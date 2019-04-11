Collect 11% Yield From Niche Lender, Significant Upside, High Insider Ownership By Sachem

The CEOs own 18% of the common share which is a great plus and makes management aligned with shareholders.

Investment Thesis

We are pleased to highlight a new high-yield opportunity to our members. Sachem Capital (SACH) is a relatively new specialty REIT lender that started trading on the stock exchanges in 2017. SACH is a REIT that offers investors a chance at a niche style lender. SACH offers hard money loans to clients that are unable to get loans elsewhere or need them for only a short time. This company is seeing fast growth and is significantly undervalued compared to its peers, possibly because it is new and does not have much analyst coverage. Based on our analysis, this stock offers 40% upside potential in addition to the 10.6% yield. We particularly like the high insider ownership with the two CEOs of the company owning 18% of the market cap of this stock. This makes management's interest well aligned with those of shareholder. SACH is a strong buy at any price below $4.90 a share. That would still yield close to 10%. We believe short term the price is heading above $5.00 a share and higher. SACH is a fast-growing, highly profitable business whose management is keenly aware of the need to be conservative and highly shareholder-friendly.

Company Overview

Sachem is a hard money lender. This means that its loans are secured by property and typically given to individuals who need assistance for investment in properties or do not qualify for typical mortgages.

SACH provides loans ranging in very small ($10,000) to a maximum size of $1.2 million. Currently, it has a loan portfolio of $78.9 million with a total of 403 loans comprising it.

This company makes its revenue based on the spread between the cost of capital versus the rate at which it lends. The last time SACH provided details on its lending rates, it was charging interest rates of 5-12.5%, while its cost of capital was 4.5% plus LIBOR, which is adjusted quarterly. This spread explains the revenue increase; as management closes additional loans, it receives the difference.

These loans are structured with payments of interest being required only upon the maturity of the loan or the entire balance is due. This structure is beneficial to house flippers or those seeking to purchase properties in real estate to then turn and sell at a higher price or rent out. SACH charges no prepayment fees.

The company fills a gap between banks offering long-term mortgages and signature loans. This is highly popular as can be evidenced by SACH's success, but it also comes with risks.

Fundamental Growth

SACH is seeing strong net income and revenue growth, growing 49% and 57% growth year over year. SACH's management is showing exceptional skill in managing their growing company. SACH's total assets have grown to $86 million from $67 million at the beginning of the year - total asset growth of 28% in 12 months.

SACH underlying growth of its fundamentals helped drive its funds from operations to increase to $0.50 per share versus $0.38 last year. While this may seem small, consider that the total share count increased by 38.99% in the same timeframe - from 11.1 million shares to 15.4 million.

SACH growth is facing one serious limitation - additional capital. SACH currently yields 10.6% at the time of this writing. SACH refinanced its line of credit changing financial institutions from Bankwell (BWFG) to Webster (WBS). In doing so, SACH reduced its interest rate by 0.7% and gave its total credit line a limit of $35 million. At the end of the third quarter, $31.5 million of the credit line had been drawn leaving $3.5 million available to be drawn.

How Sachem is Growing Now

Management filed a universal S-3 registration at the end of the third quarter of 2018 to help fund growth outside of their credit line.

In this registration, SACH can issue up to $100 million in various types of securities (preferred, common stock, other debt instruments like bonds) and use these funds to further their growth. Basically, management is providing themselves all avenues to best reward shareholders while not slowing their growth. Within this registration, SACH has authorized an at-the-market, ATM, program to issue an additional 13 million shares. Essentially, SACH could double its outstanding shares at market prices.

Management has been extremely careful in its movements toward growth. Currently, they are desiring to not use any more of their current credit line to fund growth. In the first two months of 2019, SACH issued an additional 573,000 shares raising about $2.3 million in the capital.

This share issuance is accretive since SACH's portfolio on average yields 12.85%. So, SACH is able to use this additional 1.9% to fund additional growth. SACH is finding high demand for their products, but management is extremely careful when lending funds. The Co-CEOs and founders of the company are brothers who routinely drive and visit properties themselves before any lending is completed. This boots on the ground emphasis ensure SACH's ongoing success. They're not trying to grow at any cost but through careful shareholder-friendly steps.

SACH's 2018 success lead them to issue an extra dividend of $0.05 a share as a "catch up" dividend to maintain their REIT status. This means SACH's normal quarterly dividend of $0.12 a share is the normal and not a cut as was recently reported. This has created a small pullback - an excellent time to buy.

High Insider Ownership Is A Great Plus

SACH is run by two brothers, who are Co-CEOs.

Source: SACH 10-K

Together, these Villano brothers hold 18.81% of SACH common stock. This explains two things.

Why they are so invested in ensuring careful growth of SACH - they're the largest shareholders It aligns them with the rest of the common stockholders for sustainable dividends and growth. Management isn't looking to flood the market with common stock that is dilutive and not accretive because it would hurt them most.

Raised Prime Rate Produced Additional Opportunities

SACH's management elected to not raise their loan rates in reaction to the rising prime rate in 2018. This means while traditional mortgage, equity loans, and signature loan rates have been increasing - SACH's standard rate of 5-12.5% has remained unmoved - making their loans more competitive. With rates currently stagnate, SACH continues to meet the demand for their products competitively advantaged versus its peers and traditional lenders.

SACH's portfolio is made up of senior secured loans on real estate properties - allowing them to recover funds via foreclosure followed up by resale or renting out of those properties - SACH has engaged successfully in both.

What is SACH Really Worth?

SACH currently trades at a 10.6% yield while its only direct peer - Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is valued with a 7.43% yield. If SACH were to trade at equal yield, SACH's share price would be in the $6 range or a 40% upside from SACH's closing price of $4.43. SACH's average loan yield is lower than LOAN's - which yields between 10% and 14%. But in our humble opinion, SACH is better situated for long-term growth as a completive yield price for consumers. The higher SACH's share price rises, the fewer shares it would have to issue to fund its growth. Ideally, SACH would use other types of debt instruments, allowing a lower cost of capital than 11%, to fund the growth of its portfolio. However, SACH's ability even to make common share issuance accretive shouldn't be overlooked.

While LOAN's portfolio yields a higher range, their total portfolio is now smaller than SACH's and earns less total revenue.

Source: LOAN 10-K

Overall, the portfolio size doesn't matter if it is failing to perform. LOAN's profit margin from its operations in its latest 10-K filing was 59.2%. Basically, of all the revenue that LOAN generates, 59.2% of it goes directly to its bottom line. This funds future growth and dividend payments. How does SACH stack up?

Source: SACH 10-K

SACH's larger portfolio generates a 66.4% profit margin, thus SACH generates more profit than LOAN does off of its portfolio - regardless of size. SACH's market valuation gives it a higher yield, but in this important metric - SACH deserves a higher share price and lower yield since it is actually outperforming its main peer in converting its revenue to bottom line profit.

Investor Takeaway

Investing in SACH provides access to a niche style of lender with strong performance. In a short time, SACH has outgrown and outperformed its closest peer. Investors in LOAN should strongly consider moving their investment into SACH and enjoy a higher dividend yield and better price appreciation. Meanwhile, new investors can get the benefit of a solid management that has completely invested in the benefit of the company and its shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SACH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.