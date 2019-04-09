How Risky Is China? And Why Baozun Is Well-Positioned To Take Advantage Of Changing Macro Trends

The Chinese economic risks in regards to economic growth, debt and trade aren't that high as what the market perceives it to be. Throughout the years, the centralized political system allowed the government to execute ambitious economic policies and any initiatives without fail. As China transitions into a service-driven economy, I think Baozun Inc. (BZUN) will benefit massively - a beaten-down stock trading at a ridiculously low discount and is expected to appreciate by at least 40% by the end of 2019.

Risks in regards to Economic Growth, Debt and Trade

Economic Growth

Over the past 40 years, what China achieved is an economic miracle with such high rates of improvement in many parts of the economy. A key advantage of having a centralized authoritarian power is that it will aid Xi Jinping to promote and execute his long term vision for a more sustainable and prosperous economic growth. In the developed world, the state usually only intervenes to implement social policies objectives. In China, however, intervention is primarily aimed to improve economic growth as well as become powerful and rich.

As the country transitions into a consumer-driven economy, China's services sector has a lot more room to grow.

(Source: Morgan Creek Capital Management Presentation Slides)

Consumers are growing increasingly wealthy, and the rapid rise of the middle class is a positive secular trend over the long term and it's a key growth catalyst for technology, consumer goods and financial services sector. Although the one-child policy may not be beneficial to China's ageing population over the long term, having fewer children improves household living standards. This should increase consumer spending in the near term. Also, China produces a vast number of STEM graduates every year, higher than any other developed economy. A healthy supply of STEM professionals will help China's leading technology, healthcare and consumer good firms to gain a competitive edge against other international players.

Trade

The US top exporter is China, accounting for 22% of all the Chinese exports. Whereas, the US (4th largest exporter to China) exports to China account for only 8.3%. The US is heavily reliant on China for capital and consumer goods, and the US supply chain is not diversified enough unlike China. Any further escalation in the trade war would affect the average American consumer and corporations over the long term. I believe that at some point there will be a trade deal between the US and China, for their mutual benefit.

Recent headlines show that China's exports could decline dramatically if the US and China don't agree to a deal. I believe that regardless of a trade deal, Chinese exports will continue to fall in the longer term as the economy continues to shift towards a consumption-driven economy. This will ultimately increase demand for imports, transforming China from "Made in China" to "Made for China."

Debt

The market is worried about the rising corporate debt, bubbles within its property market and private credit. I think China can effectively de-lever the economy without a hard-landing or causing any disruptions to the ongoing economic activity. The announcement of the recent fiscal stimulus: tax cut should help reduce the corporate debt burden. Especially for highly leveraged industries such as retail, manufacturing, mining, energy and other materials and infrastructure-related companies.

The government owns the majority of the corporate debt, possessing 40% of the assets and liabilities. This shows that the majority of the debt is public, not private and owned by the state which has deeper pockets. Also, the majority of the debt is internal rather than external. The government is holding officials, and even local bureaucrats accountable for nonperforming loans and the state doesn't encourage banks to securitize or re-package debt instruments that could magnify systemic risk in case of a downturn. Also, Imposed tighter disclosure requirements on banks and non-bank lenders to more clearly disclose risks regarding debt instruments to investors. Even assuming a worst-case scenario, China has deep reserves, and it can use those to wipe out entire bank loans on bank balance sheets, including the non-performing ones.

Although the PBC reduced RRR by 0.5%, it had targeted lending to specific industries that won't allow highly levered parts of the economy such as property/real estate to borrow too much. The government also issued tighter mortgage rules and restricted speculation that caused property prices to increase. More interestingly, the Chinese government implemented "mechanisms to prevent funds from being channeled illegally into the market, as well as ensuring a more balanced capital allocation between real estate and other industries". Chinese regulators have also imposed tighter regulations on foreign acquisitions valuing over $10 billion, and SOE's were required to halt foreign real estate purchases of more than $1 billion.

