see "Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions" for details regarding the specific related party indebtedness), repay a promissory note held by a non-affiliated individual (such promissory note matures on December 31, 2019, and bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum), invest in or acquire companies that are synergistic with or complementary to our business (including, potentially, our licensed restaurants - though we have no contractual right to acquire these restaurants and there has not been any negotiation pertaining to the acquisition of such restaurants) and for working capital and other general corporate purposes." Source Prospectus

Low Float

Before the IPO, there are two shareholders owning more than 80% of the total amount of shares outstanding. In addition, directors own 20% stake in the company. It means that the float is expected to be very low, which may lead to share price volatility. It is a risk that investors should get to know. The image below provides a list of shareholders:

Source: Prospectus

Related Party Transactions

While related party transactions are a common practice, shareholders should get to know about them. Directors control companies that sold equipment to Bricktown Brewery. This is not ideal as minority shareholders may not know whether the company paid too much for equipment. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

In addition, market participants should not welcome that Bricktown Brewery is about to acquire a restaurant, which is owned by an entity that belongs to directors of Bricktown Brewery. The restaurant is worth $0.85 million. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

EBITDA, Competitors, And Valuation

Bricktown Brewery reported an EBITDA of $3.6 million and $3.7 million in 2018 and 2017 respectively. In addition, in 2018, the EBITDA margin was equal to 13.2%. With these numbers in mind, forward EBITDA of $3.69 million seems reasonable. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The prospectus notes that the following companies are competitors of Bricktown Brewery:

- Chili's,

- Applebee's,

- TGIF

- Buffalo Wild Wings

- Blue Apron (APRN)

- Hello Fresh

Since most of these competitors are public, let's use other public companies owning restaurant chains. As shown in the images below, other U.S. restaurant chains trade at 7.1x-43x Forward EBITDA. Bricktown Brewery should not trade as high as 43x Forward EBITDA since the company's financial risk is more elevated than that of peers. Note that the Financial Debt / Equity of peers is at 0x-0.7x.

Source: Ycharts

Additionally, the EBITDA margin of Bricktown Brewery is below than that of many competitors. Peers report an EBITDA margin of 9.3% to 51.79%. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Ycharts

With all this information in mind, Bricktown Brewery should trade at about 7x-9x EBITDA. Its current amount of debt and its EBITDA margin should not justify higher valuations. Assuming forward EBITDA of $3.69 million, the total enterprise value should be between $25 million and $33 million.

Independent Board of Directors

With regards to the Board of Directors, shareholders should appreciate that the company expects to be independent. Companies with low float have many times non-independent directors. With this in mind, the independence of the Board Of Directors is a beneficial feature to note. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

"We have also determined that each of the three prospective members of the Audit Committee is "independent" for purposes of Section 10A(M)(3) of the Exchange Act and the rules promulgated thereunder and under the NASDAQ listing standards. Further, the Board has determined that each of the three prospective members of both the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee is "independent" under the NASDAQ listing standards." Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

With a stable EBITDA and EBITDA margin of 13.2%, the debt seems to be the main issue on this name. The interest expense is too elevated, and the net income is not positive. It means that those making the money here are noteholders, not shareholders. With this in mind and the company's financial risk, Bricktown Brewery should no trade at more than 9x EBITDA. In addition, market participants should not welcome the transactions with related parties noted in the articles. This type of information should push the valuation of the company down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.