Saudi Arabia Pushes Oil Higher And Prepares For A Standoff

The international crude oil market powers the world. Despite the trend towards more alternative sources of energy, petroleum continues to be, as Marc Rich once said, "the blood that flows through the veins of the earth." With more than half the world's reserves in the Middle East, the most turbulent political region on the planet continues to be in the crosshairs of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity. However, the supply picture has changed dramatically over recent years. Technological advances have lowered the cost of extracting crude oil from the crust of the earth in the United States which had led to energy independence for the world's leading economy. Moreover, regulatory reforms have spurred booming production as the US now is the top oil-producing nation with output of 12.2 million barrels per day according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.

Together, the US, Russia and Saudi Arabia produce more than 30 million barrels of oil each day making the international oil cartel a declining power in the world of petroleum production. The path of least resistance of the price of oil is a complicated equation that includes the overall state of economic conditions, production trends, and political policies around the globe. After falling to a low at $42.36 per barrel on nearby NYMEX futures and just under $50 per barrel on Brent futures in late December, the oil market has staged a significant recovery. The prices of both benchmarks have increased to levels where they have made back more than half the losses sustained during the correction that started last October and ended during the final month of 2018.

The current trend in the oil market is higher, but the myriad of issues facing the oil market could cause lots of price volatility over the coming days, weeks, and months. Price variance creates opportunities for nimble traders and investors with their fingers on the pulse of the ever-changing dynamics in the oil market. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) replicate twice the daily performance of the price in the NYMEX oil futures market. For those who do not participate in the futures market to capture short-term price moves, UCO and SCO provide an alternative.

New highs in crude oil as NYMEX moves over $64 and Brent over $70 per barrel

Crude oil continued to climb at the start of this week as the price rose to a high at $64.44 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price closed on April 8 at over the $64 per barrel level and traded to a high at $64.79 on April 9 which is a far cry from the lows in late December when nearby WTI futures traded to a low at $42.36. The crude oil market continues to make upside progress as price momentum, and relative strength metrics have risen to overbought territory on the short-term daily chart. Daily historical volatility at under 20% reflects the slow and steady price appreciation in the oil market since the end of 2018. Open interest has begun to rise after flatlining at below the two million contract level since in March. As of April 8, the metric stood at 2.018 million contracts as the number of open long and short positions in NYMEX crude oil futures is starting to rise. It is likely that speculative longs are adding to their positions given the steady bullish price trend in the oil market.

Source: ICE/RMB

As the chart shows, the price of June Brent crude oil futures eclipsed the $70 per barrel level and traded to a high at $71.34 on April 9. Nearby Brent futures fell to a low at just below the $50 per barrel level in late December 2018.

The bullish trend in crude is supported by global demand, but supply-side developments are also pushing the price of the energy commodity higher.

KSA output 400,000 bpd below quotas

In late 2018, OPEC agreed to cut daily production by 1.2 million barrels per day with Saudi Arabia and Russia shouldering the bulk of the production decline. While the daily quota for the Saudis stands at 10.3 million barrels per day, which is almost 2 million barrels below US output, KSA is only pumping around 9.8 million barrels each day in March and April according to the Saudi Oil Minister Al-Falih. The leading oil-producing nation in the Middle East is exporting less than seven million barrels per day in March and April which is putting upward pressure on prices.

US President Donald Trump would like to see OPEC pump up their volumes, and last week's Tweet encouraging more output is likely the first of many considering the price trend in the oil market which is taking prices higher.

A threat over NOPEC

The tension between the US and Saudi Arabia has been rising since the summer of 2018 when President Trump pout pressure on the kingdom in increase output when the price was on its way to the October 2018 peak at $76.90 on nearby NYMEX futures. It is possible that the only factor that caused the Saudis to capitulate to the President's request was rising international pressure on the royal family after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in early October at the hands of Saudi security forces. The price of oil dropped like a stone following the killing and after the US issued exemptions to eight countries that purchase crude oil from Iran.

The decline in the price of oil led OPEC to their latest production cut, but a piece of legislation in Washington DC that targets anti-trust violations by OPEC has increased tensions between KSA and the US.

Last week, there was a report out of KSA that the Saudis would consider selling crude oil in currencies other than the dollar if NOPEC legislation becomes law in the US. Since the dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for oil sales, a move to price oil in euros or other currencies could cause the role of the US currency to decline within the international financial system.

This week, the Saudis backtracked on the threat saying the report inaccurate and does "not reflect Saudi Arabia's position on this matter." The Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources issued a statement that said, "The Kingdom has been trading its oil in dollars for decades which has served well the objectives of its financial and monetary policies." However, it is possible that where there is smoke, there is fire, and the Saudis floated the rumor to put an element of doubt into the minds of legislators in the US Congress before they bring any NOPEC legislation to the floor for a vote.

Iran is a wildcard in May - Libyan production is problematic

Meanwhile, aside from NOPEC and OPEC production policies over the coming weeks and months, the oil market faces more than a few issues that could influence the current bullish price trend. The wildcard may be a decision coming from the Oval Office in Washington DC in May. The exemptions for the eight nations purchasing Iranian crude oil will expire in May, and India has already petitioned the US for an extension. The Trump administration will be weighing a potential rally in the price of crude oil if they do not renew exemptions which makes extensions likely in the current environment of rising prices. Meanwhile, the higher the price of crude oil climbs, the number of Tweets coming from the US President is likely to increase. While President Trump would like to end the exemptions to put additional pressure on the theocracy in Teheran, the high price of oil could cause another six months of exclusions in May.

At the same time, Venezuela remains a political basket case, and oil production from the nation with the world's most substantial reserves is not likely to rise any time soon. In Libya, an increase in violence and political turmoil is likely to weigh on output which is also putting upward pressure on prices. On Monday, the $1.32 rise in the price of May NYMEX crude oil futures was, at least in part, because of rising problems in Libya.

Volatility ahead - UCO and SCCO for those who do not trade futures

The price of crude oil continued to rise at the start of this week. The price of the energy commodity fell $34.54 per barrel from early October to late December last year, and as of the close of business on Monday, April 8, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures was $22.04 higher than the low as the price continues to work its way higher. However, the risk of a correction is rising with the price.

We could be in for a volatile time in the crude oil market. Volatility is a nightmare for investors, but a paradise for traders. The most direct route for crude oil trading is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product and its bearish counterpart seek to provide double the daily price moves on the up and the downside on a percentage basis compared to the price of NYMEX crude oil futures. The fund summary for UCO states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. The fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in futures contracts for WTI sweet, light crude oil listed on the NYMEX, ICE Futures U.S. or other U.S. exchanges and listed options on such contracts. It will not invest directly in oil.

The bearish SCO product has a similar summary, and both products hold swaps on oil that create double leverage on the up and downside. Leverage comes at a price which is time decay. A stable oil market would cause the value of both products to decline, so UCO and SCO are only appropriate for short-term positions in the crude oil market. The price of crude oil rose from a low at $42.36 in late December to its most recent high at $64.79 on April 9, a recovery of 53%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, USO rose from $12.20 to its most recent peak at $24.64 or 102% which is slightly under twice the percentage gain in nearby NYMEX crude oil futures.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SCO declined from $33.20 in December to $14.66 on the lows on April 8. SCO more than halved in value which reflects the time decay in these products.

Saudi Arabia is pushing the price of crude oil higher, and despite their recent denial over threats to price crude oil in currencies other than the US dollar, it is likely the leader of OPEC is trying to play both sides of the fence when it comes to the price of the energy commodity. I expect the number of Tweets coming from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to increase, and that could cause price variance in the oil market move higher over the coming days and weeks.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.