In regards to private credit, the state had initiated a crackdown on P2P lending platforms and online microlenders. Besides regulating leveraged investment products, the government imposed restrictions where regional banks could no longer license new microlenders and stopped allowing offline counterparts to operate outside their registered locations. This trend is evident:

Baozun Inc.: a highly undervalued Internet retail stock that will massively benefit as China transitions into a service-driven economy

Description

Baozun Inc. is a leading E-commerce solutions company that helps carry out e-commerce strategies in China. Services include; "IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment". As of 2018, the company has 185 customers across a wide range of industry sectors: "apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods and mother and baby, and insurance and automobiles."

(Source: Annual Report)

Upside Potential

Increasing online e-commerce sales.

(Source: Mckinsey)

The number of brand partners increased by almost 40% since 2016. Currently, there are 172 brands, and the firm expects to add 5 to 6 brands this year.

Throughout the process of helping businesses build their brands in China, the firm has gained a lot of shopping data and has a deeper understanding of Chinese consumer shopping habits. As a result, foreign and local companies looking to expand online presence in China would prefer to use Baozun's unique IT infrastructure and capabilities.

Collaborating with Alibaba as their data mining and marketing partner will allow BZUN to further improve their understanding of consumer behavior to a whole new level. This is a crucial competitive advantage for the firm.

The partnership also allows the firm to expand its services to the increasing number of Chinese middle class, which is a key target segment for internet retailing companies.

Low Downside Risk

Strong balance sheet and backing from Alibaba ensures the firm doesn't run out of cash.

The Chinese government supports large companies like Alibaba, and it's less likely that any other Chinese or international competitor would compete against Baozun, positioning the company perfectly for the future.

Baozun has annual and Tri-annual contracts with its 185 brand partners. Contract-based revenue model ensures a stable revenue stream irrespective of the changing competitive landscape.

Baozun serves a diverse range of brands operating across a lot of industries, including some defensive/low cyclical industry sectors like Food & Beverage, Healthcare products and FCMG. This shows Baozun's revenue isn't too sensitive to the economic cycle.

Baozun has a strict due diligence and selection process which will allow it to work with only well-established and reputable businesses. The firm screens brand partners based on projected annual revenue, profitability and proposed duration of the contract with the company. This will help improve Baozun's profitability and effectively optimize its revenue mix.

Stringent regulation in E-commerce space allowed the government to close online merchants selling fake products; this should improve BZUN margins further.

The share price dropped by another 6% when BZUN issued $225 million worth of convertible notes due 2024. Increase in debt shouldn't pose any threat to the firm, as its way below the industry average. BZUN interest coverage is currently at 26x and total equity increased by 20% from 2017 to 2018 and 15% from 2016 to 2017, providing some cushion for debt holders.

Valuation and Key Metrics

(Source: Thomson Reuters and Morningstar)

Base price target $63 (6.5x base FY 2019 EPS $9.96): I have used average analyst base case EPS estimate and a P/E that is 50% below the lowest 5-year industry average P/E- 14x. This highly conservative measure that takes into account the uncertainty in regards to trade talks, China's deleveraging initiatives, consumer spending, e-commerce competition and economic growth going forward. I have picked internet retailing companies that are the closest competitors and firms of comparable size. BZUN still trades at a deep discount compared to its peers 2019 and 2020 EPS estimates.

From 2016 to 2018, Diluted earnings per share showed an impressive growth of 287% in 2017 and 377% in 2018. Average EPS estimate from 9 analysts covering BZUN for 2019 is expected to be $9.96 and $15.15 for 2020, that's another whopping 896% from 2018 and 1415% from 2019 earnings. These unusually impressive EPS figures are however unsustainable over the long term, I expect EPS to increase in line with the industry average as competition increases and if there's softening in consumer spending.

Closing Remarks

Risks in regards to China's debt and economic growth going forward aren't that high as what the market and the western media perceives it to be. As we saw since the past 40 years, the Chinese government had delivered on its initiatives and ambitious economic policies. The government's efforts would reduce the probability of a hard landing. As the economy transitions, I think that BZUN will trade at its previous highs: $62-$67 by the end of 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.