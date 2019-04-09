Mammoth Energy Bets On Oilfield Services Growth After Infrastructure Business Pauses

Headwinds Ahead Of TUSK

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) provides equipment and services to the North American onshore energy producers. It also serves the utility companies through its energy infrastructure business. The current energy market headwind and the energy infrastructure business squeeze do not leave the potential for a stock price appreciation in the short-term.

Mammoth Energy's agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (or PREPA) to restore the electrical transmission and distribution system became its primary driver in 2018. However, the agreement has come to a pause in late-2018. On top of that, the legacy business of pressure pumping has also hit a headwind in Q4 due to the U.S. completions activity slowdown.

To its merit, the company has found supplementary electricity transmission & distribution business in the U.S., while also adding niche facilities like water transfer and aviation services in its portfolio. TUSK has no debt and has a healthy balance sheet. In this scenario, a potential acquisition can alter the outlook and give the stock price a boost. If indeed the infrastructure business recovers, these factors will help turn it around for TUSK faster than many of its peers in the industry.

TUSK Goes Through A Painful Business Transformation

Mammoth Energy's business portfolio has taken a significant turn in late-2018. In essence, TUSK, which was oilfield equipment & services provider, and later became an infrastructure provider in the utility business, is returning to its core base. However, this time, it will have a broader portfolio sans the utility services in Puerto Rico. Let us first check out its recent business roadmap. It all started when TUSK added the infrastructure segment following the agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (or PREPA) in October 2017. The infrastructure business became the dominant revenue earner in Q2 2018 (65% of Q2 revenues). It generated $347 million, or 96% of total infrastructure services revenue, from the restoration contract with PREPA in Q2.

Since Q3 2018, infrastructure's share in its portfolio has been falling. By the end of 2018, federal work in Puerto Rico was delayed due to the U.S. government shutdown, while the front-end engineering work took longer-than-expected and caused a slowdown. Also, there was an inadequacy in the allocation of new reconstruction funds. So, TUSK has not decided to wind down its operations in Puerto Rico. As no further work needs to be performed beyond March 31, 2019, the company has reduced its workforce to 200 in early March from ~500 in Q3 2018. It will fall further to ~50 in April 2019. Mammoth Energy plans to bid when the RFPs are issued in the back half of 2019 for work starting in 2020.

The Infrastructure segment's rise and fall both had been spectacular in 2018. While the segment revenue increased by 383% in FY2018 compared to FY2017, the end-of-the-year slowdown was sharp. From Q3 to Q4, the segment revenue declined by 33%. Despite that, the company will continue to seek business in this segment, because the potential market size is significant as I will discuss next.

Why Is It Still Leaning On The Infrastructure Business?

Meanwhile, the company plans to shift its assets deployed in Puerto Rico back in North America and start utilizing. It also points to the fact that Mammoth Energy's infrastructure business has potential in North America as well. There is enough potential (of ~$60 billion each year through 2022) in the Transmission & Distribution industry, according to its FY2018 10-K. The U.S. electric infrastructure industry highly fragmented with more than 3,300 separate utility companies operating in the market. The expansion of the electrical grid and its repair and maintenance drive the majority of demand for infrastructure support services. Mammoth Energy's infrastructure teams are looking at multiple utility business opportunities across Northeast, Mid-west, and South-west portions of the United States. On top of that, TUSK has also integrated cementing and acidizing offerings following its acquisition of RTS Energy Services in Q2 2018.

Adding A New Business Line

To augment its infrastructure business, Mammoth Energy has introduced a couple of new service lines. These are helicopter operations and logistics. The company acquired Air Rescue Systems and purchased assets from Brim Equipment Assets in December 2018 to expand the aviation business. Through the Brim asset acquisition, it now operates one commercial helicopter and leases one commercial helicopter for operation. Air Rescue Systems, too, operates one helicopter. As a result of these acquisitions, TUSK now has a fleet of six light lift aircraft.

Return On Focus To The Oilfield Servicing

The second aspect of TUSK's business transformation is its renewed focus on oilfield services. The company's oilfield related equipment rental service includes drilling, flowback, and hydraulic fracturing services. It serves in the Utica Shale, Eagle Ford Shale, and Mid-continent region. In recent times, the company's primary focus is in the Mid-con where it not only provides oilfield services but also includes niche infrastructure services such as cranes, light plants, etc. It has recently served the Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. The equipment rented grew rapidly over the past six months. The company plans to invest additional capital into this business in 2019 to expand further.

Generators and water transfer are the other business in rentals where the company sees opportunities. The company currently owns 136 water transfer pumps and 88 miles of lay flat hose. The water transfer services is primarily used in completions activities. TUSK's water transfer business in the SCOOP/STACK, which was at a nascent stage in 2018, is expected to generate meaningful revenue in 2019.

