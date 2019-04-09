Ford Motor: Breakout

Ford Motor's first quarter U.S. vehicle sales are encouraging and point to earnings upside in the second half of the year.

Ford Motor's (F) shares have broken out to the upside this month as investor sentiment with respect to U.S. auto companies is slowly returning to the sector. Encouraging signs pointing to a possible resolution of the trade conflict between the United States and China have had a positive effect on investor sentiment this month. Ford Motor's shares could also rip higher should the auto company report better-than-expected second quarter earnings in April. Ford Motor continues to offer income investors a competitive 6.5 percent dividend yield.

Ford Motor - Sales Update

Ford Motor released its U.S. sales update for the first quarter last week that could point to sales and earnings upside in 2019. Ford Motor said it sold 590,249 vehicles in the first quarter compared to 599,581 vehicles over the same period a year earlier, reflecting a slight decrease of 1.6 percent.

However, Ford Motor's sales figures for the U.S. market also revealed some real strength, especially in the pick-up segment where sales continue to be driven by a robust F-150 performance. In total, Ford Motor sold 278,898 trucks in Q1-2019, marking a year-over-year increase of 4.1 percent, and 213,086 SUVs, reflecting 5.0 percent year-over-year growth.

The F-Series remains Ford Motor's hottest product. The pick-up truck extended its leadership in its segment by 94,585 trucks over its competitors in the first quarter, and the company continues to see strong demand for customization and upgrades that drive average transaction prices.

Ford Motor's SUV sales hit a first quarter sales record as the company sold 193,753 vehicles in the first three months of the year, reflecting an increase of 3.5 percent year over year. Importantly, Ford Motor is gearing up to release new Explorer and Escape models in the SUV category later this year, which could drive sales momentum and higher earnings in the second half of the year.

Trade Update

The implementation of trade tariffs has been a major negative catalyst for Ford Motor's shares last year as the two largest economies in the world fought over everything from the size of the U.S. trade deficit to forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft. So far in 2019, however, both countries seem to negotiate in good faith and a Chinese trade delegation just visited Washington last week to ease trade tensions and work on a compromise. As was reported just a couple of days ago, the United States and China have reached a "new consensus" about their trade relationship, which indicates Chinese willingness to offer more concessions and give in to U.S. demands.

Trade negotiations are resuming this week, and an agreement could be reached within the next four weeks, though significant work remains to be done. In any case, a new trade deal between the U.S. and China that goes hand-in-hand with a reversal of existing tariffs would likely be a large, positive catalyst for Ford Motor's shares going forward.

Breakout

Investors are increasingly optimistic that the U.S. economy is not sliding into a recession - a major risk factor that triggered a reassessment of Ford Motor's value proposition at the end of last year - and that a trade deal between the two largest economies in the world could indeed be hammered out over the short haul.

As a result, Ford Motor's shares have broken out of their narrow trading range of $8.30-$9.00, rising as high as $9.32 on Monday. The breakout attests to improving investor confidence with respect to Ford Motor which clears the way for further price gains. Year-to-date, Ford Motor's shares have risen 21.6 percent.

Source: StockCharts

Valuation

Ford Motor, despite the increase in valuation in 2019 and recent breakout, is hardly overpriced at today's price point. Based on Ford Motor's estimated earnings next year, income investors seeking to capture Ford's six-and-a-half-percent dividend yield pay just 7.0x 2020e profits. In fact, Ford Motor's high dividend should act as a cushion and limit the stock's downside potential.

Data by YCharts

Downside/Upside Catalysts

Ford Motor's strong truck and SUV sales will likely make a positive impact on the auto company's first quarter results which will be reported on April 25th, 2019, and Ford Motor has a reasonably good chance to surprise to the upside, in my opinion.

In the meantime, developments on the trade front are what will likely move the needle with respect to Ford Motor's share price. A trade resolution is more likely than ever as both countries are eager to put the trade stalemate to rest and work towards normalizing their trade relations. A successful trade deal could catalyze a move above $10 for Ford Motor at which point the stock would still be undervalued, in my opinion. Should a deal fall through, however, Ford Motor could easily retest its 2018 lows.

Your Takeaway

Ford Motor's risk/reward is still compelling as it looks much more likely today than at the beginning of the year that the U.S. and China will hammer out a trade deal. The odds of a successful trade resolution have increased to 65:35 last week, in my opinion, and a new trade agreement would most likely be the single biggest catalyst for Ford Motor's shares in 2019. In addition, Ford Motor reported decent U.S. vehicle sales for the first quarter last week that continue to be driven by a robust performance in pick-up trucks and SUVs. Additional product launches in the SUV-category point to sales and earnings upside in the second half of the year. Shares are still underpriced given the potential (earnings) upside. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.