A Sneak Preview Of Kinder Morgan's Earnings

(Source: Nasdaq)

Unlike most stocks, KMI sees its price move in the direction of the EPS surprise most of the time. Since 2016, KMI has posted only two negative EPS surprises. Just from an EPS surprise standpoint, the statistically smart direction for this trade is long (the Bayesian probability of a rally is displayed at the end of this article).

Statistical Patterns

KMI’s current price action is mostly flat, but we do find some patterns. We use a Markov chain to identify states and their transition probabilities. From this, we see that large gains are typically followed by pullbacks but that the pullbacks eat only slightly more than 50% of the gains.

The states describing the daily price action of KMI follow:

State 1: Moderate gains State 2: Large gains State 3: Slight gains State 4: Flat State 5: Losses

These are the transition probabilities of the states for the past month (read from left to right – i.e., the row predicts the column):

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

From this, we can see that most large gains pull back a bit, while moderate and small gains are more sustainable, often leading to a day or two of flatness. From flatness, the price movement is mostly random but with an odds ratio in favor of an upward movement. Pullbacks almost always reverse the next day but with a slow upward movement (averaging 13 cents).

This price action is common in stocks with slow but healthy momentum. It implies little manipulation but also a good amount of dip-buying and profit-taking. Overall, KMI’s price action looks healthy for the bulls.

The above analysis ignores overnight price action. When including overnight price action, we can find the best buy-in points. For KMI, the best entry points are those that “go with the flow”: Buy on days with white candlesticks (at the end of the day) for a slight benefit (60% chance of an overnight up gap and an average overnight gap movement of 9 cents).

An interesting feature of KMI at present is that it is trending sideways, showing low volatility. Typically, volatility rises before earnings, but this is not so at the moment. Thus, we need not hedge volatility as we usually do (volatility tends to drop precipitously after earnings, sucking much of the value out of long options).

Financials

As for financials, while debt can drag down the earnings effect of a stock, KMI’s debt has been slowly decreasing. Debt fell from nearly 130% of the company’s net worth to slightly over 100% today:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

This helps convert the payoff curve at earnings in favor of the upside. Also helping is the skyrocketing cash flow:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Then we have a growth rate that has been consistently positive for the past few years:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Putting this all together, we can plot a discounted cash flow valuation for the stock over time. This shows not only a point estimate for the true valuation of the stock but also the trend of the cash flow. Currently, KMI is undervalued by 15%, and we have a price target of $22.19:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Conclusion And Trade

Even with the 2019 rally, KMI is undervalued. The consistent earnings beats, correlation between the EPS and price action, the reduction of debt, the daily price action, the increasing net worth of the company, and the discounted cash flow valuation all point to a convex earnings trade on KMI. The probability of a rally is high, as per my statistical analysis of historical earnings and pre-earnings price action, and thus we have one of the rarest types of earnings trades: convex and probable (most potential earnings trades are only one of these at a time).

Here’s my quick take on this play:

Direction: Long

Probability: 72%

Payoff curve*: Convex

Options strategy:

Buy May21 $21 call Sell May24 $19 put

This strategy is opened (currently) at a $20 credit, allowing us to mimic holding 100 shares of the stock at a slight profit. If this pays off, you might want to execute the calls so that you can get the KMI dividends at the end of the month. Because of the net credit, calculating ROI for this strategy is difficult, but the profit potential is theoretically infinite.

Notes:

Probabilities are Bayesian and weight historic earnings patterns along with AI pattern recognition.

Risk/reward measured without respect to probability and weights upside/downside.

*Linear: Equal risk/reward.

*Convex: Reward > risk

*Concave: Risk > reward

*BMO: Before market opens

*AMC: After market closes

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.