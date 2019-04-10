Cocoa Moves To The Top End Of Its Trading Range

Cocoa beans are the primary ingredient in the chocolate confectionery products that are enjoyed by people all over the world. An equatorial climate is ideal for the production of cocoa, so over 60% of the world's annual crop comes from the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana.

The price of cocoa reached a high at $2914 per ton in April 2018. Since last July, the price has traded in a range from around $2000 to $2400 per ton with three trips to the bottom and top end of the range.

Cocoa is a member of the soft commodity sector of the raw material asset class. The most direct route for a trade or investment in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile world of futures, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative.

The price of cocoa futures spiked below the bottom end of the trading range in early March as futures rolled from March to May delivery months. The May futures hit a low at $2113 on March 21, and since then they have been off to the races on the upside.

Ten consecutive gains

The price of cocoa has been one a one-way street higher since trading to a low at $2113 per ton on the active month May futures contract on March 21.

As the daily chart shows, cocoa posted gains for ten straight sessions from March 22 through April 4, and the price continued to make higher highs on April 8 reaching a peak at $2451 per ton on April 9. Technical resistance on the May contract stands at the late December 2018 high at $2463. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators have risen into overbought territory as cocoa is at the top of its trading range. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the ICE cocoa futures market declined from 272,030 contracts on March 22 when the rally got underway to 249,088 contracts as of April 8, a drop of 8.4%. The decline is a reason for concern as rising price and falling open interest is not typically a validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market. With cocoa at the top end of its trading range, the risk of long positions has increased.

Concerns over West African production

Hot and dry conditions in West Africa caused concerns over the current cocoa crop which helped to lift the price of cocoa futures. However, recent heavy rain showers may slow the ascent of the price of cocoa as arrivals are running at 10% above last year's level. A continuation of moisture would keep the current crop in mid-season healthy, but Mother Nature will be the ultimate arbiter of the state of the crop and if the cocoa price runs out of steam on the upside as the prospects for production increase.

Meanwhile, global demand for cocoa has been steadily rising with many analysts calling for an increase of 30% by 2020. Growing population and increasing demand from China has been an ever-supportive factor for the main ingredient in chocolate confectionery products.

History says this is the top

Aside from overbought conditions on the daily chart and falling open interest, the price pattern in the cocoa market could be telling us that the risk of a correction is high.

As the weekly chart illustrates, cocoa remains in a trading range with the bulk of trading between the $2000 and $2400 level since mid-July 2018. To break out to the upside, the cocoa market will need to see production decline in West Africa which is now a function of the weather conditions over the coming weeks.

However, the risk of a long position in the cocoa market has reached a level where it may be a good idea to take profits on purchases made at the bottom end of the range. Alternatively, tight stops on any existing positions make sense as the odds favor a price retreat because of profit taking and declining demand at higher prices.

Taking profits on NIB

The most direct route for a long position in the cocoa market is via the options and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. I have been a buyer of cocoa futures and the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product at the bottom end of the trading range, and last week I took profits on all positions and am now sitting comfortably on the sidelines hoping that I get another chance to purchase cocoa on a dip over the coming weeks. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.

NIB has $23.11 million in net assets and trades an average of 45,668 shares each day. The ETN does an excellent job replicating the price action in the cocoa futures market. May cocoa futures rose from $2113 on March 21 to a high at $2451 on April 9, an increase of 16%.

Over the same period, the price of NIB climbed from $23.77 to $27.85 per share, a rise of 17.2% as the ETN outperformed the May cocoa futures on a percentage basis.

A bullish setup for the long term

While I took profits on cocoa positions and am now waiting for another opportunity to dip a toe into the soft commodity on the long side of the market, the long-term outlook for cocoa prices remains favorable.

On the demand side of the fundamental equation, a 30% rise in global requirements is a highly supportive factor for the price of cocoa. Each quarter the world adds approximately 20 million more people as the global population is an ever-increasing factor. Moreover, rising wealth in China has caused diets to change, and many Chinese have discovered the wonder of chocolate treats. Therefore, growing demand is certain to provide support for the price of cocoa beans.

On the supply side of the equation, each year is a new adventure for production as the weather is a primary factor for the annual crop. At the same time, since the world's leading cocoa producing nations are the Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Nigeria, the potential for political problems that interfere with production or the logistics of transporting cocoa beans from farms to ports for exportation are always a concern for the market. Supply issues tend to cause periods of high price volatility and shortages of the commodity.

I am bullish on cocoa on a long-term basis, but the price has reached the top end of its trading range. The odds favor another chance to buy cocoa on a dip, and I am hopeful that the price will move back towards the $2000-$2200 per ton level to buy cocoa futures and NIB once again.

