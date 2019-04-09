New Gold: New Afton Mine Made The Difference This Quarter

NGD is slowly gaining some momentum and is trading now above $0.90. However, the Rainy River mine is still a concern.

Assuming that the company sold the same amount of gold equivalent as it produced, I estimated total revenues of about $161 million for 1Q'19.

Production was 123,263 Au Eq. Oz which was driven higher mainly by New Afton mine, while Rainy River was in-line with guidance.

Image: The Rainy River gold/silver mine in northwestern Ontario. Source: New Gold Inc.

Investment Thesis

The Canadian-based New Gold Inc. (NGD) is a gold producer with two producing mines in North America, the New Afton and the Rainy River mines.

The company owns also the Blackwater project and expects to receive Environmental Assessment approval this year.

A production detailed below is showing a big jump sequentially for the New Afton mine while Rainy River was in-line with expectation.

New Gold is a gold producer with potential for 2019, especially with its new project called Blackwater with proved and probable reserves of 8.2 Au M Oz and Ag 60.8 M Oz.

The Rainy River mine has been a serious issue in 2018, due to "lower grade and a higher strip ratio has the transition to Phase 2," that triggered a higher operating cost.

But, progress has been made during the first quarter of 2019, and Renaud Adams, the CEO, said in the press release:

We re-position the operation for efficient and sustainable mining. Concurrently, we continue to prioritize the completion of the remaining construction and the optimization of the life of mine plan in order to position the operation to deliver free cash flow starting in late 2020

However, when we look at the gold grade for the 1Q'19, we see 1.19 G/T down from 1.42 G/T in 4Q'18. The company expected a lower ore grade while transitioning to Phase 2.

One question remaining is the CapEx for the first quarter of 2019?

First Quarter of 2019 Preliminary Production Results

1 - Production in Gold Eq. Oz and details. Production was 123,263 Au Eq. Oz which was driven higher mainly by New Afton mine.

Gold equivalent comes from three different metal: Gold, Silver, and Copper.

Details per metal are indicated below:

While the Rainy River reported in-line gold equivalent production, conversely, New Afton mine delivered an excellent quarter. Renaud Adams, the CEO, said in the press release:

The New Afton Mine reported another strong quarter of operating results as the team further advanced the development of the C-zone. We are particularly encouraged with the organic growth potential of the D-zone with the first hole of the exploration drilling program intersecting 140 metres of mineralization located 360 metres below the C-zone.

Note: The Cerro San Pedro mine has ceased to produce gold.

2 - Revenues estimated at $161 million for 1Q'19

Assuming that the company sold the same amount of gold equivalent as it produced, I estimated total revenues of about $161 million for 1Q'19 (based on the price of gold at approximately $1,306 per Oz) which is up ~2% sequentially.

3 - Guidance 2019

Production is on track to meet annual guidance of 465,000 to 520,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Source: Company presentation

The big issue is that AISC per gold equivalent (co-product) is estimated at $1,380 per Au Eq. Oz is due exclusively to Rainy River with a CapEx in 2019 of ~$230 million.

4 - Cash Position increase to $130 million at March 31, 2019, from $103.7 million the precedent quarter.

The company said in the press release:

The Company ended the quarter with available liquidity of approximately $418 million, which includes $130 million in cash and cash equivalents and $288 million available under the credit facility, which secures the implementation of the short-term operational plan.

The company increased liquidity to $418 million from $393 million in Q4'18. The net debt is estimated at $650 million for 1Q'19.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

New Gold is starting 2019 with a solid gold production which is delivering satisfying revenues that I have estimated at $161 million. The main engines to the strong company growth are the Rainy River and the New Afton mines.

However, the Rainy River mine is still in a transition period with the complete cost analysis and capital budget to be defined in Q3'19 and finalizing of the mine plan in Q4.

Sustaining capital will significantly decrease in 2020 as deferred construction and mill upgrades are completed. The company will have to rely on a substantial price of gold/silver in 2019 to be able to finance the Rainy River.

One potential catalyst is the Blackwater project which could receive Environmental Assessment approval this year.

Technical analysis

NGD is slowly gaining some momentum and is trading now above $0.90. However, the Rainy River mine is still a concern and will stay that way a good part of 2019. In my preceding article, I said that I was waiting for $0.75, which is long-term support, to eventually start a medium position. However, I believe it is safe to raise it to $0.85 now with line resistance at $1.00-1.05.

I recommend trading the stock short term, at least for the first three quarters of 2019 or until we can get more visibility on the Rainy River progress. On the good side, the debt is not an immediate issue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.