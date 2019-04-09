IVH: An Unloved High-Yield Fund As The Top Systematic Strategy Pick

Saba owns over 8% of the fund, which could provide a further catalyst.

We like the fund for its relatively attractive yield, solid distribution coverage, and attractive valuation.

IVH is a mix of bonds and loans with a large allocation to CCC credits with some chunky positions.

Our best-performing Discount Sector Spread strategy likes IVH - a high-yield fund with an aggressive allocation that is trading relatively cheap to the sector.

A few weeks ago, we introduced a number of CEF systematic strategies with the Discount Sector Spread Strategy (DSSP) as the best performer of the lot. In this article, we quickly review how the strategy has been performing and what funds it is currently long.

As of the last monthly rebalancing in the beginning of April, the Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) was at the top of the strategy list. The fund also screens well on a number of fundamental metrics. In this article, we take the opportunity to review and recommend the fund for its performance over the last few years, plus its attractive discount and yield spread to the sector.

IVH is a high-yield bond and loan fund running around $400m of assets, with an 8.7% current distribution rate. About a third of the fund is invested in loans and the rest in high-yield bonds. Roughly 40% of the fund is invested in unrated securities or rated CCC with some chunky positions such as the nearly 10% allocation to Altice (NYSE:ATUS), an international telecom. The fund has one of the most aggressive allocations in the sector - so, not exactly a widows and orphans asset.

A Strategy Update

Our DSSP strategy has been performing nicely for some time now, while regularly outperforming the equally-weighted benchmark. The level of outperformance has decreased on a monthly basis, which we suspect is due to lower volatility and compression of discounts and credit spreads.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The strategy allocates to around 30 funds it deems most attractive on a 1-year rolling discount sector spread basis, which is the difference between the fund's and sector's relative (not absolute) discount, essentially betting on mean reversion and the additional margin of safety that a relatively wide discount spread provides.

The top funds in the strategy are listed in the table below with IVH sharing the top score (scores range from 0 to 1).

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Hello IVH

The fact that the fund is a high-beta vehicle can be clearly seen in the following chart - most of the time, the fund outperforms the sector during years of positive returns and vice-versa.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

IVH presents a mixed picture of performance relative to the sector with long periods of over- and underperformance.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

On the distribution side, IVH has cut its distribution much more quickly than the rest of the sector from 2016 to 2019, which mostly had to do with reducing its previously large special distributions rather than aggressively cutting standard distributions. More recently, the fund has begun to raise its distribution while the rest of the sector is still in cutting mode. We think this is likely due to the significant loan allocation in the fund, which has benefited from increasing short-term rates.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

On the yield side, IVH has maintained a positive yield spread relative to the sector, which is now close to three-year highs.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Checking in on the discount, IVH has tended to trade at a wider discount to the rest of the sector.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

It's more clearly visible in the chart below - the gap between the IVH discount and the sector discount is close to 3y wides.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

If we plot the fund's performance against the sector and benchmark, 3 months after its inception to account for the usual premium-to-discount dynamic, we can see that the fund has performed admirably. Of course, a big part of that was the fact that the high-yield asset class has done very well, taking advantage of both tightening spreads and falling rates.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Taking a look at our scatter plots, IVH looks quite attractive in terms of distribution coverage for the funds near its yield.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Its discount is attractive compared to funds with a similar yield.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The fund has not been rewarded by a tighter discount despite a strong 3Y NAV performance.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The fund's yield looks quite attractive relative to a unit of price volatility.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Finally, the fund looks quite safe on the distribution stability front, having both a positive net NAV return (ex-distributions) as well as a >100% distribution coverage.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Finally, on the fundamental side, low-rated high-yield spreads have retraced some of their widening late last year, though they still remain well wider of the lows in this cycle. Whether or not the credit sector appeals has much to do with the timing of the next recession, which the consensus believes is much more likely in 2020 than this year. So far, most investors are still dancing.

Source: FRED

Conclusion

We update our systematic strategies for their monthly rebalancing. Our best-performing strategy which allocates on the basis of discount sector spreads likes IVH - a high-yield bond/loan fund with an aggressive allocation profile that has performed quite well relative to the sector and still looks attractive on a number of key metrics.

Check out Systematic Income and get immediate access to the charts and data used in our articles for hundreds of income CEFs. Explore the best funds and sectors as well as our yield-target portfolios and systematic investment strategies. For our recent launch we are currently offering legacy pricing for the month of April - 30% off the annual rate. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.