Innoviva, Inc.: Not As Cheap As It Looks

Many times we use technical analysis in stocks which have for whatever reason been temporarily beaten down. Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) is one such stock (commercializes pharmaceuticals) which is still down well over $6 per share from its January highs. Shares though appear to have spent the majority of March bottoming out and the recent rally has finally turned up the 10-day moving average. The question now is whether the bottom is in.

We would still be cautious here though. One could classify both bottoms in March as a potential double bottom reversal pattern but the viability of this pattern is under question due to only two weeks being between the two bottoms.

Innoviva from a value perspective may look attractive at present due to how cheap its earnings are. The firm currently trades with an earnings multiple of just over 4. However, if we look at 2018's income statement, we can see that the firm reported operating profit came in at $238 million. Innoviva's net income came in at $395 million ( $130+ million more than sales ) which consequently benefited from a pretty large income tax benefit. So we may not have an accurate price to earnings ratio here which means the stock may be not as undervalued as some may believe.

This is why we invariably turn to the book multiple as well as the sales multiple. Let's dig into the firm's most recent income statement and balance sheet to see how cheap this stock really is.

At present (9th of April), the firm's market cap is $1.454 billion. First quarter earnings numbers are not due until the end of this month so we will go from the company's latest annual report. In 2018, Innoviva brought in $261 million in net revenues. This gives the firm a sales multiple of 5.55. Furthermore what is worrying is that analysts who follow this stock expect sales to come in at around $236 million this fiscal year (drop of $25 million) with a further slight drop in 2020. This trend will not do much for decreasing that sales multiple over time.

Consequently at the end of the firm's latest fiscal year, Innoviva reported $159 million of shareholders' equity on the balance sheet. Dividing this number into the market cap, we get a book multiple of 9.14. Although not a cheap sector, the average book multiple would be around 30% less here.

There are very clear reasons why we prefer companies with low book and sales multiples. Assets and sales are what drive earnings which as a result drive the share price on Wall Street. This is why we favor companies with increasing sales who have the ability to consistently cut costs out of the system which helps earnings growth.

Furthermore, the "asset" part of the equation is very often overlooked when it comes to predicting earnings growth. Strong patents, investments, acquisitions, etc., invariably end up in more sales which drive the bottom line over time. Therefore, when we buy a company with very little assets (compared to how much the company is worth), the cycle of turning over those assets into increasing sales and earnings slows down meaningfully.

We follow the work of value investor Jim O'Shaughnessy and fully reiterate what he is saying here:

I know that, as a professional investor, if my goal is to do better than the market, my investment portfolio must look very different than the market. I know that, in the short-term, the odds are against me but I think I know that in the long-term, they are in my favor.

What he is getting at here is that he has no problem buying companies which are completely out of favor (and most likely having to wait) as long as the business behind the stock is sound. Although shares of Innoviva are still light years away from its 2013 highs, we do not believe there is enough of a "deal" here to warrant long exposure.

To sum up, this stock is not as cheap as it looks. O'Shaughnessy's research which involved back-testing of stocks (where valuations were tracked continuously) led to the finding that companies who had both low book and sales multiples turned out to be the most significant successes long term. Innoviva's earnings may look cheap but they are not being backed up by the firm's assets and sales. Therefore, when you couple the firm's valuation with a lack of a paying dividend, this means Innoviva is a pass for us at this moment in time.

