General Electric Can't Catch A Break

in effect, Mr. Culp has lost some of the support a new CEO is given in turnarounds, something that it will be very hard for him to revive quickly.

Mr. Culp is having his media problems and one reason for the cause of this is that he has not been fully open and transparent to shareholders and to markets.

Larry Culp and the new team at General Electric just got their first downgrade from a prominent analyst and its stock price performed accordingly.

Monday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Stephen Tusa downgraded his future picture of the performance of the stock of General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE).

GE stock closed Monday at $9.49, down 5.2 percent from Friday. The low for the day, $9.15, down 8.6 percent.

It should be noted that four months earlier Mr. Tusa had upgraded the stock, even though he had promoted a bearish view of the stock for a long time.

Lot a lot of people, Mr. Tusa was modestly supportive of Larry Culp, the new GE chief executive officer, soon after he ascended into the top position at the company.

Mt. Tusa's comment on the change: "We believe many investors are underestimating the severity of the challenges and underlying risks at GE, while overestimating the value of small positives."

This comment represents the unease I have felt about Mr. Culp's accession and the treatment of the task that was facing him.

Mr. Culp has an outstanding resume. He seems to be a very intelligent and cohesive as a CEO.

And, yet, something has been missing. Mr. Culp's comments and presentations, in my mind, have been less than adequate for the period in which he must establish himself as the firm and confident leader one would want in this position at this time.

His view of the future, to me, has been tepid and incomplete. It does not make one want to jump at the chance to be a part of the turnaround.

At the top of Mr. Tusa's list of concerns are the cash flow projections that analysts have been working with.

Mr. Tusa "sees Wall Street over-projecting GE's cash flow in coming years with GE Capital needing more cash to cover ongoing problems in that financial-services division."

Note that GE has warned the market that cash flow will be negative for 2019. However, Mr. Tusa appears to be adamant that cash flow levels are still being over estimated for the near future.

Furthermore, GE has more than $100 billion in debt is a large exposure that will have to be faced, even if the economy does not "sour."

If these "liquidity issues" become a real issue to the company, especially if there is some kind of a recession, GE may be faced into "a potentially dilutive sale of the rest of Healthcare…."

Putting forth these views had an important impact on the market, as I reported earlier in this post, and there is good reason for this according to Thomas Gryta of the Wall Street Journal, in the article cited above.

Mr. Gryta writes, "The analyst, Stephen Tusa, has been one of GE's biggest skeptics and his investment calls have had outsize influence on GE's shares."

"In December, Mr. Tusa upgraded GE but he kept much of his negative tone and his $6 price target even as the stock has rallied to above $10 under new Chief Executive Larry Culp."

"On Monday, Mr. Tusa lowered his rating to "underweight" and reduced his price target to $5 a share."

Mr. Tusa has been negative on GE for quite some time now. He initially downgraded the company in May 2016, even before it was obvious that GE was facing some major financial problems. He was the first from a major firm to take this stance.

Since then his concerns with the GE situation have been seen to be "spot on."

The title of this post is "General Electric Can't Catch A Break." Although not everything that has happened in recent months is GE's fault, or Mr. Culp's fault. General Electric is a large complex company.

However, I cannot absent them from a substantial part of the string of unfortunate events that keep happening to them.

This is where openness and full disclosure come into play. Part of the reason for the decline in General Electric was the failure of the company to be completely open and transparent to investors.

Added to this is the fact that the Board of Directors allowed this hiddenness and opaqueness to go on far too long. They did little to uncover the situation or fulfill their responsibility for oversight of the CEO and senior management.

The board must now become much more active and show that it is now willing and able to perform its function more completely.

I have written another post on a very similar issue: "Wells Fargo: A Case for Reconstructing the Role of Boards of Directors."

Furthermore, the CEO, Mr. Culp, has a responsibility for presenting as full and as clear a picture of what he is doing and what he sees coming at GE in the future. In the three turnarounds that I (successfully) completed, I felt, if anything, that it was my responsibility to provide shareholders…and the market…more information than they wanted. The reason for this is that, given the difficulty that goes with a turnaround, it is imperative for the owners and the investment community, to have every bit of information they might ever want.

I wanted to err on the side of providing too much information, rather than too little.

The problem now is that we are in the sixth month of Mr. Culp's reign and it is my feeling that the questions and concerns that are being raised are not the ones that should be being raised.

Something is missing and I am afraid that its absence is hurting Mr. Culp and will continue to hurt him in the near future.

General Electric can't seem to catch a break, but, they only seem to have themselves to blame.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.