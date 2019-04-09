A Focus On Energy: Exxon's Storied Past And Learning Lessons

Exxon Mobil's price performance from 1980-2000, where shares compounded in value despite anemic oil prices, is a best-case scenario.

Equities with the best appreciation potential are the most out of favor.

Much like REITs in the late 1990s, the energy sector is loathed today.

The energy sector is historically out of favor, representing a very small weight in major indices.

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria”

Sir John Templeton

Life and investing are long ballgames.”

Julian Robertson

Introduction

The energy sector is historically out of favor, representing a record low percentage of the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

This out-of-favor nature is similar to the status of REITs in the late 1990s, which were loathed, and unloved, yet REITs, including household names today, like Simon Property Group (SPG), Realty Income (O), and W.P. Carey & Co. (WPC), have gone on to enjoy almost two decades of out-performance, aided and abetted by falling long-term interest rates.

Simply buying a popular REIT index like the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) upon its debut in 2000 or the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) which debuted in 2014 was a smart move, and investors buying the out-of-favor energy sector ETFs could be in position to reap similar rewards today, in my opinion.

Digging deeper in the energy sector, the most out-of-favor energy equities offer the most opportunity, from my perspective.

The key to determining the underlying value of energy equities, particularly the out-of-favor energy equities, is in discerning the value of their underlying assets.

Good energy companies can outperform, even in anemic price energy price environments, and the best example of this is the extraordinary stock price performance of Exxon Mobil (XOM) from 1980-2000, where energy prices generally struggled, yet XOM's stock compounded in value at an incredible pace, which is detailed later in this article.

Ultimately, XOM's past has presented a viable blueprint for the future out-performance of targeted energy equities, specifically owning top quality assets, which can perform very well over time even in constrained energy pricing environments, and a boom in energy prices only adds to the overall return appeal.

Investment Thesis

Energy equities today are similar to REITs in the late 1990s, loathed and out of favor, yet this status obscures the tremendous return potential from today's low starting valuations.

Energy Equities Are A Record Low Percentage Of The S&P 500 Index

Even the best-performing energy equities, including the aforementioned Exxon Mobil, Chevron (CVX) and Schlumberger (SLB), have massively underperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past decade, and this has led to the energy sector being a historically low weighting in the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices)

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, energy equities represented 5.4% of the S&P 500 Index, with Exxon Mobil representing roughly 1.4% of the S&P 500 index, down from its 2.7% weight at the end of 2013, Chevron representing roughly 1% of the S&P 500 Index, down from its 1.5% weight at the end of 2013, and Schlumberger, which is the largest oil services company, representing roughly 0.25% of the S&P 500 Index.

Building on this discussion, energy companies that are seemingly large, like Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Anadarko Petroleum (APC), two of the larger independent energy producers, represent roughly only 0.21%, and 0.10% of the S&P 500 Index, respectively.

In summary, at roughly 5% of the S&P 500 Index weighting today, the energy sector is down from its roughly 10% weighting of the S&P 500 Index, or higher, which it occupied for a majority of the time from 1990 through 2013.

(Source: Bespoke)

Thus, even with the price recovery in oil prices from the $20s in 2016 to over $60 per barrel today, according to $WTIC prices, the energy weighting in the S&P 500 Index has gone down from 7.6% at the end of 2016 to 5.4% today.

Oil Prices Are On The Rebound, Yet There Is A Divergence

$WTIC oil prices are up roughly 42% in 2019, outpacing the strong 16% year-to-date gain in the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Since January 1, 2016, $WTIC oil prices are up 74%, outpacing the gain in the S&P 500 Index, which is higher by 51%.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

However, even with the 74% gain in crude oil prices since January 1, 2016, the leading energy sector ETFs, including the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) and the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), have all underperformed the rise in $WTIC crude oil prices dramatically, in percentage terms, as shown below.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

XLE, which is dominated by the biggest energy equities, is up only 23.9% since January 1, 2016. XOP, which is more heavily weighted towards the smaller exploration and production companies, is only up 8.9% since January 1, 2016, and OIH, which is a basket of oil service stocks, is actually down -27.0% since January 1, 2016, despite the over 74% rise in crude oil prices during this time frame.

