Home Depot: A Gem In The Retail Sector

The stock has gone on a run after a correction during the holidays. We would like to see the stock take a 10%-15% haircut.

Housing is one of the primary needs of modern society. As one of the major retail players that sell to that need, The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has enjoyed steady growth over the years. Despite digital disruption of the retail industry in recent years, Home Depot has done a great job navigating the changes within its sector. With continually improving fundamentals and a continual need for increased expenditures on remodeling, home building, and DIY projects in the years to come - Home Depot is in a position of strength that dividend growth investors can appreciate.

The Home Depot, Inc. is a prominent retail chain that sells a variety of building materials, appliances, tools, gardening supplies, and services to a combination of DIY consumers and professional contractors. The company operates primarily in the US, but has stores in Mexico and Canada as well. The company generates more than $108 billion in annual sales.

Performance Overview

The company was hit hard a decade ago when a housing financial crisis fueled the recession, but Home Depot has recovered over the years since. Over the past decade, Home Depot has seen revenues grow at a CAGR of 4.26% and EPS at a CAGR of 21.93%.

To trace the success or failures of Home Depot over the past ten years, we want to start by looking at key operating metrics of the company, and how they have trended over time.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

When we look at long-term trends, there is a lot to like. While some of this has been helped by a more friendly operating environment post recession, the degree to which performance has improved cannot be discounted. In a competitive retail environment, Home Depot has almost doubled its operating margin. Its conversion rate of revenue to FCF has improved to just shy of benchmark. With solid revenue growth, this has been enough to generate solid cash flows for the business. Most impressively, the company's cash rate of return on invested capital has vastly expanded. This indicates that management is efficiently utilizing the company's financial resources. As a reference point, Home Depot's largest rival Lowe's Companies (LOW) sports a strong - yet inferior CROCI of approximately 23%. Over time, Home Depot is becoming increasingly profitable, cash flow generative, and more financially efficient. When you combine that with solid revenue growth, there is a lot to like here.

Before moving on, we move to the other portion of the fundamentals - the balance sheet. A lot of the positives identified in Home Depot's operating performance can be undone by a poor balance sheet. A company with too much debt can face a cash flow crunch if the business suffers a downturn. This is important to keep in mind, as Home Depot was impacted during the last recession.

Fortunately, Home Depot is quite strong financially. The company has taken on debt over the years to fuel aggressive stock buyback programs, but with a leverage ratio of 1.5X EBITDA, it hasn't negatively impacted the company. We use a ratio of 2.5X EBITDA as a cautionary threshold that a company is beginning to take on too much debt. Home Depot is also sitting on $1.77 billion in cash.

Dividends & Buybacks

Home Depot has raised its dividend each of the past ten years, giving Home Depot some momentum as a recognizable dividend growth stock. The dividend is paid out every quarter, and totals an annual sum to shareholders of $5.44 per share. The stock's current dividend yield of 2.69% is modestly above what 10-year US treasuries are offering (2.51%), making Home Depot a solid income generator with the added bonus of capital appreciation.

Home Depot's revenue growth and expanding profitability has been a turbocharger to FCF, more than doubling cash flow over the past 10 years. As a result, Home Depot has been very generous to shareholders. The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 16.4% over that time frame. The company's most recent increase was a lofty 32% bump. Despite such aggressive growth, the payout remains manageable at 44% of cash flows.

At the same time, Home Depot has rapidly retired its shares with multi-billion dollar buyback programs. Buybacks have increased with cash flows over time, and the share count has fallen from 1.69 billion to 1.14 billion shares. This has helped boost EPS and is a major reason why EPS growth has drastically outpaced revenue growth over the past ten years. Home Depot is in a financial position to continue buying back shares and increasing its dividend. Buybacks have proven to be important to management, so we expect dividend growth to throttle down to the 10% range in the near future.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Home Depot has generated solid growth over the past 10 years, and there are a few variables that can both positively and negatively impact this in the coming years.

It is nearly impossible to delve into the retail sector anymore without having a face to face discussion about e-commerce and how digital channels have changed retail. Some companies have cratered under pressure from companies such as Amazon (AMZN), while some have successfully adapted by improving key elements of their business. Home Depot fits into the second category. Home Depot has been able to thrive in a digital environment for a number of reasons. First, the company has embraced digital channel.

The company is investing billions into its IT and online avenues. This includes investments into supply chain management, the website, and other aspects of the shopping experience. Today, 70% of the US population can receive same day delivery. Sales from online grew more than 24% year over year in 2018, and now approximately 7.9% of total company revenues are generated online.

In addition, there is something inherent to the products that Home Depot sells that lends itself to a physical shopping experience. When it comes to DIY projects, people often go to the store looking for a solution rather than knowing the exact name and description of a specific product they need. They might have a general idea, but oftentimes consumers will stroll through a product shelf looking at different products to solve a potential problem. Additionally, they like to buy and take home that product rather than wait for it to be shipped and delivered.

We mentioned earlier how Home Depot was negatively impacted by the recession. This risk stands today, and when the economy softens, it is likely that Home Depot will again feel it.

Home Depot generates a notable portion of its sales from "big ticket" items such as appliances that contribute 8.3% towards sales. When consumer wallets tighten up, it's product areas such as this that will likely see a large dip.

Valuation

At just over $203 per share, Home Depot is trading towards the high end of its 52-week range.

Analysts are currently estimating that Home Depot will earn approximately $10.10 per share for the current fiscal year. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 20.09X. This is a slight discount to the company's ten-year median PE ratio of 21.06X.

From a cash flow perspective, the valuation isn't quite as attractive. The company's rapid EPS growth (helped along by buybacks) has outpaced the organic expansion of cash flow.

Given that we are somewhere in the tail end of an economic up cycle and that FCF yield is towards the lower end of its ten-year range - we would like to see the price of shares come down some. Shares dipped to less than $165 as recently as a few months ago when the market encountered some turbulence. If the stock saw a 10-15% haircut, it would place the stock at approximately 17X-18X earnings, or $171-$182 per share. This would be an attractive PE ratio, and provide some protection from potential downside in case of a market correction.

Wrapping Up

Home Depot has proven that it is a top tier business in an increasingly digital and ruthless operating environment. The strong (and improving) fundamentals, clean balance sheet, and robust distributions of cash to shareholders give Home Depot a lot to like in a long-term investment. We would like to see the stock cool some after a run higher, but it's difficult to argue with the long-term wealth generation that this company can bring to a dividend growth portfolio.

