Nordic American Offshore Reaches Deal With Creditors

Following several waiver extensions, Nordic American Offshore (NAO) announced that it reached an agreement with creditors. Also, the company will acquire additional vessels from Scorpio Offshore and will get an equity line of credit. These are all very major developments for the company, so let's get straight to the news.

Credit facility

Lenders under the existing $150 million credit facility (as per the latest report, $132.5 million were classified as short-term debt) agreed to commit to a new $132.9 million term loan facility with maturity of December 6, 2023. Also, they have agreed to extend waivers until January 31, 2020.

Put simply, this is the best possible outcome for Nordic American Offshore shareholders. The lenders preferred to kick the can down the road as the recovery is starting to unfold, and new capital could be injected into the company (more on this below). This is a very generous extension: Nordic American Offshore has now almost five years to improve its position and deal with the outstanding debt.

Nordic American Offshore buys 13 vessels from Scorpio Offshore for $22.6 million in stock

This deal will allow Scorpio to get the majority ownership in Nordic American Offshore since current company's capitalization is just about $16 million. Ever since Nordic American Offshore announced that Scorpio bought a 16% stake in the company, investors and traders wondered how exactly would the company take a majority ownership in Nordic American Offshore (otherwise, the deal made no sense). The stock is now even lower than at the time Scorpio made its first purchase, so the strategic investor got an improved deal.

Equity line of credit allows to draw up to $20 million

Obviously, lenders wanted to protect themselves against any near-term default and wanted the company to ensure a source of financing that would have not increased the debt further. An equity line of credit, provided by two affiliated entities, ensures that. Should Nordic American Offshore need additional funds, it will get them in exchange for its common shares priced at 0.94 multiplied by the then-prevailing 30-day volume-weighted average price.

Company comments

Not surprisingly, the CEO is very upbeat on the fact that the deal was reached:

"Today marks a new beginning for Nordic American Offshore […] In May we will have our entire 10 vessel PSV fleet operating and employed at rates significantly higher than those which prevailed one year ago. In the coming months we will be taking additional steps to improve our efficiency and deliver value to shareholders […]".

Conclusion

Common equity survives, although it will be diluted by the Scorpio vessel deal and, potentially, by the equity line of credit deal. Even with the dilution, the outcome is simply great for common shareholders who would have easily been wiped out in any restructuring or diluted into oblivion under a less favorable deal. The debt load remains in place, and there's plenty of work to do, but that's the first step that may mark a turnaround in Nordic American Offshore's fate. I believe that, currently, the shares are interesting for a short-term speculation on a relief rally due to the fact that common equity survived negotiations.

