Bank Of America: Why You Should Stay Away

Bank of America (BAC) will report second-quarter earnings next week which have the potential to surprise to the upside. Bank of America's deposit and loan business is in good shape and benefits from a strong U.S. economy. That said, though, the Fed's more reserved interest rate policy is likely to limit Bank of America's net interest income growth and upside potential.

Bank Of America - A Strong Core Business

Bank of America benefited from robust economic growth in the United States in 2018. The bank's core banking business - deposits and loans - has seen strong growth throughout the year as consumers and corporations alike asked the bank for capital to finance their personal purchases and investments.

In lockstep with a growing U.S. economy, Bank of America has seen a gradual increase in deposits in all of its businesses: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, and Global Banking. Bank of America's total deposit base has grown 4 percent year over year to $1.3 trillion in Q4 2018.

Source: Bank of America Investor Presentation

Bank of America's loans and leases have also grown throughout 2018, reflecting growing financing demand from both individuals and businesses. Consumer loans increased 4 percent year over year and commercial loans grew 2 percent year over year in the last quarter.

Source: Bank of America

As long as the U.S. economy is growing, investors can expect Bank of America to grow its core deposit and loan business.

The Fed: A Major Risk Factor?

Bank of America has been able to grow its net interest income at a fast clip in the last couple of quarters thanks to growing short-term term interest rates. The Fed raised interest rates four times in 2018 but will most likely not raise interest rates in 2019.

Data by YCharts

The rise in key interest rates has fueled Bank of America's NII growth: Bank of America saw its net interest income rise from $11.5 billion in Q4 2017 to $12.3 billion in Q4 2018. The ~$800 million increase in NII was driven by higher key interest rates and the bank's loan and deposit growth.

Source: Bank of America

On the back of growing short-term interest rates, Bank of America's net interest margin has expanded as well and reached a high of 3.03 percent in Q4 2018.

Source: Bank of America

That said, though, the Fed has effectively changed its interest rate policy last month when Jerome Powell scaled back its interest rate path in light of slowing economic growth which mutes the outlook for net interest income growth for Bank of America going forward.

Valuation

Bank of America's shares are currently priced at a ~16 percent premium to the last reported accounting book value. In terms of P/B-multiple, Bank of America ranks mid-field when compared against its banking peers Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Data by YCharts

Bank of America's forward earnings multiple is slightly higher (9.2x) than the multiples of Wells Fargo (8.7x) and Citigroup (7.8x).

Data by YCharts

Buybacks

Bank of America returned almost $26 billion in capital to its shareholders in 2018, including more than $20 billion in share buybacks. In February, the bank announced that its board of directors authorized an additional $2.5 billion in common stock to be repurchased by June 30, 2019. I expect stock buybacks to continue to be executed at the same rate throughout 2019.

Downside/Upside

A slowdown in the U.S. economy would likely negatively impact the company's earnings potential. Bank of America is, first and foremost, a pro-cyclical bet on rising consumer spending and investments. A U.S. recession would be a major negative for the investment thesis and could potentially trigger a multi re-rating. On the other hand, should the U.S. economy avoid a U.S. recession in 2019/2020 and interest rate growth resumes, Bank of America has earnings surprise potential.

Your Takeaway

I think it is too late in the current economic upswing to consider buying banking stocks at premium multiples. The Federal Reserve is already scaling back its interest rate path in anticipation of slowing economic growth, which will have a limiting effect on Bank of America's NII growth. Bank of America's core business is in good shape for now and the company will likely report decent first-quarter results next week, but ultimately its fate depends on the state of the U.S. economy and the interest rate curve. I think the reward-to-risk ratio has deteriorated since last month's Fed statement. I am not a buyer today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.