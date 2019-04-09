Advance Auto Parts: 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses from, and how to profit from, the price cycles of highly cyclical stocks. When dealing with highly cyclical stocks, it's usually a good idea to evaluate potential returns over a relatively short 5-year time-frame because the stock prices can move dramatically over short periods of time. Investing in these types of stocks requires techniques that are different than the standard analysis most investors use to evaluate a stock. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a 'classic cyclical', they are still usually subject to the short-term debt cycle (or business cycle) and to changes in sentiment (which sometimes also have a cyclical quality about them). More recently, I have been adapting some of the techniques I've used with 'classic cyclicals' so that I can apply them to less-cyclical stocks. And today's stock is one such stock.

One of the major assumptions that I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that isn't supported by its existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a 'buy' based on my 10-year, full cycle analysis, before I invest I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that 1) I focus on a clear 10-Year time-frame and the compound annual rate of growth one might expect over that period of time. 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period and I build that into the expected return. 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle. 4) I weight shareholder yields from dividends (and potentially from buybacks) more heavily because that is money actually being returned to shareholders. 5) I provide an 'opportunity cost analysis' if a stock is not currently a 'buy' so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a 'buy' over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Return 2) Cyclically Adjusted Organic Earnings Growth Return, and 3) Shareholder Weighted Business Returns. Then I combine all three 10-Year CARG estimates together to get an expected 10-Year, full-cyle CARG estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CARG > 15% a 'buy', 12-15% an 'outperform', 8-12% a 'market perform', 4-8% an 'underperform', and < 4% a 'sell'. Personally, I really only care about 'buy' and 'sell', but SA asks us for our sentiment rating on a 5 point scale, so I figured I'd divide the big gap in the middle of buying and selling range up a little more and be more specific.

With that, let's get into the analysis.

Market Sentiment Returns

When dealing with stocks whose earnings are not very cyclical or economically sensitive, using long-term P/E ratios can be useful for gauging market sentiment. Let's take a look at Advance Auto Parts (AAP) using a F.A.S.T Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

The first important factor when using a FAST Graph is the selection of a time-frame. I chose to start the graph in 2006 because that was pretty late in the last business cycle and a couple of years before the last recession, which I think might roughly correspond to where we are today in the current business cycle. FAST Graph's current blended P/E ratio for AAP is 23.9, while the 'normal' P/E ratio over this time period (represented by the blue line on the graph) is 17.6. So, the sentiment is currently above average for AAP.

What I want to know is how a reversion to the mean will affect the 10-Year CARG, because I am going to assume that at some point over the next decade, AAP's sentiment will probably revert closer to the mean. A reversion to the sentiment mean translates to a -3.01% 10-Year CARG, just by the market adjusting its feelings and future expectations for the stock to its average. My minimum standard for making an investment is that current sentiment should be neutral (0%) or worse (>0% 10-year CARG expectation) before I'm willing to invest.

Cyclically Adjusted Organic Growth Returns

With this measurement what I want to know is, based on the last cycle, what sort of earnings growth can we expect if we exclude the effects of stock buybacks and include the occurrence of a recession at some point within the next 10 years. (I deal with buybacks in the next section.) In this case, if AAP's future growth is similar to the growth of the past cycle, we could expect a 10-Year CARG of +7.78% due to earnings growth.

Shareholder Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield they are paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares they are buying back annually, and how much cash they are keeping for themselves, all on a per share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section). For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is low, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If they are buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise, which, is fine for me because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make, and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing it themselves or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are more than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates.

Data by YCharts

Starting with the dividend yield portion of the calculation, AAP shareholders receive a very small dividend from the company that yields only 0.14%.

Data by YCharts

As for buybacks, AAP did buy back some shares last year amounting to about 3% of the shares outstanding, but when I checked the earnings call transcript to see if they planned to continue this sort of purchase on an annual basis, they said they had no intention of continuing to buy back shares. This is probably good, since sentiment is currently above average for the stock. I am going to assume 0% for the amount of stock they will buy back going forward.

Now let's look at how much of a yield the business is generating and keeping for itself. For this I like to look at a basic earnings yield, and also a free cash flow to equity/enterprise value (FCFE/EV) yield in order take into account cash, debt, and interest payments.

Data by YCharts

AAP's earnings yield is 3.30% and the FCFE/EV yield at the end of the year was 5.30%, and it has trended in that vicinity for several years.

Putting all these numbers together and assuming that they are sustainable for the next 10 years, I estimate the current Shareholder Weighted Business Return over the next 10 years to be a CARG of about +4.37%, most of which AAP will likely keep to reinvest itself rather than return to shareholders.

Putting all three -- market sentiment return, earnings growth return, and business return -- together, I estimate a Full-Cycle 10-year CARG return of +9.14% for AAP. That's pretty much right in the middle of the 'market perform' expectation range. However, it's worth noting that with AAP, most of that return is dependent on them being able to grow their business at a similar rate as they did the previous cycle. Being dependent on that metric is typically the most susceptible to unpredictable change, and when combined with high sentiment, any disruption in the continuation of that growth trend can send the stock price lower quite fast relative to a stock whose value is based mostly on shareholder returns and low earnings growth expectations.

Now let's look at the likelihood of being able to buy the stock at a lower price if we experience a recession within the next 3 years, versus the opportunity cost if the price never gets much lower than it is today.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use FAST Graph's forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. Then I assume we will have a recession after that point. What I want to know is if a recession begins in 3 years or so whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy AAP at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

If we forecast out AAP's expected earnings growth over the next 2.75 years and hold the P/E level constant, then we can expect the price, including dividends, to rise to $263.74. So that's our estimated gain.

Estimating the price decline from there is a little tricky. AAP did not experience an earnings decline during the last recession, which is great. But it did experience one in 2016/17 of about -31%. Additionally, AAP's P/E ratio during the heart of the recession was 11.2 according to FAST Graphs. That amounts to a potential -53% decline from where we are today just based on trough recession sentiment alone.

If we have a recession within the next three years, I think it's unlikely to be as severe as the one in 2008, so I wouldn't count on sentiment tanking quite as much as it did in 2008. That said, I think expecting a P/E contraction to a 15 multiple is reasonable, which would be an ~35% decline. And while earnings did grow during the last downturn, I think it's reasonable to think we might see them fall a little bit since we didn't even have a recession in 2016/17 and they fell. So, I would estimate a -10% drop in earnings during the next recession, giving us an estimated -45% decline, which is probably about the same as I would estimate for the overall market. If we apply that -45% decline to the future $263.74 price 2-3 years from now, we get a potential opportunity to buy at $145 per share. That's lower than today's price by about $30 per share, and would be pretty close to its average 17.6 P/E ratio on this years expected earnings so it seems like a reasonable estimate for a price that has a high likelihood to materialize over the next few years. So there doesn't seem to be any reason to rush to buy the stock at today's prices.

Conclusion

As a 10-year investment, I expect AAP to perform similarly to the market, and I expect a price of $145 to be available at some point over the next few years. Assuming no change to earnings, that would probably be enough to get the stock up into the outperform category, but not into the 'buy' zone for me. Additionally, any hint of a break from earnings growth trends could send the stock considerably lower fairly quickly because a lot of their future returns depend on those upward earnings growth trends continuing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.