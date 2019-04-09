Fonar Is Cheap But Also Subject To A Major Risk

For investors willing to take on some additional risk, I think FONR is worth considering at this price point, but I am hesitant to establish a position in a company that does not fully control its own destiny.

Introduction

I am always on the lookout for new stocks to research for my personal portfolio and I utilize a number of stock screens to help narrow down my list. One stock that has appeared on multiple screens for awhile now is Fonar (FONR), an MRI imaging services company with a legacy medical equipment business. The company checks a lot of boxes on the stat sheet: FONR has no debt, healthy margins, growing revenue, and a cheap valuation. The company also has a relatively straightforward business model, which I appreciate given my limited knowledge of the medical device and services industries. FONR does not pay a dividend or buyback shares, so investment returns will need to come from earnings growth or the market placing a higher multiple on existing earnings, but I think both are possible and in general the risk/return profile of the company is favorable. My main concern with the company is that it could be negatively impacted by changes in the American healthcare system that are outside of its control.

Company Overview

FONR has two primary business segments: medical device sales of their "Upright® Multi-Position™” MRI scanners combined with service and repair work provided for the machines they have already sold, and the operation of physician and diagnostic management centers.

FONR has a storied place in the medical device space, with the company's founders building the first ever MRI machine in the late 1970s and FONR being the first company to bring a commercial MRI machine to market in 1980. The company has continued to develop new machine technology based around their original design, with their latest offering being the aforementioned "Upright®" scanner. This latest iteration allows patients to remain standing or sitting while the scan is taking place, which has the benefit of keeping the body is in a weight-bearing position that better simulates the patient's day-to-day state and can help identify pain issues that only arise when the patient is upright. Scoliosis, slipped disks, and Arnold-Chiari Syndrome are just a few examples that FONR lists as being more easily diagnosed with greater accuracy due to the upright position. Despite the pedigree of the management team and what sounds like a truly innovative product, sales of the scanners accounted for a paltry 0.5% of sales in 2018 and did not cover the costs associated with marketing and research for the year. I will dive deeper into the company' financials in the next section, but I think it is important to understand up front that device sales are no longer FONR's primary business.

While FONR had virtually no device sales to speak of in 2018, the company did generate meaningful revenue from service and upgrade work done on their existing fleet of MRI machines. This work includes repairing and maintaining machines on a regular basis and installing both software and hardware updates to keep customer machines functioning at their peak performance levels. Service and repair fees represented 11% of total revenue for 2018.

Finally, and most importantly, FONR manages 26 MRI diagnostic facilities in New York and Florida through its subsidiary Health Management Corporation of America (HMCA). Of these facilities, 19 are located in New York. Per the company's 10-K, HMCA's services to these New York facilities:

" ...encompass substantially all of their business operations. Each facility is controlled, however, not by HMCA, but by the physician owner, ...and all medical services are performed by physicians and other medical personnel under the physician-owner’s supervision. HMCA is the management company and performs services of a non-medical nature"

These non-medical services include everything from maintaining the facility, procuring medical hardware and furniture, staffing the facilities' non-medical personnel, billing patients, and other such administrative tasks. For these benefits, the "physician owner" pays HMCA a flat monthly rate of between $200,000-$300,000, on average. The value-add proposition for a doctor, is that HMCA handles all of the work involved in running the facilities day-to-day, and the doctor can focus on meeting with and treating patients. As long as the doctor's monthly billings can comfortably exceed the monthly fee, both parties benefit from the relationship. In addition, these facilities are equipped with FONR's Upright® scanners, providing additional service and repair revenue to the parent company.

The Florida facilities operate a little differently. Of the seven Florida facilities, three are owned by Dr. Raymond Damadian, the Chairman of the Board of FONR, and the remaining four are run by wholly owned subsidiaries of HMCA. The three owned by Dr. Damadian operate in a similar manner to the New York locations, with Dr. Damadian paying flat monthly fees for FONR's services, ranging from $187,936 to $322,636 per month. The remaining four facilities are fully operated via FONR subsidiary companies, and as such collect fees from the patient that they serve. This means that these facilities produce much more top-line revenue, but also have increased costs and are on the hook for patients not being able to pay their bills and the difficulties involved with billing government healthcare programs, such as Medicare, as well as private insurance companies. For reference, in 2018 FONR had to provision over 45% of their patient income as in operating loss to cover bills that their customers couldn't pay. With these allowances for bad patient debt, the four Florida facilities still accounted for 26% of FONR's 2018 revenues.

As a quick recap, FONR makes about 88% of their revenue from operating imaging and diagnostic centers, with 26% coming from their four subsidiary-owned facilities in Florida and 42% from their other offices. FONR's service and management area makes up about 11-12% of revenue, with their medical device sales being negligible the last few years.

Financials

Taking a closer look at the financials of the different company segments over the last few years, it becomes increasingly clear that the HMCA group is what is driving the company's profitability and where future growth will come from.

