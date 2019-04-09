Amazon: Pressure On Whole Foods?

Stepping away from my usual areas of coverage within the market, I wanted to pen a little op-ed on perhaps the market’s biggest darling: Amazon (AMZN). A little lighter on numbers and deeper on feeling and nuance than my usual work, I wanted to share some thoughts on how Amazon will impact areas of the market that I am exposed to: brick and mortar retail. Rather than dive into the obstacles I see in taking a long position here (or a short for that matter), it is best I zero in on that premise and save that for another day.

Long story short, I view the next few years as key when it comes to retail. Economic growth – like it or not – is slowing. The American consumer is tapped out and that likely means steep competition in the retail space for a stagnant pool of available dollars. Nearly all retailers are following the same approach to gaining or maintaining share: a hybrid model that combines an online presence with a physical footprint. Industry players are starting with different footholds and, while I believe there is no doubt that Amazon is the leader in online, I find their execution on the brick and mortar side disappointing. Whole Foods represents that disappointment and Amazon bulls should watch this area of the business carefully.

The Evolution Of Retail, Fall Of The American Consumer

While just one facet of the Amazon story, the retail business is nonetheless still important from an optics perspective. Depending on your approach and what comps you use on a sum of the parts approach, it is highly likely that the retail segment remains the biggest driver of overall enterprise value until the early 2020s when Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), advertising, and subscriptions take over. That runs counter to where most of the discussion lies; the higher margin businesses tend to drive most of the story in the media.

In my view, 2019 and 2020 will be pivotal years when it comes to proving (or disproving) the secular thesis that brick and mortar (“B&M”) retail is on its way out. A bit of a contrarian, I think B&M has a fighting chance and I view the actions of Amazon, as well as large B&M retailers like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), as indicators of that. Talk to any of the leadership in retail and they will all likely say their number one strategic goal is similar: leveraging B&M store footprints as the new distribution centers. For Walmart and Target, that means building an online presence to leverage their existing asset base. A couple of highlights below:

So this concept of the store being more than just a good store but being a fulfillment center feels like a pretty safe [forward viewpoint].

Walmart CEO Greg Foran, 2019 Global Consumer and Retail Conference:

As a shakeout in our industry continues, the separation between those who can afford to invest, and those who can't is real. The channel convergence between physical and digital has come full circle.

Target CEO Brian Cornell, Q4 2018 Earnings Call:

For these two giants, that meant investing in a viable eCommerce platform to leverage their existing operations. For Amazon, the opposite was true: buying physical assets had to be their play. The acquisition of Whole Foods was the foundation of that.

This dynamic is more important today than it has been since these companies began their shift. Why? Because of the changing fortunes in the health of the average American consumer. Outside of the disaster that was 2008 and 2009, retail sales have begun to see decelerating comps after several years of strong momentum. Year over year growth, outside of some pain in 2015, is the weakest it has been since the Great Recession.

* Source: Author created graphic using government data.

The reacceleration of the US economy over the last few years has proved to be fortunate timing for retailers as the dynamic changed. Growing competition is not as painful when the total addressable market is growing. Looking forward, the continuation of that growth looks uncertain. As the pool of consumer dollars stays constant, expect greater promotional activity and heightened competition in the retail space.

Whole Foods - Success Or Failure?

A little over one year into the Whole Foods acquisition and, in my opinion, the jury is still out on whether it has been a success. To the average consumer, nothing appears much different when it comes to the shopping experience. To the average investors, not much has changed when it comes to the link between physical and online sales. Perhaps that is part of the problem. In my opinion, competitors have done a better job of breaking into eCommerce than the reverse.

Part of that hiccup with Whole Foods just comes from an odd culmination of events when it comes to pricing direction. In early April, Amazon announced it was slashing prices on average by 20% on hundreds of products as well as expanding Prime member only deals in its stores. This news was greeted with great fanfare, with management stating this was the firm’s “biggest investment in lower pricing and expanding Prime Member deals to date.”

I found a good bit of humor that this announcement came on April Fool’s Day given the reputation that Whole Foods has for higher than peer pricing. The “Whole Paycheck” joke, while tired and dated, clearly is not going away. Importantly, this pricing cut comes at a tough time as the grocery industry continues to be plagued with price deflation. That's a rough combination.

What was baffling to me is that this April announcement followed another just a few weeks prior in February. At that time, Whole Foods announced that it would raise prices on hundreds of items (and discontinue many others) items due to packaging, ingredient, and transportation costs. This ran counter to the stated mission to make high-quality food available to everyone. Around the same time, the decision to abandon expansion of the cheaper “365 by Whole Foods” concept targeted at millennials was also stated. 365 by Whole Foods bit the dust because of the lack of “price distinction” between the two brands. In other words, Amazon sent the signal that prices are cheap enough today.

Amazon faced backlash following this, likely seeing customer attrition and lower foot traffic just based on the optics. In my opinion, cutting costs only means one thing for shareholders: lower margins. Foot traffic growth has not been stellar at Whole Foods – either as an independent company or under the Amazon umbrella. It is also difficult to understand the competing viewpoints on product pricing and overall strategy. Is the move here to compete with traditional grocery or to maintain a differentiated, higher price offering? Consumers are seeing signs of both and it is bringing confusion through traffic.

What does all this mean for shareholders? Tough to say. It does not help that Whole Foods is not reported on a discrete basis within Amazon filings, leading to this type of headache explanations that are needed to dissect results (from the Q4 conference call):

So physical stores decreased 3% year-over-year and this is primarily Whole Foods, but also includes our other stores, the Amazon Books stores, Amazon Go, Amazon 4 star. What happened in the quarter was we were lapping a period last year when we – we had purchased Whole Foods in Q3, as you remember of 2017. In Q4, we adjusted their fiscal calendar to link it up with Amazon's and it added about 5 days of revenue into Q4 of last year. So we're comping that year-over-year. The second piece is that, the -- as you said, the online orders where people go to the Prime Now app and then order for delivery or pick up at Whole Foods stores does count or is counted in the online stores component of revenues. So if you adjust for those, with the Whole Foods growth year-over-year on an apples-to-apples basis was approximately 6%. Because of some of those, again, mostly the year-over-year accounting days, true up issue, it's showing up as negative 3% in physical stores.

Shareholders have no hope of backing into this number on their own to track progress and it is highly unlikely to be disclosed quarter to quarter. Visibility on Whole Foods' operational results remains opaque. Is the entity more profitable today than it was as an independent operation? If so, by how much? Those questions are impossible to answer given the data we have.

Takeaway

Are there signs of improvement versus Whole Foods on a discrete basis, taking management statements at face value? There are but investors do not have the whole picture. Amazon paid a premium for Whole Foods at the time of the deal and it is hard to see what is working and what isn’t. While online might be working for Whole Foods, they also cannot neglect physical store flow. That figure, even adjusted for the nuance of the change in days in Q4, remains below peers.

While I get the argument that Whole Foods is just a fraction of the story – less than 2% of enterprise value – I do think an outright failure would have profound implications on valuation. We all know that Amazon is priced to a certain degree of perfection. To date, execution has been wonderful. Any move that jeopardizes that reputation could have an impact on market perception and valuation multiples. Jeff Bezos and team cannot afford to make mistakes. Given B&M is a bit out of their wheelhouse, execution risk here might be higher than many expect.

NOTE: Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable and concise research to keep your portfolio generating alpha. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.