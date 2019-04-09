Noble Energy: Thesis Continues With Q4 Results

On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, natural gas-focused independent exploration and production company Noble Energy (NBL) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. One thing that we expected to see heading into these results is year-over-year production growth as the company brought some of its growth projects online, which indeed did happen. With that said, though, not everything in this report was good as the company struggled to grow its revenues and posted a fairly sizable loss. Overall, though, the company did manage to achieve a reasonable performance in the quarter, particularly in light of the volatility that we saw in energy prices during the quarter.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Noble Energy's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Noble Energy brought in total revenues of $1.197 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a slight 0.33% decline over the $1.201 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported a fairly large operating loss of $1.198 billion during the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $461 million operating profit that the company had during the year-ago quarter.

Noble Energy had average sales volumes of 350,000 barrels of oil equivalents during the quarter, which greatly exceeded the firm's own guidance. The company achieved record sales volumes from its U.S. onshore fields of 118,000 barrels per day, which was an 18% increase year over year.

The company had to take a $1.3 billion impairment charge against its assets in Texas, which was primarily the result of the drop in WTI forward strip pricing during the quarter.

Noble Energy reported a net loss of $802 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares very unfavorably to the $516 million net income that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The first thing that someone reading these highlights is likely to notice is that Noble Energy saw its revenues decline year over year, albeit slightly. One of the reasons for this is that the drop in oil prices that took place during the quarter dropped the amount of revenue that the company brings in for every barrel of liquids that it sells. During the quarter, the company had total oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids sales of $1.052 billion. This is quite a bit lower than the $1.142 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter. Unfortunately, the company did not actually state what its price realizations were during the quarter, but it is curious that Noble saw realizations drop when some of its larger integrated peers actually saw realized oil prices increase during the year-over-year period, despite the plunge that we saw in the fourth quarter.

This was somewhat offset by growing production in the United States. As mentioned in the highlights, the company achieved record sales volumes of 350 Mboe/day in the fourth quarter, 253 Mboe/day of which came from the company's operations in the onshore United States:

Source: Noble Energy

As we can see, Noble Energy has operations in both the Delaware basin and Eagle Ford shale plays in Texas and in the DJ basin in Colorado. All three of these plays are at the center of America's energy boom, with the Delaware basin accounting for the largest share of American production growth over the past two years. Noble has also been growing its oil production in these basins, which both the DJ and Delaware basins increasing their output for the company over the past two years:

Source: Noble Energy

Noble intends to continue its production growth in these areas going forward. In the fourth quarter, Noble received regulatory approval for the first large-scale Comprehensive Drilling Plan in the state of Colorado, granting the company permits for the drilling of more than 400 wells across the Mustang section of the DJ basin. The company is also still working on the Mustang wells that were under its previous drilling program and expects to bring these to a production state in the first quarter of 2019, which should accrete some more production to its near-term production.

The company should also be seeing some production growth in the Delaware basin in the near term. The company reports that it has begun drilling the initial rows of its current drilling program in the region and should see the first wells come online sometime during the first half of the year. This should likewise help to stimulate some near-term growth.

In my last article on Noble Energy, I discussed that the company's massive Leviathan field development project in Israel could prove to be a major driver of growth for the company. It is fortunate then that Noble Energy continued to make progress on this project and estimates that it is about 75% complete as of the end of the year. Thus far, Noble has completed the installation of all infield gathering lines, subsea trees, and fabrication of the jacket structure. The jacket actually arrived in Israel back in January and has since been installed. All four of the production wells have been completed and flow tests have confirmed that each of the wells should deliver more than 300 million cubic feet equivalent per day for a total of 1.2 billion cfe/day at full production. The field is scheduled to come online around the end of this year and will begin contributing to the company's revenues around that time.

These new projects coming online should help the company produce free cash flow, which is an area in which it and many other independent exploration and production companies struggle. This is due mostly to the need to have high capital expenditures just to maintain production. The slow decline rate of a few of the newest projects should change that though, and the company should be able to achieve around $500 million in free cash flow during 2020. If it manages to achieve this goal, then it should not only be able to fund its current dividend but also boost it somewhat over the current levels.

Without a doubt, the worst thing that we see in these results was the fact that Noble Energy reported both an operating and a net loss during the quarter. However, this is not really as big of a problem as it may seem. This is due to the fact that these losses were both caused by a $1.281 billion non-cash writedown to the company's goodwill. What happened is that the sharp decline in oil prices that occurred during the quarter reduced the fair value of some of the company's oil field assets in Texas. As accounting rules require the company to take a charge to its income whenever one of its assets declines in value like this, Noble ended up with a loss. It is important to note, though, that at no time did any money actually leave the company, so we can safely ignore this loss if we want to evaluate the way that the company's underlying operations performed. If we do exclude this figure, then the company's operating expenses come in at $1.114 billion during the quarter. This would swing the company's operating loss to an $83 million operating profit, which is still down compared to last year (due to the absence of a $324 million gain on divestures in the fourth quarter of 2017), but it is still much better than it was last year.

Overall, this was a reasonable quarter for Noble Energy, and excluding the large writedown, it weathered the drop in oil prices quite well. We also see the company's growth story continuing to play out as it intends to bring new fields online this year, including the massive Leviathan field in Israel. These start-ups should help the company start producing a sustainable level of free cash flow, which should ultimately benefit shareholders through a rising dividend and further share buybacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.