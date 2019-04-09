Intriguing Upside With ZAGG

The stock is down over 50% since its 52-week high and its current valuation provides investors with an enticing risk/reward opportunity.

The company experienced material headwinds over the past several months, some of which will continue haunting the company indefinitely.

Investment Thesis Overview

Since mid-2018, ZAGG Inc. (ZAGG) experienced several headwinds and hiccups that brought its stock price down dramatically, including a 25% pullback over the past month. It currently trades at multiples that suggest a low probability of obtaining minimal growth. However, this pullback created an attractive opportunity, as downside risk seems manageable while significant upside is possible should management reach its 2019 financial goals. The following thesis provides insight regarding ZAGG's operational headwinds and several catalysts that can help the company overcome weakness, including three recent acquisitions.

Overview Of Business Model

ZAGG is a market leader in mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets. The company's product portfolio includes screen protection, power cases, power management, wireless charging, audio, mobile keyboards, and protective cases, with more innovative products in the pipeline. Its accessories are marketed under the following brands: ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO. ZAGG sells its products primarily through retail distribution channels; examples include Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), QVC, and various wireless service providers (i.e. Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Sprint (NYSE:S), etc).

[source: IR presentation]

Recently, ZAGG has been quite aggressive with its acquisition strategy. Its goals through M&A are to diversify its product offering, adapt to an ever-evolving market, and open new distribution channels for its existing products. Below are three acquisitions that occurred over the past six months:

BRAVEN Acquisition - July 2018

ZAGG's acquisition of BRAVEN helps expand and diversify its audio product line via Bluetooth solutions. BRAVEN's niche within the Bluetooth speaker segment is to create a rugged, waterproof product that is ideal for the outdoor adventurer. In 2019, ZAGG introduced the BRV-360 and BRV-105 speakers to further penetrate this niche. ZAGG purchased BRAVEN for a cash consideration of $4.45mm. BRAVEN generated net sales of $2.4mm since the acquisition (approximately five months); it is reasonable to assume the acquisition price/sales multiple is fairly close to 1.0x.

Gear4 Acquisition - November 2018

Gear4 is a leading smartphone case brand in the U.K., which features D3O technology that is designed to provide the thinnest and most advanced impact absorption. ZAGG recently released the Chelsea product line to allow customers the ability to express their style with Gear4 cases, with the intent to drive further market gains. ZAGG purchased Gear4 for a total consideration of approximately $40mm. ZAGG disclosed pro forma results suggesting that Gear4 would have contributed about $30mm in revenue in 2018 had the acquisition been in effect for the full year, which equates to an acquisition price/sales multiple of 1.3x.

HALO Acquisition - January 2019

The HALO deal provides ZAGG with an extensive IP portfolio and complementary products to its current lineup, including wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power, and power wallets. A significant benefit from this acquisition includes the relationship with QVC and the ability to market other ZAGG products through this distribution channel. ZAGG purchased HALO for a total consideration of $43mm. ZAGG expects to furnish preliminary information (including pro forma financials) within its 1Q19 10-Q. This acquisition should help strengthen an already strong market share in wireless power:

[Source: 8-K, 3/11/19]

Since ZAGG has a strong balance sheet, these acquisitions have the potential to be materially accretive over the long-term. Short-term results will be impacted from the expenses and uncertainty surrounding these transactions, but access to new distribution channels, along with a value proposition to offer complementary products, are very intriguing when evaluating ZAGG's growth prospects.

Recent Weakness

[Source: S&P Capital IQ]

As shown in the chart above, ZAGG's stock has significantly underperformed since the middle of 2018. Based on its current price of ~$9/share, it trades about 50% lower than its 52-week high of $19.40/share. Below are some likely reasons for its share price weakness, along with a brief discussion on how this may impact investment performance moving forward.

Lower Device Sales

One notable headwind ZAGG has dealt with over the past several months comes from reports of reduced mobile device sales throughout the industry. According to IDC, smartphone sales declined 6% Y-o-Y in the 3rd quarter of 2018, and many market strategists expect sluggish future growth, as well. Unfortunately, ZAGG's highest revenue products are highly correlated to mobile device sales, as customers typically purchase accompanying screen protectors and battery packs shortly after purchasing their mobile device.

IWD take: growth rates for ZAGG will likely soften within its InvisibleShield and mophie segments. However, ZAGG's strategy to diversify its product offering through recent acquisitions should hopefully limit the impact and help keep results more consistent moving forward.

Mophie's Partnership With Apple

In 2018, Apple introduced its own battery case and discontinued selling mophie's Juice Pack in their stores. In addition, mophie's division originally struggled obtaining certification from Apple with its Juice Packs, and management estimated that it cost ZAGG about $40mm in sales last year.

IWD take: the combination of lost revenue and the discontinued relationship with Apple justifies a pullback in ZAGG's stock price. However, in early 2019, mophie designed its updated Juice Pack to eliminate the certification requirement from Apple with full access to the iPhone Lightning port. Moving forward, it seems reasonable to expect that the mophie segment will not have such material delays in bringing future products to the market. Furthermore, mophie's battery case is at a lower price point than Apple, which can help strengthen demand.

Trade Disputes

Since ZAGG products are sourced from manufacturers in Asia, its business has been impacted from recent tariffs. Per page 22 of the 2018 10-K:

Our products have been impacted by the September 17, 2018 tariff, and would be further impacted by possible tariff rate increases that are possible under current trade negotiations. These international trade disputes could result in additional or increased tariffs and other protectionist measures that could adversely affect our business. Tariffs generally increase the cost of our products and the components and raw materials that go into making them. These increased costs could adversely impact the gross margin that we earn on sales of our products. Tariffs could also make our products more expensive for customers, which could make our products less competitive and reduce consumer demand."

