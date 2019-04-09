Will Roku's Stock Fall Even Further?

Roku's (ROKU) stock has nearly doubled in 2019 but has dropped by almost 20% from its March highs. Now recent options bets and the technical chart suggest the stock's decline may only be starting.

The last time I wrote on Roku was on Jan. 7, and I called that one wrong: Roku's Rocketing Stock May Crash And Burn. I underestimated how large the short interest had grown to, representing nearly 35% of the float. However, this time may be different, because that short interest through the middle of March has fallen substantially, almost 41%, and now represents just 20.5% of the float.

Failing at Resistance

The chart shows that the stock has fallen below a significant uptrend that had been acting as technical support. Now that level of technical support has become resistance at $62. The stock has tried on a couple of occasions to break out but has failed each time.

Additionally, the relative strength index (RSI) is now trending lower which would suggest that bullish momentum is leaving the stock. It could result in the stock dropping to around $52.

However, should the stock rise above resistance at $62, it would result in the shares rising back to around $70.

Bearish Momentum in Options?

The open interest for the May 17 $55 puts has been on the rise in recent weeks, jumping to around 3,000 open contracts from approximately 500 in the middle of March. A buyer of those puts would need the stock to fall to around $51.30 by expiration to earn a profit, a drop of about 15%. With the options trading for approximately $3.70, the dollar value is worth about $1.2 million, a sizable amount given how far out of the money the options are.

(Roku May 17 $55 Puts, Trade Alert)

The calls at the $65 strike price, on the other hand, have seen minimal activity since the end of February despite nearly 10,000 open contracts. It would suggest no bets are being placed that the stock will rise in the future.

(Roku May 17 $65 Calls, Trade Alert)

Short Sellers May Be Back

One reason for the stock's sharp rise following the quarterly results was the excessive number of short shares. With a large number of shares short the big move higher was likely the result of a short squeeze. But now the short interest has fallen so sharply that short sellers can once again place bets on the stock falling, and that could help to drive shares lower too.

Roku Challenges/Opportunities

Roku still faces many challenges as it continues to find ways to monetize its 27 million users, with the biggest being the through advertising. But the company has seen its average revenue per user growth slow materially in recent quarters.

(Data From Roku)

However, that is not to say the company doesn't have long-term opportunities in front of it because it has plenty. Since it's the only neutral streaming media device around, more providers are likely to continue to sign on to with Roku. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the latest entrants to offer its media app on the platform. Meanwhile, HBO has joined the service too, offering its subscription service through Roku. It just isn't clear at this point how much Roku will profit from these additional platforms. But it's a positive trend.

Big Risks

Roku is a highly volatile stock, and it doesn't take much to get the stock to rise or fall quickly. It makes trying to predict the direction of the stock incredibly challenging. The options bets could quickly sway from a more bearish outlook to bullish outlook very quickly on just one piece of breaking news.

For now, the stock outlook appears to be suggesting it continues to decline, at least over the near-term.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction.

Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! -Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.