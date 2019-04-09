Apple: What About The Buyback?

When technology giant Apple (AAPL) reports its fiscal second quarter results later this month, investors are eagerly awaiting to hear the annual update from management regarding the company's massive capital return plan. Last month, I analyzed the prospects regarding the potential dividend raise that could come, and today, I'm here to examine the second half of this equation - the larger, and perhaps more important, share repurchase plan.

Let's quickly circle back to last year. In the Q2 earnings report, management said it would complete the $210 billion buyback plan during fiscal Q3. As a result, the board of directors was authorizing a new $100 billion plan as part of the goal to get to a cash neutral position over time. In the graphic below, you can see Apple's capital return history through the December 2018 quarter.

(Source: Apple capital return history, seen here)

It will be interesting to see how many shares Apple bought back during the March 2019 period. I say this because as the 10-Q filing shows, management did not buy any shares back during the month of December last year, perhaps due to the major iPhone sales shortfall. At the end of that period, $62.7 billion remained on the $100 billion buyback plan. While I expect that Apple did come in with a sizable amount of share repurchases during the period, I'd be extremely shocked if the current plan finishes soon. Even at a $20 billion or so per quarter rate seen in calendar 2018, you'd be looking at September or October for the depletion of those appropriated funds.

Now just because Apple has tens of billions of dollars remaining on its plan doesn't mean it can't add to that plan or announce a new one. However, as I've reminded investors for several years, the dollar amount detailed is not the most important part. That belongs to the timing of said plan, or in other words, the buyback rate. I've used a phrase like this before - management could announce a $500 billion buyback, but if it is going to happen over 500 years, is it really that meaningful?

Since management likes to provide annual updates on its capital return plan, I don't see a reason to announce a buyback plan in the hundreds of billions of dollars. That might provide some initial excitement among investors and generate some headlines, but that feeling is likely short lived. Doing something like adding $50 billion to the buyback at every year's fiscal Q2 earnings report would seem like a more appropriate strategy.

As you can see in the chart below, Apple's buyback plan has been extremely successful in the past six years, dramatically reducing the number of shares outstanding. This has also helped to boost the company's earnings per share figures, especially in periods where net income has been negatively impacted by declining sales or weakening margins. The most recent quarter was a good example of this because despite net income being down by $100 million over the prior year period, EPS jumped from $3.89 to $4.18.

(Source: Apple quarterly filings, seen here)

Now the question in the short term will be how aggressive is Apple management in buying back shares? I bring this up because the stock broke $200 again on Monday. While that's still almost 15% off the all-time high, it's a far cry from where things were just a few months ago. The last time that management rushed in to buy shares in the high $100s and above $200, things didn't work out so well in the coming quarters. Investors are hoping that if we see some more huge buyback quarters, it doesn't precede the stock falling back to $150 or lower if the US/China trade situation falls apart or if the 2019 iPhone lineup fails to impress.

In the end, we are just a few weeks away from getting an update on Apple's capital return plan. Today, I examined the second and larger part, the buyback. This buyback continues to reduce the number of shares outstanding, and that certainly is helping earnings per share. Even though the company has already bought back more than a quarter of a trillion dollars worth of shares (assuming some in fiscal Q2), the net cash position is still quite large. Since there still should be a fair amount left on the current plan that was announced last year, I don't think we'll see another massive raise announced, but I do expect an increase. What do you see Apple announcing? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.