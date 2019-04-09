Do The Bonds Offer Value For Senior Housing Properties Trust?

We did a deeper dive to see if we wanted to own these instead of the common stock.

We have recently covered Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) and correctly anticipated the dividend cut that took place. Significant amount of comments and feedback we received were focused on the two senior notes of SNH trading on the Nasdaq, Senior Housing Properties 5.625% Sr Notes (SNHNI) and Senior Housing Properties 6.25% Sr Notes (SNHNL). We thought this would be an interesting place to look for value for two reasons. First, when there is distress in one part of the capital structure, every other part dances in tandem. The equity hit did pull both notes down in the immediate aftermath.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Second, we have often gone to the bonds or preferred equity when the common equity has not offered a good risk reward. AIMIA (OTCPK:GAPFF), Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) are three that immediately come to mind where we found where going up the capital chain was highly rewarding. We thus decided to see whether these notes presented an opportunity like this.

The capital structure

As of December 31, 2018, SNH had substantial assets on its balance sheet that offset its $4 billion of liabilities.

Source: SNH Q4-2018 supplemental

These liabilities comprise of unsecured and secured debt.

Source: SNH Q4-2018 supplemental

The notes in question are the longest in the unsecured structure and hence present a very high level of credit and interest rate risk. This is because SNH has to either wind up or continue with its ability to meet all obligations all the way till 2040s. Another thing we can note is that $744.6 million is secured against specific properties. That means that those assets are not available as collateral against the general unsecured debt. Based on a preliminary balance sheet analysis, and considering that most real estate is more valuable over time than at initial purchase, we can conclude there are enough assets from a creditor perspective.

The notorious EBITDA

While the asset base seems rather substantial, as bondholders we like the idea of having a wide margin to service the debt as well. A good ratio to look at here is net debt to adjusted EBITDA.

Source: SNH Q4-2018 supplemental

Based on the 2018 numbers we can conclude that SNH was at 6.28X. Now this is not a horrible number. We have a few REITs that use debt around the 6.0X mark especially in the healthcare sector which include Welltower Inc. (WELL). The problem though is that this is all prior to the rearrangements with Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE). First, in 2019, FVE's rent falls from $17.4 million to $11 million a month. The impact on the debt to EBITDA is pretty substantial.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

Now this is just forward-looking 2019 debt to EBITDA. The 2020 numbers get even more interesting as rent goes to zero and SNH pays FVE a management fee of about $65 million annually.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

These numbers immediately look rather scary, but remember, we have not yet modeled in SNH profits from the senior facilities as it is now the owner, not just the landlord, of those facilities. We have called this RIDEA Income after the act which allowed REITs to engage in this kind of activity.

How much will it get? To model this part, we can see FVE's income statement for a rough gauge.

Source: FVE 10-K

In the absence of rent expense and depreciation, we see that FVE would have had operating cash flow of $173 million. However, those are annual numbers and Q4 showed much further deterioration. By the time FVE moves to this structure in 2020, things likely will be worse. Management alluded to continuing wage pressures and flat occupancy in their conference call.

We do believe we're at or near the bottom due to the wage pressure and some other things, we have still modeled internally 2019 to be lower than 2018. So while Jennifer mentioned occupancy is pretty flat, we do expect to see continued wage pressure and we've generally models flat revenue. So I would expect, you mentioned high-single-digits, so that's probably appropriate for 2019.

Source: SNH transcript

We would model $175 million at the top end, with the potential of income as low as $125 million if pressure on these centers continue. While the range of profits may appear huge, it really is a small range for the $1.5 billion of revenues that SNH is now becoming part and parcel of.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

Asset sales

Management has signaled $900 million of asset sales to help bring this number down but we think this is going to be a long slog and a rather painful process for the common equity. The key problem here is that if you valued $208.8 million from FVE at a 7% cap rate, that is worth $2.982 billion in assets. Those same assets are now producing a best case $110 million ($175 million minus $65 million). So those assets are now worth $1.571 billion at a 7% cap rate. $1.4 billion went up in smoke. All of this means that the coverage is a lot worse than the 2018 financials show.

Still if management can sell $1 billion of assets at an average 7% cap rate, debt will fall back into a more manageable zone, assuming RIDEA income delivers.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

Conclusion

The debt is definitely more attractive than the equity here by a country mile. But we are not seeing a good sub 6X debt to EBITDA that we would like to and we see no clear path to getting there. Asset coverage appears adequate but the 2018 financials are overstating the value substantially. Based on the evidence, we see the coupon as not compensating us enough for an armada of risks.

What could make us Chicken Little?

Well, bulls on these bonds have rent increases from other properties and lower management fee payments to The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) that we have not yet modeled in. We think there is a very firm reason that FVE switches to "no rent" on January 1, 2020 and that is to maximize management fees paid in 2019. We however, have very little visibility as to what this will be paid in 2020. Arguably this could add $20 million extra to EBITDA if management fees are cut in half, but we would not count on it. We are still monitoring the situation and if the risk-reward becomes more compelling, we will issue a buy alert for our subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long UNIT bonds. Wheel Of Fortune is long UNIT Bonds and Landmark Preferred Shares.