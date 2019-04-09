More Pain In 2019 For GameStop

On April 2nd, 2019, GameStop (GME) reported earnings after the market closed. The specialty gaming retail store is known to be on the decline as the gaming industry continues to go through significant changes. Though shares found a new low the following day at $8.86, trading closed near the intraday high at $9.63, and the next day, shares jumped 4.2 percent to $10.03 (7 cents above the April 2nd close of $10.10). Despite an initial bearish reaction, the quick rebound suggests investors still see value in GME. However, based on the current fundamental situation, it doesn’t seem like a rally can be maintained.

From Finviz

GME’s earnings were most troubling on the revenue side. With a total revenue of $3.06 billion, the gaming company saw a 12.6 percent decrease from the year before. Even more discouraging, the revenue number fell below Wall Street estimates by $216.8 million, a 6.6 percent negative surprise. EPS still beat Wall Street consensus estimate by 2 cents at $1.60 but was still lower than the year before by 20.7 percent. The numbers were expected to be weak, but this earnings report was more of a disappointment than projected.

From 2018 Q4 conference call

As a sum of its parts, GME certainly looks troubling, but breaking it down into its segments reveals a more interesting image of a company. Starting with the positive segments, Collectibles grew 3.1 percent which was supposed to be 12.0 percent if not for ThinkGeek.com restructuring. Accessories grew a whopping 18.8 percent (the largest of all segments). Interestingly enough, the two strongest categories for GME did not include actual games. In fact, include the 4.7 percent gains on digital receipts, and the only growing part of GME becomes the “add-ons” that enhance the gaming experience whether it be output accessories (headphones, controllers, etc) or in-game currency in online games like Fortnite and Apex Legends.

All three shrinking business segments used to be GME’s strength. Both categories of game purchases, pre-owned and software are down 21.3 percent and 7.8 percent respectively. Video game hardware (including console sales) were also down 9.8 percent. The trend in video gaming is hurting GME badly as players are much more likely to purchase software from online marketplaces than in the store especially with old games being offered at a lower price making pre-owned disc games obsolete. While consoles will always require hardware purchases, every major retailer (Wal-Mart, Target, Amazon etc) carries them and will soon be vastly more convenient than GME. Sales in these three segments are very likely to continue to deteriorate.

Overall, the company is and will probably continue to have trouble generating profit. Gross margins for the year and the quarter were down 120 and 170 basis points. According to the conference call, this was caused by a decline in pre-owned profitability and an increase in customer acquisition cost. As mentioned before, pre-owned sales are only going to decrease more, but the segment also represents a large portion of the balance sheet in pre-owned assets that are depreciating quickly. In fact, those assets could turn into a liability if GME invests too much money into trying to offload them.

The good news from the earnings announcement is that GME looks prepared to shift operations to find a profitable channel. With new CEO George Sherman at the helm, the gaming company will be looking to break into the eSports industry with partnerships with some of the top eSports organizations in the United States and the establishment of an 11,000 sq ft gaming center in Texas. In a report released by Newzoo, eSports audience and revenue are expected to grow at rate of 14.4 percent and 27.4 percent through 2021. GME would best be able to capitalize on the industry if it can incorporate its successful segments (Collectibles, Digital Receipts, Accessories) and assimilate them into eSports revenue streams.

The change won’t be immediate. In fact, 2019 will probably be a disappointing year for GME as there are currently no new headlining games or consoles (like Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and the Xbox One X) scheduled to come out this year. However, the shift in GME’s operating structure is already evident: the company has divested Spring Mobile for $100.8 million, a net of 112 brick-and-mortar stores were closed in 2018, and $350 million worth of debt has been paid down reducing interest by $19 million per year.

As just mentioned above, GME earnings in 2019 should be poor, and investors should probably avoid buying the stock. There’s no reason to believe that revenue will surprise positively especially as macroeconomic forces suggest economic growth could be slowing, which will weigh on consumers. It shouldn’t be surprising to see GME reach for a new bottom unless the new management can find some way to inspire confidence. The good news there is that the company is financially sound enough to be mobile, but it must remodel its image. The probability that the remodeling is successful is slim, but if shares drop low enough, they could be worth a buy for deep value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.