HMCA Year Revenue Costs Gross Profit Margin 2015 $ 57,571,701.00 $ 34,982,966.00 $ 22,588,735.00 39% 2016 $ 55,079,253.00 $ 37,591,423.00 $ 17,487,830.00 32% 2017 $ 66,817,398.00 $ 34,089,624.00 $ 32,727,774.00 49% 2018 $ 71,678,725.00 $ 37,948,294.00 $ 33,730,431.00 47%

(Source: Author's spreadsheet compiled from 10-Ks)

The HMCA area has been increasing revenue at a rate of about 7% a year with strong operating margins. It is notable that the company has only added two new diagnostic facilities since 2015, so a large portion of the revenue increase has come from increased patient volume from their existing facilities.

The equipment servicing group also generates high margins for FONR, but with new device sales slowing to a crawl, avenues for revenue growth in this area have been limited.

Equipment Service and Upgrades Year Revenue Costs Gross Profit Margin 2015 $ 9,549,316.00 $ 2,189,373.00 $ 7,359,943.00 77% 2016 $ 9,396,736.00 $ 1,254,328.00 $ 8,142,408.00 87% 2017 $ 9,537,040.00 $ 2,996,736.00 $ 6,540,304.00 69% 2018 $ 9,124,728.00 $ 3,212,527.00 $ 5,912,201.00 65%

(Source: Author's spreadsheet compiled from 10-Ks)

As previously mentioned, the device sales area has made minimal contributions to the bottom line over the last four years.

Medical Device Sales Year Revenue Costs Gross Profit Margin 2015 $ 1,820,979.00 $ 1,882,230.00 $ (61,251.00) -3% 2016 $ 1,276,882.00 $ 1,254,328.00 $ 22,554.00 2% 2017 $ 1,572,148.00 $ 931,501.00 $ 640,647.00 41% 2018 $ 602,541.00 $ 751,221.00 $ (148,680.00) -25%

(Source: Author's spreadsheet compiled from 10-Ks)

Company spending on SG&A and research have held relatively steady through the last four years, averaging just over $20 million a year.

Research and SG&A Year Expense 2015 $ 19,260,703.00 2016 $ 20,141,696.00 2017 $ 20,888,081.00 2018 $ 19,881,013.00

(Source: Author's spreadsheet compiled from 10-Ks)

Looking at various valuation metrics for FONR, it appears that the company is trading cheaply from an earnings and cash flow perspective.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

A PE ratio and P/FCF ratio under seven and EV/EBIT under six are very appealing, especially in conjunction with steadily growing revenue and earnings from the HMCA division. I am particularly pleased by FONR's ability to consistently generate free cash flow; the company has had free cash flow of $13 million or more per year since 2015. This has led to a sizable cash pile on the FONR's balance sheet, which has grown to over $23 million and is complemented by zero long-term debt.

Risks

There are two major risks that FONR faces. The first would be a changing medical billing landscape, either in the private insurance markets or at the governmental level. In particular, because most of the company's revenues come from their imaging and diagnostic services business they are sensitive to changes in reimbursement rates from Medicare, other government programs and private insurance companies. The company notes in the "Risk Factors" section of their annual report that they have been experiencing declining reimbursement rates over the last few years, but have been able to make up the difference with increased volume. As seen above, FONR's HMCA margins are quite high and provide some wiggle room, but lower reimbursement rates would definitely hurt the company's bottom line, both by lowering revenue in their directly owned diagnostic facilities and potentially forcing them to lower their monthly fees on physician-owned facilities.

The second major risk would be increased competition in the diagnostic service space. While there is a slight moat protecting FONR's existing facilities (there is always some overhead involved for existing customers if they want to switch providers), I don't believe it is particularly wide and if there are new entrants trying to copy FONR's business model, there would be additional competition as HMCA tries to grow their number of facilities. That being said, at the current company valuation I would be comfortable owning shares even if HMCA does not increase their facility count.

Investment Thesis

Having covered the basics of FONR's operating business and their financial condition, the question on the table is if it makes sense to invest in the company at the current market valuation. A cheap valuation is the most appealing part of FONR from my point of view. The diagnostics services business seems stable, and if there is any positive change in the medical device sales area there is room for additional upside that would be compounded by increased service and repair revenue. I would be more than comfortable paying an earnings multiple of 10-12x for a stable business with growth, no debt, and an ample cash position, which by itself would imply 40-70% upside on a valuation sentiment change alone. When you throw in some modest earnings growth, I think a potential upside of 100% within the next two to three years is reasonable under favorable circumstances.

My concern is that this is the kind of investment where you could wake up one day and find the company's entire economic landscape has changed. Health insurance and potential reform are hot button issues these days and a meaningful change to diagnostic reimbursement policy could quickly change FONR from a healthy company into one in distress. One could argue that things are more likely to stay the same than change, and in general I think the risk/reward ratio is favorable, but I don't like that a major part of their business is not fully within their control.

Conclusion

If you had a crystal ball and could assure me that there wouldn't be a meaningful change in healthcare policy in the next five to ten years, FONR would be a strong buy in my opinion. The reason the company is currently trading at a cheap valuation is due to fear that FONR's economic landscape could meaningfully change in a short period of time, and I believe this concern is not unfounded. For investors willing to take on some additional risk, I think FONR is worth considering at this price point, but I am hesitant to establish a position in a company that does not fully control its own destiny.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FONR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as financial advice. It is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor