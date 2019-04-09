Lululemon: Risk Beginning To Outweigh Reward Once Again

How Long Will This Athletic Stock Run?

Back in December I wrote an article on how Lululemon (LULU) was a holiday sale you did not want to miss. Since placing a buy rating at those discounted prices the stock has risen nearly $55 or around 45%. LULU has been one of the hottest stories out of the consumer sector and has received numerous price target upgrades from Wall Street analysts because of this. As one of the best of the breed growth stories over the past couple years this stock could very well continue its run to new all-time highs, but as risk begins to outweigh reward, as it did in October, the stock deserves a hold rating at best. Next quarter earnings will be the deciding factor on whether the bulls or the bears will prevail.

(Figure 1) Lululemon Has Established A Strong Run By Growing Both Their Men's and Women's Consumer Base

A History Of Pullbacks

Lululemon has become one of the most popular companies over the past half decade or so and loyal customers are willing to pay up premium prices for their products making the stock a great long-term investment since 2015 and beyond. Short-term high volatility has created patterns of high growth into pullback and back to growth again year after year. This pattern (Figure 2) along with projected economic slowdown in 2019-2020 leads one to believe there is a good chance the stock could fall in the coming months to a lower price point making it an opportune time to cash out gains and wait for another nice entry point as we saw back in December.

(Figure 2) A Pattern of Strong Growth Into Dramatic Pullback Has Occurred Once Every Year Since 2015 and May Be Again Taking Shape

Cause For Pullback

There are multiple factors that could contribute to what looks to be an almost eminent pullback including macroeconomic headwinds, a high valuation compared to peers, and the reduction of stake from big investors as the stock pushes through all-time highs.

Rumors of global economic slowdown plagued the market from October through December and the fears of an oncoming recession have not subsided even though the market has recovered well. If markets really do slow down high growth consumer product companies such as Lululemon could take a substantial hit. Pair that with LULU being one of the highest valued of their sector when looking at Price to Book ratio (Figure 3) and you have a considerable reason to sell and take profits.

Data by YCharts

(Figure 3) Lululemon Has the Highest Price to Book Value of Their Peers Hinting at Potential Over-Valuation

Another factor that points towards a potential slowdown in LULU's run is a high volume of big names reducing stake in the stock. Insider selling has been up (Figure 4) and funds, such as Advent, are beginning to reduce stake. This could potentially foreshadow a decline to come.

(Figure 4) Insiders Have Recently Been Securing Their Profits With More Than Twice The Number of Sell Orders Coming In Over the Last Three Months Than Buys

Investor's Takeaway

Lululemon has been the best in class consumer stock to own in the retail sector over the past couple years. It has been an incredible growth story and will most likely go on to continue their run for the foreseeable future. Although the company has been fantastic the stock may be very risky in the shot-term view. A combination of macroeconomic headwinds, high valuation, and insider sell-off could very well catch up with LULU. Because of this I believe it has reached a nice price point to sell and secure profits after the 45% run since my last analysis. Long-term it may be worth it to ride out any headwinds as the company has some of the most loyal and happy customers in retail and blows away growth expectation time after time. Next quarter earnings will be the deciding factor on whether the run can continue or the annual pullback trend will prevail, but at the current prices Lululemon's risk outweighs potential rewards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.