Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund: Reacceleration Of Growth Of This 8.1%-Yielding Stock Depends On Alberta's Economy

While its total system sales increased slightly, Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF) (TSX:BPF.UN) delivered negative same-store sales growth rate in Q4 2018. Looking forward, we believe it will continue to be a challenge for Boston Pizza to grow its sales as Canadian economy is heading for a slower 2019 and that Canadian household debts remain quite elevated. In addition, economic activities in Alberta (Boston Pizza's second largest market) is expected to perform below national average in 2019. Despite its attractive dividend and below historical average valuation, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline.

Data by YCharts

Q4 2018 Highlights: Declining Same-Store Sales Growth

In Q4 2018, Boston Pizza delivered system-wide gross sales of 1.1% year over year. This modest increase was primarily driven by an increase of 5 restaurant locations in 2018 (opened 10 new restaurants but closed 5 restaurants in 2018). The company delivered negative same-store sales growth in Q4 2018. As can be seen from the bottom left chart below, its same-store sales growth rate declined by 0.2% in Q4 2018. The decline was primarily due to weak economic activities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland. These three provinces represented about 40% of its total revenue.

Source: Investor Presentation

Slow Growth may persist in the near term

We believe it will be a challenge for Boston Pizza to re-accelerate its total system sales and SSSG for the following reasons:

A slowdown in Canadian economy coupled with high Canadian household debts

Canada's economy ended 2018 on a weak note due to weakness in the energy sector. As a result, its 2018 real GDP growth rate was only 1.8%. Canadian economy is heading for a slowdown in 2019 as well. In fact, Canada's GDP growth rate is expected to only grow by 1.5% in 2019. In the meantime, Canadian household debt level has become quite elevated in the past 10 years. Below is a chart that shows Canadian household debt-to-income ratio since 1999. As can be seen from the chart below, average Canadian household debt to income ratio has now reached 173.8%. This is the highest level we have seen in several decades.

Source: RBC Economics

Since mid-2017, Bank of Canada has raised its overnight interest rate 5 times. As a result, debt service ratio (debt service payments as percentage of household disposable income) has increased significantly. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian debt service ratio of 14.5% is the highest we have seen since 2007. This means that Canadians have less money to spend now than a few years ago. In the meantime, wage growth remains lackluster. Therefore, we believe that it will remain a challenge for Boston Pizza to accelerate growth in its same-store sales and total system sales.

Source: RBC Economics

Alberta's economy is recovering, but growth rate not above the national average

There are 396 Boston Pizza locations across Canada. About 112 Boston Pizza restaurants are located in Alberta. This means that about 28.3% of Boston Pizza's restaurants are located in Alberta. Recession in Alberta back in early 2016 due to sudden energy market crash was the main factor that impacted Boston Pizza's same-store sales growth at that time. While energy industry outlook in the province has improved considerably in the first half of 2018, it turned negative again in the second half of 2018 due to a sudden decline in crude price. In addition, the lack of takeaway pipeline capacity to ship Alberta's excess oil coupled with the province's curtailment has resulted in stagnating investment activities in the province. As can be seen from the chart below, capital investment intentions are expected to decline by 1.3% in Alberta in 2019.

Source: RBC Economics: Provincial Forecast

The negative environment is expected to also continue to weigh on Alberta's economy in 2019. In fact, Alberta's real GDP is expected to only grow by 1.3% in 2019. As can be seen from the bottom right chart, Alberta's expected GDP growth rate of 1.3% is 20 basis points below the national average of 1.5%. Therefore, we think it will continue to be a challenge for Boston Pizza to re-accelerate the growth in the province.

Source: RBC Economics: Provincial Forecast

Valuation: Slightly below its historical average

Boston Pizza is currently trading at EV to EBITDA ratio of 10.2x. This is about 2.3x multiples below its 5-year average of 12.5x. However, its valuation is about 1.8x multiples above Pizza Pizza's (OTC:PZRIF) EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.4x and 2 multiples above The Keg's (OTC:KRIUF) 8.2x.

Data by YCharts

Attractive 8.1%-yielding dividend

Boston Pizza has frequently increased its dividend. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has increased its dividend by 5 times since 2011. Currently, Boston Pizza pays a monthly dividend of 0.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of about 8.1%. Hence, its current dividend is quite attractive.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Rising payout ratio

Since Boston Pizza is a royalty company, it aims to pay nearly 100% of its distributable cash flow. In the past, the company was able to gradually increase the total system sales. Hence, it is able to maintain this payout ratio and even increase its dividend at the same time. However, we are now seeing a trend of stagnating SSSG and slow system sales growth. This has resulted in payout ratio of 103.3% in 2018. The payout ratio was 100% and 98.9% in 2017 and 2016 respectively. The above 100% payout ratio leaves little room for Boston Pizza to make mistakes. Although we do not anticipate a dividend cut in the near term, if its total system sales decline further, the company may have to cut its dividend to maintain its working capital reserve.

Macroeconomic risk

Boston Pizza's total system sales depend on consumer confidence. In an economic recession, consumers are less inclined to spend on restaurant foods. This may impact its sales negatively.

Investor Takeaway

Although Boston Pizza currently pays an attractive dividend, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline for the reasons we have discussed in our report. We believe its business will gradually improve but at a slow pace. For those who own the stock already, we do not think a dividend cut is imminent. Therefore, it is still okay to continue to hold on to it and collect the 8.1%-yielding dividend.

