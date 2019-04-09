PFF Offers A Safe 5.89% Dividend Yield, But Is It A Buy?

The iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) is the largest preferred and hybrid securities focused ETF in the market. In this article, I'll take a look at the fund itself, its value proposition, and compare it to some of its peers. Although the fund seems to be a good investment choice for more risk-averse income investors, all of its peers have similar value propositions and have performed better in the past.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Blackrock (BLK)

Dividend yield: 5.87%

Expense ratio: 0.46%

Total Returns 5Y CAGR: 4.8%

Underlying Index: ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index

Holdings: 456

Fund Overview

PFF is administered by Blackrock, the largest asset manager and ETF provider in the world. PFF is an index fund, meant to passive track the performance and holdings of a broad-based preferred shares and hybrid securities index.

Preferred shares are a type of hybrid security which exhibit characteristics of both equity and fixed income securities. Like bonds, these securities generally offer high cumulative dividends and are senior to common shares in the event of bankruptcy or non-payment. Like common shares, these securities represent ownership of a company and are junior to bondholders in the event of bankruptcy or non-payment. As such, preferred are a higher-yield, low-risk, no-growth investment alternative. It is up to each investor to decide if this is something they are interested in or not, but I can say that these securities are generally more appropriate for risk-averse income investors.

In the past few years, companies have developed new types of securities mixing and matching different characteristics of equity and fixed income. Some of these new securities aren't technically preferred shares, even though they share most of the same characteristics, hence the moniker hybrid securities.

PFF is currently transitioning from following the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index, which only includes preferred shares, to following the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index, which also includes some of the newer types of hybrid securities. The transition started this past February, and Blackrock expects it to finish by November. The change will necessitate the buying and selling of many new securities, increasing portfolio turnover and leading to higher costs and lower returns in the short-term.

I tried searching for an index methodology on the ICE website but found none. This is almost always due to the index being proprietary, although in this particular case I think it could be because the fund is still in a transition phase. Perhaps they will release the methodology sometime between now and November. I did find some basic information in PFF's summary prospectus, however. PFF follows, or will follow, a very broad-based market index of U.S preferred shares and hybrid securities with only very basic liquidity, capitalization, trading, volume and maturity requirements. The index includes almost all types of preferred shares, including floating/fixed rate, callable, convertible, cumulative and non-cumulative.

The resulting fund is very well-diversified across holdings, but heavily concentrated in the financial sector, mostly because financial institutions tend to issue lots of preferred shares:

(Source: PFF Factsheet)

PFF looks like a reasonable low-risk low-reward investment choice. The focus on preferred shares and hybrid securities, combined with the decision to follow a very broad-based market index, maximizes diversification and minimizes speculation and risk. Investors will almost certainly receive their dividend payments, but little else. The change of index complicates matters, it is difficult to make an informed investment decision without all the relevant information. In my opinion, the change is a small short-term negative, with unclear but probably minor long-term implications.

Peer Comparison

I'll be comparing PFF to the other four large preferred securities ETFs in the market:

Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income (FPE)

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)

PFF compares very unfavorably to all of its peers. The fund has underperformed by 1-2% per year for the past five years:

Data by YCharts

PFF is generally the worst performer in most relevant time frames, although performance has picked up in the past few months:

Data by YCharts

PFF underperformed despite the fact that it had, and has, the second-highest dividend yield of its peers:

Data by YCharts

and the second-lowest expense ratio as well:

(Source: SeekingAlpha - Chart by Author)

PFF's underperformance can't be explained by its yield or expenses, so it is almost certainly due to how the index is constructed. I think that the fund is simply too broad. PFF invests in securities without considering issuer risk, if the stock is callable and at what price/date, if the dividends are cumulative or not, etc. These are all very important things to filter for, but PFF simply invests in all preferreds regardless of any underlying characteristics.

I took a look at the other funds and they all are much more selective in their investment process in different ways. First Trust's ETF is actively managed and mostly invests in institutional OTC securities hand selected by their investment managers. The approach seems to be working. The other three funds all follow different indexes, but they all specifically exclude callable securities and those rated below investment grade by S&P 500 and Moody's while PFF does not. Securities with ratings below investment grade are obviously much more in danger of default or of non-payment, their prices might also drop if their financials worsen. I believe that the exclusion of these low-quality high-risk securities from their holdings have led these funds to overperform in the past. I can't be certain that they will continue performing as well in the future, especially considering PFF is changing its index, but it does seem quite likely.

Conclusion - Better Choices Out There

PFF offers investors strong and safe dividends, although almost no growth or possibility of capital appreciation. Its peers offer more or less the same and have performed substantially better during the past few years. Although PFF seems fine as an investment, I can't really think of a reason I would prefer it over its peers. As such, I believe that investors interested in preferred shares or PFF itself should consider investing in these other funds. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred ETF (PSK) looks particularly strong, as it also follows an index, and has a higher yield, lower expense ratio, and has performed better in the past.

