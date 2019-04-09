IPO Update: Pinterest Finalizes Proposed IPO Plan

The IPO valuation is less than its previous private financing valuation and the firm's future growth prospects are bright.

The firm operates an online destination for users to search, discover, and curate images.

Quick Take

Pinterest (PINS) intends to raise $1.2 billion from the sale of its Class A stock in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company operates an online destination for image search, discovery, and curation.

PINS is growing quickly, has excellent future growth prospects, a reasonable IPO valuation, and a clean balance sheet.

Company & Technology

San Francisco-based Pinterest was founded in 2010 to provide a destination site for people interested in reimagining their lives.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Ben Silbermann, who was previously at Google (GOOG).

Investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, FirstMark, Andreessen Horowitz, Fidelity, and Valiant and the firm has raised approximately $1.5 billion in private investment to-date.

Below is a brief overview video of a Pinterest use case:

Source: Pinterest

According to management, it views its market as the global advertising market for the CPG and retail industries.

Citing an IDC report, this market is expected to grow from $693 billion in 2018 to $826 billion in 2022.

This represents a CAGR of 5%, which while a moderately low growth rate, is still a very large absolute growth in dollars spent.

Management says its growth strategy is to invest in technical innovations to ‘deepen Pinners’ engagement’ with the service, make Pinterest more ‘shoppable’ by adding ecommerce capabilities directly to the experience, localizing Pinterest to users around the world, and bring high-quality commercial content by partnering with select content creators.

User and Customer Acquisition

Pinterest attracts users through online word of mouth and by enabling easy-to-share information on social media networks.

In 2016, the firm expanded its focus from U.S. users to international audiences and now counts over 250 million users it defines as ‘active.’ Two-thirds of users are female.

PINS has been allowing advertising on the site since 2014 and features large CPG and retail brands that it acquires through a direct sales force to focus on these ‘managed’ accounts.

Additionally, it has built out its online tools for mid-market and unmanaged accounts to use the platform for their advertising efforts.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been flat as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 34.39% 2017 34.37%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Average Revenue per User has grown markedly in 2018, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per MAU Period ARPM Variance 2018 $2.85 30.3% 2017 $2.19

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Financial Performance

PINS’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Continued strong growth in topline revenue

Increasing gross profit

Decreased gross margin

Reduced negative EBITDA and EBITDA margin

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $755,932,000 59.9% 2017 $472,852,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $241,584,000 35.2% 2017 $178,664,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 31.96% 2017 37.78% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 -$74,721,000 -9.9% 2017 -$137,934,000 -29.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 -$60,369,000 2017 -$102,913,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $122.5 million in cash and $282 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($82.5 million).

IPO Details & Valuation Metrics

PINS has filed to raise $1.2 billion in gross proceeds from an IPO of 75 million shares its Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $16.00 per share.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will be entitled to twenty votes per share. However, Pinterest may feature a time limit for such voting control concentration.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for management to retain voting control of the company after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock to its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $8.3 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14.17%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to repay approximately $275.1 million that we expect to borrow under our revolving credit facility prior to the completion of this offering to fund the tax withholding and remittance obligations of approximately $275.1 million related to the RSU Settlement. The tax withholding and remittance obligation amount is based upon the assumed initial public offering price of $16.00 per share, which is the midpoint of the estimated offering price range set forth on the cover page of this prospectus, assumes that the completion of this offering had occurred on March 31, 2019, assumes all eligible employees elect to have their tax obligations withheld at maximum statutory rates, which will result in an average withholding rate of approximately 48%, and does not include any additional amounts that may be required to satisfy tax withholding and remittance obligations related to the settlement of RSUs for which the service condition was satisfied from April 1, 2019 to the date of this offering. We also expect to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital and operating expenses.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co. BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Baird, UBS Investment Bank, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, and Wells Fargo Securities.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $8,469,504,688 Enterprise Value $8,346,995,688 Price / Sales 11.20 EV / Revenue 11.04 EV / EBITDA -111.71 Earnings Per Share -$0.12 Total Debt To Equity 0.32 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 14.17% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $16.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$82,563,000 Revenue Growth Rate 59.87%

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 17, 2019.

