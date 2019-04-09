Natural Gas Prices Closed Higher Monday Fueled By Higher Cash Market, A Significant Plains, Midwest Winter Storm/Blizzard, And A Cooler Weather Outlook

Investment Thesis

Investors should anticipate for natural gas prices to continue within the range of $2.60 and $2.80. Despite all of the factors that led to a higher close on Monday, there's potential for prices to come lower and/or fluctuate in the days ahead.

Bomb cyclone with blizzard conditions, cooler changes to the 11-16 day forecast, a weaker dollar, strong cash market, and a broad energy sector rally pushed natural gas prices higher Monday

The front-month May natural gas futures contract which trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) closed higher on Monday up 1.73% to $2.71. Figure 1 below is a chart showing the price trend of NYMEX's front-month May futures contract over the past 5 days.

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Monday up 1.49% to $23.85. Figure 2 below is a chart showing the price trend of UNG over the past week.

VelocityShares' 3x leveraged (UGAZ) and ProShares' 2x leveraged (BOIL) were seen up 4.42% and 2.79% to $30.21 and $21.03, respectively. Meanwhile, VelocityShares' 3x inverse (DGAZ) and ProShares' 2x inverse (KOLD) were seen down 4.37% and 3.04% to $102.49 and $21.78, respectively. Figure 3 below is a chart showing the price trend of DGAZ over the past week.

There were several variables at work that gave way to a higher upside in natural gas prices on Monday. The momentum of strong cash prices late last week into Monday in key locations including Appalachia and the Northeast AGT Citygate, and West Texas Shale Permian Basin supported the futures strip. With daytime highs reaching the 70s and 80s over the central and southern U.S., consumers switched from heating to air-conditioners, prompting the rise in spot prices on Monday. The most notable price change of all locations was the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin which has recently been under great pressure falling as low as -$9 last week, saw prices gap up to more than $1 at a couple of its pricing hubs to move cash above zero. One of note is Waha which saw a $1.11 increase. Gains were even more impressive in the Northeast, where daytime highs in Washington, D.C., soared into the 80s on Monday. Algonquin Citygate (AGT Citygate) spot gas surged 35 cents to $2.885, while other regional pricing hubs posted similar increases.

Another variable that helped to drive prices higher is a blockbuster spring storm system that's set to impact middle of the country later this week. This formidable storm system will bring with it in its cold sector heavy wet accumulating snow with strong winds and thus blizzard conditions while the warm sector will get heavy rainfall, strong to severe thunderstorms, and strong winds. As many as 20 states have warning/watches hoisted ahead of this storm system. Details regarding this storm system is becoming clearer than in previous days as it's now over land. Meteorological instrumentation can now retrieve more information every 12 hours via balloon soundings which will be assimilated into the forecast models for a better idea of the storms track, intensity, etc. In the hours ahead, this storm system will undergo rapid intensification (e.g. rapidly falling central pressure) which is why some are deeming this to be a "bomb cyclone". Pressure correlates to the strength of a storm. The stronger the storm, the lower the pressure.

In the crosshairs of this major winter storm/blizzard are the northern Rockies and Plains, and the Upper Midwest. States include Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Upper Michigan. Cooler air will advect on the backside of this storm system later this week/weekend across the western 2/3rds of the nation with much of the cooler airmass centered across the central U.S.

Forecast models in the medium range have also trended a bit cooler recently.

Final Trading Thoughts

Despite the major winter storm headlines this week and cooler changes in the weather pattern mid-late April, I still think that injection will remain stronger over the next 4 weeks versus last year and the 5-yr avg. The slightest signs of warming in the forecast models in the 6-16 day period will lead to lower gas prices. Because of that, I am keeping my range for this week for the front-month contract of $2.60 and $2.80, and $21.00 and $24.60 for UNG.

