GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust: Prices Are Up, Volatility Is Down

The fund is still trading at a discount bigger than the average historical discount.

The volatility of both gold and energy stocks is, on the other hand, declining after the peak we saw at the end of last year.

In December, we told that the backdrop for investing in the GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) had improved considerably.

Exhibit 1: GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Thanks to rising gold and energy stocks, the fund performed well the past months. What is the current outlook for GGN?

When to buy GGN?

GGN is designed to generate income by investing in more volatile sectors of the market; commodities, specifically, gold and energy. It is not a fund for investors who wish to participate directly in the returns from either the underlying commodities or the stocks of companies engaged in these sectors. But rising prices have a positive impact on the NAV of the fund.

Because of the high level of implied volatility associated with these underlying equities, the manager generally chooses to write these options for terms of between two and six months, struck at price levels approximately 6-12% higher than the then-prevailing price. So, preferably, underlying securities rise 6-12% and do this in a very volatile way such that the fund receives high premiums on the written call options.

Commodities, in general, and metals and energy prices are heavily influenced by the dollar because they are priced in dollars. So, when the dollar gains, commodities drop and vice versa. So, GGN benefits from a weakening dollar and certainly when the dollar does this in a very volatile way.

To sum up: in a Blue Sky scenario, for investors in GGN, we have, simultaneously,

a declining and volatile dollar that leads to

rising and volatile commodity prices and hence

rising and volatile gold and energy stocks.

A final Blue Sky scenario condition is the fund trading at a discount, preferably greater than the 5-year average discount of 2.3%.

Current (volatility) environment

Let's start with the dollar. The greenback is trading sideways and hence not really supporting higher gold and energy prices.

Exhibit 2: USD Index

But we see nevertheless that gold and oil are performing well! Gold is steadily marching higher in the past six months, and oil is doing the same since the turn of the year. Thank you, Mr. Powell.

Exhibit 3: Gold and oil prices

And, this has a positive impact on gold and energy stocks, as you can see on the below graph of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE).

Exhibit 4: Gold and energy stocks

Exhibit 5: Total return and volatility

In the past six months, the volatility of gold and energy stocks was as usual higher than that of the stock market, in general. But is this volatility of gold and energy stocks high and/or rising?

The CBOE Options Exchange now applies its proprietary CBOE Volatility Index® (VIX®) methodology to create indexes that reflect expected volatility for options on select exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

CBOE calculates and disseminates the CBOE Energy Sector ETF Volatility Index, which reflects the implied volatility of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF and the CBOE Gold Miners ETF Volatility Index, which reflects the implied volatility of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF.

Exhibit 6: CBOE Gold Miners ETF Volatility Index

Exhibit 7: CBOE Energy Sector ETF Volatility Index

The volatility of both gold and energy stocks is declining after the peak we saw at the end of last year, and this will negatively impact GGN's premium income.

We have to balance this lower volatility with the rising prices of gold and energy stocks that bode well for GGN's NAV evolution.

CEF discounts and premiums

The differences between the share price and the NAV create discounts and premiums. Shares are said to trade at a "discount" when the share price is lower than the NAV.

Efficient market hypothesis believers have tried to explain discounts and premiums for years with myriad explanations. Most commonly, the reason a CEF trades at any given discount or premium is related to the fund's distribution rate, regardless of the source of the distribution.

Other typical reasons for premiums and discounts include:

Overall market volatility.

Recent NAV and share price performance.

Brand recognition of fund family.

Name recognition (or lack thereof) of the fund manager.

Recent changes in distribution policy.

An asset class or investment strategy falling out of market favor.

An asset class or investment strategy rising in the market's esteem.

If we compare a CEF's discount to its average historical discount, this is what we refer to as a "Relative Discount." When considering valuation, it's important to look at Relative Discounts and Relative Premiums.

Exhibit 8: GGN premium/discount

GGN is authorized to repurchase the fund's common shares in the open market from time to time when such shares are trading at a discount of 7.5% or more from NAV. When GGN is trading at a premium to NAV, it may issue shares pursuant to its shelf registration statement in "at the market" offerings. This helps to limit the extent of both premiums and discounts.

Currently, the fund is trading at a discount of 2.9%, while, on average, the fund was trading at a discount of 2.3% the past 5 years.

Exhibit 9: GGN average premium/discount

All-in-all, when we look at GGN's value drivers, we see that the dollar's behavior isn't really supportive. Gold and oil are nevertheless performing well, and the same can be said of gold and energy stocks.

The volatility of both gold and energy stocks is, on the other hand, declining after the peak we saw at the end of last year, and this will negatively impact GGN's premium income. That's why we color the backdrop for oil and gold prices and gold and energy stocks "light green" instead of "bright green". We can give this last color to the discount because it's (slightly) bigger than the five-year average discount.

Exhibit 10: GGN Value Drivers

Conclusion

A buy-write fund can generate high income. It makes perfectly sense to target the more volatile sectors of the equity markets (like gold and energy) in order to receive higher premiums. This is exactly what GGN does.

A few months ago, the environment improved for GGN. The fund switched from trading at a premium to trading at a discount (bigger than the average historical discount), and the volatility of the gold and energy stocks started to rise.

In the meantime, gold and energy stocks started to rise (on the back of rising gold and oil prices). It's a pity that the volatility of the gold and energy stocks declined again.

Despite the dollar headwind, gold and energy stocks are rising, and this bodes well for GGN's NAV evolution. The lower volatility will hamper GGN's premium income. All in all, we see more green than red. We do not exclude that the only "red" (the dollar) will turn green, and this could turn the "light greens" into "bright greens".