Exxon Mobil Provides A Blueprint

Exxon Mobil, while it has benefited from being an exalted dividend payer, and a large member of the vaunted indices, has still underperformed the rise in energy prices since January 1st, 2016.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

Exxon, shown in cyan above, has advanced 20.5% since January 1st, 2016, with the S&P 500 Index up 51.0%, and $WTIC crude oil prices higher by 73.7% over this time frame.

Looking back over the past decade, Exxon has outperformed crude oil prices, however, XOM's stock price performance has dramatically trailed the returns of the S&P 500 Index, as illustrated below.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

Over the past ten years, with $WTIC crude oil prices rising only 30.4%, XOM's equity has appreciated 63.3%, massively trailing the 328.0% cumulative gain in the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

Given the anemic price performance in XOM the past decade, almost all investors forget that venerable Exxon Mobil compounded their stock price at an extremely high rate of return from 1980-2000 while oil prices suffered a brutal period of real returns from 1980-2000, largely staying in a nominal price range, as inflation crept higher.

(Source: Author, XOM's Historical Stock Price Performance)

How did Exxon's equity outperform, particularly from 1980-2000, with a secondary explosion in XOM's share price in the commodities boom post 2000, while the price of oil struggled in nominal terms?

The answer is simple: They generated substantial earnings, and cash flows, and compounded these retained earnings through corporate execution and earnings growth, specifically, and importantly not destroying capital like Barrick Gold (ABX) did for example over the past decade, through ill-advised projects, when they were generating substantial earnings and cash flows.

Building on this narrative, Exxon Mobil owned and monetized world-class assets, and beaten-down energy investors need to focus on the ability of companies they target today being able to do the same thing.

Ultimately, asset quality matters, and there are a number of energy companies that own top quality assets today that are trading at fractions of their fundamental intrinsic fair values.

Closing Thoughts - The Energy Sector And Energy Equities Are Both Significantly Undervalued

Energy equities as a percentage of the S&P 500 Index are near historic lows, and a much lower percentage than at the end of 2013, or even the end of 2016, when oil prices were actually lower.

This divergence is setting up a tremendous opportunity into the energy sector as a whole, and an even better opportunity in out-of-favor energy equities that own top quality assets, including Chesapeake Energy (CHK), which I authored a public article on Seeking Alpha, the latest in a series of public articles on CHK, that was just published.

The almost ideal template is what Exxon Mobil was able to accomplish from 1980-2000, compounding shareholder value, even in a range-bound energy price environment, that was actually worse than it seemed after the impact of inflation.

An ideal, ideal environment would be owning the most undervalued energy equities in a rising energy price environment, which is ironically what we have had since 2016, however, thus far, this apparent unrealized value has been further obscured. This will ultimately change, as value investors regain their footing in a historically one-side market that has favored platform disruptive growth companies like Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG), and Salesforce.com (CRM).

In summary, once the bond market rolls over once again, look for a capital rotation, highlighted by a move from growth-to-value that has a chance to rival or exceed the capital rotation that took place from 2000-2002.

Bigger picture, fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, as price discovery, after a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant out-performance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active, value investors, who do the fundamental work, who can find the future free-cash-flow-leading companies, and the most out-of-favor sectors and the most out-of-favor equities, including this recent public write-up, will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

The Contrarian For further perspective on how the investment landscape is changing, and where to find the 15% and 20% free cash flow yielding companies of tomorrow, and for help in finding under-priced, out-of-favor equities with significant appreciation potential relative to the broader market, consider joining a unique community of contrarian, value investors that have thrived in 2016 and weathered the storm in 2017 to become closer as a collaborative team of battle-tested analysts. Collectively, we make up The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, CHK, AND SHORT SPY AS A MARKET HEDGE, THOUGH I THINK THERE ARE MANY BETTER FUNDAMENTAL VALUES IN THE ENERGY SECTOR THAN THE LARGE CAPS RIGHT NOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.