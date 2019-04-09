Daily Insider Ratings Roundup 4/5/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/5/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Roundup articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Roundup articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Roundup articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: There will be a seasonal lull in insider trades in April, as companies close trading windows to their execs until March quarter financials are released. Volumes pick up sharply again into May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Stitch Fix (SFIX);
  • Del Frisco's Restaurant (DFRG), and;
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR), and;
  • Facebook (FB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Revlon (REV);
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY);
  • Basanite (OTCPK:BASA);
  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
  • Workday (WDAY);
  • Square (SQ);
  • Genomic Health (GHDX);
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), and;
  • CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Orbimed Advisors

DIR, BO

Tricida

TCDA

B

$8,100,000

2

Mazur Leonard L

CB, DIR, BO

Citius Pharmaceuticals

CTXR

JB*

$1,799,999

3

Perelman Ronald O

DIR, BO

Revlon

REV

B

$1,371,665

4

Horizon Kinetics

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$1,189,408

5

Armistice Capital

BO

Del Frisco's Restaurant

DFRG

B, JB*

$542,150

6

Holubiak Myron Z

CEO, DIR, BO

Citius Pharmaceuticals

CTXR

JB*

$200,000

7

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB, DIR

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$161,948

8

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$142,056

9

Sallarulo Paul M

DIR

Basanite

BASA

JB*

$100,000

10

Rankin Bruce T

O

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$81,948

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Thomas Lee Adv

DIR, BO

Ceridian HCM Holding

CDAY

JS*

$119,733,248

2

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$61,183,654

3

Duffield David A

DIR, BO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$50,008,548

4

Baker Bros

DIR, BO

Genomic Health

GHDX

S

$17,436,454

5

Cox Christopher K

O

Facebook

FB

AS

$10,203,421

6

Sandberg Sheryl

COO, DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$9,718,524

7

Dorsey Jack

CEO, CB, BO

Square

SQ

AS

$7,921,192

8

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$4,830,617

9

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$4,294,922

10

Spurlock Steven

BO

Stitch Fix

SFIX

S

$3,716,631

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