In the traditional oilfield services business, TUSK offers contract drilling, primarily in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, it had 12 land drilling rigs, ranging from 800 to 1,600 horsepower. However, due to the currently completions activity headwind and the capacity takeaway bottleneck issues, there has been a lack of demand for the drilling and fracturing activities. Only three of the 12 drilling rigs were operating under term contracts. Of these 12 drillings rigs, seven are electric rigs and five are mechanical rigs. Investors may note that in today's drilling environment, where horizontal drilling typically takes place in the multi-pad drilling zones, the electric and advanced rigs are more efficient than the traditional rigs. As a result of the headwinds above, the Pressure Pumping Services segment revenue declined by 23% from Q3 to Q4.

TUSK's revenues from selling sand proppants increased by 44% in FY2018 compared to FY2017. In FY2018, the volume of sand sold increased by 59%. Cost of production in the segment declined in FY2018, leading to an improvement in the segment operating margin. However, this segment, too, started to show weakness in Q4. In Q4 2018, the segment revenue fell by 26% compared to Q3. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' data shows that the hydraulic fracturing sand price index has started to move up since January 2019. So, the segment performance is likely to improve in Q1 2019.

FY2019 Capex Fall And Acquisition Prospect

In FY2019, TUSK expects to slash capex spend by 58% to $80 million compared to FY2018. Of this, it plans to invest $25 million in infrastructure services and the rest in the oilfield services.

The lack of growth following the expiry of the earlier Puerto Rico infrastructure contract appears to drive Mammoth Energy to look for the inorganic route. In this context, investors may note that the company already bolstered its presence in the infrastructure segment through the acquisitions of Air Rescue Systems and assets from Brim Equipment in Q4 2018. With liquidity of up to $245 million, it has the resources to pick up a few more undervalued companies. Regarding further acquisition opportunities, here is what the management discussed in the Q4 2018 earnings conference call:

Given our balance sheet, we expect to be able to act quickly if we identify an attractive opportunity unlike some of our peers. We are currently evaluating approximately 25 transactions some which are in the oil field and infrastructure service base and would be expected to have attractive returns. In addition, we are evaluating several opportunities that tie to our interest to further expand our industrial presence and could provide stable cash flows in the years to come.

Zero Debt And Strong Cash Flow Position

TUSK's has no long-term debt. Its net debt was negative as of December 31, 2018. TUSK's cash balance was $67.7 million as of December 31. It also has $176 million of borrowing capacity. Being a debt-free company is an attractive feature. TUSK would be better equipped to survive an energy price downturn compared to many of its OFS industry peers.

TUSK's cash flow from operations was $387 million in FY2018, which was a significant increase over FY2017. It spent $11 million in dividend payment in FY2018. At this run rate, the company would have no problem in funding its 2019 capital expenditure program and dividend from internal cash generation. However, as revenue is likely to fall due to the loss of business from Puerto Rico, cash flow can also decline, which can lead to uncertainty over the free cash flow generation in FY2019.

TUSK has related party transactions: According to TUSK's 2018 10-K, approximately 22% of its share ownership lied with Gulfport, while Wexford owned 49%. Revenues from transactions with Gulfport amounted to 8.4% of Mammoth Energy's FY2018 revenues. Wexford provides certain administrative and analytical services to TUSK.

What Does TUSK's Relative Valuation Say?

Mammoth Energy is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 1.4x. Based on the sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 3.8x, which is significantly lower compared to its EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.4x from Q1 2017 through Q4 2018.

The forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is significantly higher than the industry peers' average multiple expansion, which reflects analysts' expectation of a steeper decline in its EBITDA compared to the fall in the peers' average in the next four quarters. This typically results in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. TUSK's TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (EXTN, FRAC, and PUMP) average of 5.0x. In this analysis, I have used sell-side analyst estimates provided by Thomson Reuters.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, seven sell-side analysts rated TUSK a "buy" in March 2019 (includes strong buys), while three recommended a "hold". None recommended a "sell". The target price is $23.2, which at its current price yields ~26% returns.

However, looking at the company's current valuation and potential revenue loss or the decline in the infrastructure business, I do not agree with Wall Street's rating. I think the company's stock price growth will be more muted than what the analysts suggest unless a potential acquisition changes the valuation.

What's The Take On TUSK?

Mammoth Energy's business has been in flux for over a year now. The shift from an infrastructure service provider in the Puerto Rico authority to coming back to the legacy business of energy service provider - TUSK has been through the full cycle. However, to its merit, the company has opened up a vista of electricity transmission & distribution business in the U.S., while adding niche services like water transfer in the oilfields and aviation services in its portfolio. However, the legacy businesses of pressure pumping and drilling have found it difficult to maintain growth in the recent quarters.

TUSK has no debt and its cash flow increased significantly in FY2018. Despite that, with the current energy market headwind and the infrastructure energy business squeeze a stock price appreciation is unlikely in the short-term. Investors should wait for more stable infrastructure revenue base or a potential acquisition before considering TUSK for long-term gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.