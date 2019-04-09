Alnylam Finds A New Partner For Its Next Phase

Alnylam's agreement with Regeneron looks more to me likes a means of accelerating lead identification and portfolio development in ocular/CNS as opposed to creating brand new opportunities.

Alnylam (ALNY) was a very different company five years ago – Onpattro was is in Phase II development, fitusiran was in Phase I, and there were still substantial doubts about the entire RNAi concept, as large pharma companies like Novartis (NVS) and Merck (MRK) were backpedaling out of the space. At that time, the deal Alnylam signed with Sanofi (SNY) was valuable not only from the perspective of the capital it brought into the business but also the perceived stability and support of a major pharmaceutical drug company. Now, five years later, Alnylam is in a very different place and it has different needs and expectations for its partnerships. Sanofi, too, has different needs and goals, and with that the two companies have elected to wind down their development partnership. At the same time, Alnylam has forged a new development partnership with Regeneron (REGN) that will help fund the company’s expansion into treatments beyond the liver.

I continue to believe that Alnylam is a high-risk undervalued opportunity, underpinned by a development pipeline that should see several FDA approvals and commercial ramps over the next few years, with multiple $1B+/yr revenue opportunities.

Concluding The Sanofi Deal

While the royalty agreements between Sanofi and Alnylam will continue on (relevant to Onpattro, vitrusiran, and fitusiran), the companies are winding down their five-year research collaboration. Sanofi will have rights to one additional compound that Alnylam will advance through IND-enabling studies, after which Sanofi will assume clinical development responsibilities (and will pay a royalty to Alnylam if there are commercial sales). As part of this revision, Sanofi will be released from the lock-up on the 10.6 million Alnylam shares it owns (roughly 14 days’ worth of volume).

I can’t say this is a surprising development. While Sanofi had once looked at this partnership as a way of advancing its focus on rare diseases, that focus has shifted over the years, and Sanofi passed on both givosiran and lumasiran (though it chose to opt in on fitusiran). I can’t speak to whether Sanofi has been disappointed with the targets that Alnylam has chosen, but I do believe Sanofi’s clinical interests have shifted rather meaningfully over the last five years, including a greater recent focus on oncology.

Enter Regeneron

Alnylam won’t be going it alone, as the company simultaneously announced a new research collaboration with Regeneron (also a well-known past collaborator with Sanofi). Under this agreement, the two companies will collaborate broadly on ocular and CNS RNAi development programs, and certain selected liver-based programs.

Regeneron will be paying $800 million upfront, half as a payment and half as a direct equity purchase (at a modestly discounted price). Alnylam will be entitled to $200 million in early-stage development milestones tied to proof-of-concept in ocular and CNS RNAi, and Alnylam will also be eligible for additional payments tied to program initiations, lead identifications, and basic research. Commercialization agreements will be structured as opt-ins for equal future profit participation.

This agreement is structured initially as a five-year deal contemplating up to 30 targets. Regeneron will lead the eye programs, which may include compounds for wet and dry AMD, as well as glaucoma, while the companies will jointly advance and alternate leadership on CNS drug candidates. The previously-announced ALN-AAP drug will be included in this agreement, and Alnylam is anticipating going after high-profile CNS targets like Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and ALS.

On the liver side, the two companies will be working together on complement-mediated disease, including testing a combination of Alnylam’s cemdisiran and Regeneron’s pozelimab, and it sounds as though additional developments in NASH are anticipated within this agreement.

I view this agreement as primarily an opportunity for Alnylam to accelerate its pre-clinical development efforts, and particularly in the ocular and CNS disease spaces. Alnylam already burns cash at a prodigious rate, and although the upcoming commercializations (which are expected, but by no means guaranteed as they have yet to apply for, let alone receive FDA approval) will help improve the company’s cash flow, I believe this agreement will allow the company to accelerate its CNS and ocular pipeline development, similar to how the Sanofi agreement helped accelerate/fund its liver-based programs.

The agreement also helps both parties leverage some areas of expertise. Alnylam will have access to Regeneron’s Genetics Center, animal models, and other drug discovery tools, while Regeneron will benefit from having access to a technology (RNA interference) that can reach targets that its antibodies cannot.

The Outlook

I’m not altogether surprised to see Alnylam shares trade weaker on this news. The agreement with Regeneron wasn’t an “either/or” vis a vis Sanofi (Alnylam could have maintained agreements with both), and Sanofi could be potentially selling a substantial amount of stock in the coming weeks and months. Given Sanofi’s own challenges, it could fairly be asked why they’re walking away from a partner that has shown it can generate strong clinical candidates (though we don’t know if Alnylam was open to an expanded/continued relationship, nor on what terms).

As for the Regeneron part of the deal, it’s a nice add, and the funding is welcome, but it comes at a cost. Alnylam management has said in the past that they now regret partnering off inclisiran so early in its development, and I worry that there may be similar regrets in the future. Alnylam may be getting a near-term infusion of cash at a relatively high long-term cost when you consider what co-ownership of an effective therapy for Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s, or Parkinson’s could be worth.

The Bottom Line

Back in March I said that I saw Alnylam needing to raise another $500 million at some point in the next couple of years. While this agreement likely extends that timeline, it may not complete Alnylam’s funding needs, as the company is likely to accelerate its early-stage R&D spending on the back of this agreement. Longer term, I believe that will mean more revenue-generating compounds coming out more quickly, but there’s a lot of work between now and then. As is, I still like Alnylam shares and think they are undervalued below $130, but still with a relatively high level of risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.