IWD take: recent commentary from the Trump administration presents an optimistic outlook towards trade dispute settlements. However, until such trade disputes are resolved, tariff uncertainty will continue impacting ZAGG's cost of equity.

Samsung's S10 Prepackaged With Screen Protector

Samsung started selling its new Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus products with a pre-installed plastic screen protector on the device, as it was unsure if the general market would have something compatible with the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

IWD take: OEM's providing customers with complementary protection screens is a significant disruption to ZAGG's InvisibleShield segment - which is its largest and most profitable segment. Since Samsung's S10 was launched less than a month ago, it is still too early to know whether this approach by OEMs is sustainable (based on customer's reviews of the screen protector product) and whether InvisibleShield can continue selling protection screens concurrently. Samsung sells its screen protector online for $20, though it will not ship for a few weeks. ZAGG's InvisibleShield for the S10 is $30 and is available immediately.

2019 Guidance Disappointed The Street

Due to the aforementioned headwinds, ZAGG struggled with over the past several months, its 2019 guidance came in much lower than the market expected. Previous 2019 revenue estimates were near $650mm and have since been lowered closer to $600mm. In addition, acquisition expenses related to the HALO segment are unknown and will negatively impact the bottom-line for the next few quarters.

IWD take: these factors have likely been priced into ZAGG's stock, as it currently trades about 25% lower over the past month, right before it released 2018 results and an accompanying 2019 outlook.

Active Short Sellers

Shares sold short have increased over the past few weeks, which has likely put downward pressure on ZAGG's stock price.

IWD take: considering ZAGG's significant underperformance over the past month, buying pressure - or at least stabilization - might ensue from traders covering respective short positions.

Based on the discussion highlighting ZAGG's issues over the past several months, it seems reasonable for investors to increase their cost of equity when valuing the company. ZAGG will likely experience slower growth than in years past, but the market has likely overreacted to these headwinds.

Catalysts

Though ZAGG's business has struggled the past several months, below are several catalysts that should provide optimism regarding its future:

Significant Market Penetration

As shown below, ZAGG has built a brand and distribution network that allows it to successfully penetrate its market. Though the growth of its market share will likely slow, it remains a leader and should benefit from its industry position.

[source: IR presentation]

Acquisitions

ZAGG continues to be aggressive in its strategy to grow its product offering. Recent acquisitions should help diversify sales and open new distribution channels for existing products (i.e. QVC channel from HALO acquisition). Management recently commented that it plans to pause M&A indefinitely in order to focus on successful integration of recent acquisitions. Furthermore, these acquisitions should be accretive for shareholders in the long-term, especially since they have been able to use cash to cover most of the associated costs.

Industry Tailwinds From Wireless Power

As previously discussed, ZAGG experienced a recent disruption of its mophie segment from the discontinuation of its partnership with Apple. However, this business segment has the potential to drive outsized returns moving forward. The wireless power industry offers substantial tailwinds stemming from 5G and its subsequent exponential impact on increased mobile streaming. Since current battery capabilities in mobile devices might not grow fast enough to meet demand once 5G is fully operating, the demand for remote, wireless power will surge. Therefore, ZAGG's investments in mophie and HALO are quite encouraging.

Partnership With Eyesafe

ZAGG's InvisibleShield segment partnered with eyesafe to provide products that help deter harmful blue rays and help customers that suffer from digital eye strain. If continued research persuades larger segments of the population to consider such side effects when operating mobile devices, ZAGG has positioned itself well to capitalize on such an opportunity.

[source: IR presentation]

Website Sales

Over the past few years, the amount of sales stemming from direct purchases from its corresponding websites have remained consistently low and below 10% of overall sales. ZAGG's profit margins have the potential to expand should its marketing endeavors drive customers directly to its website as opposed to more costly distribution channels. Even if this catalyst never comes to fruition, website sales (relative to overall sales) are likely near its floor and should not become a detriment to margins moving forward.

Share Repurchase Agreement

On March 11th, 2019, ZAGG's board of directors authorized a new stock repurchase program of $20mm. Based on ZAGG's current stock price of $9/share, that would correspond to a reduction of 2.2mm in shares outstanding, or approximately 8%. Currently, ZAGG has roughly 29mm shares outstanding. Since management has decided to pause M&A activity indefinitely, and considering the amount of free cash flow that is generated by the company, future increases in repurchase programs seem reasonably expected until the stock price is fairly valued.

Financial Strength

ZAGG's constant attention to a strong balance sheet is very encouraging for investors. Management continues to quickly pay off debt associated with acquisitions using the cash flow it generates from its operations. Therefore, its financial strength should bode well for future capital allocation opportunities that can further increase shareholder returns.

Valuation

ZAGG's pullback of 50%+ since mid-2018, and its most recent pullback of 25% since early March, provides investors with an attractive risk/reward opportunity.

In its recent conference call, management guided for 2019 revenue between $610mm and $630mm. The median street estimate is approximately $620mm of revenue. Due to the aforementioned tailwinds and management's recent history of overshooting estimates, a conservative valuation will assume $600mm of revenue growth in 2019. Over the past several years, EBT (excluding unusual items) margins hover around 8%, which equates to $48mm. Management guided for an effective tax rate to be 25%. Therefore, normalized net income (excluding unusual items such as acquisition costs) is expected to be $36mm - or $1.24 EPS calculated on 29mm shares. Based on a $9/share price, ZAGG is currently trading at a fwd P/E multiple of 7.3x.

This (normalized) fwd P/E ratio is extremely underpriced. In using EBITDA as a proxy for profitability growth, ZAGG has grown this metric at a 15% CAGR over the past five years, including 15% Y-o-Y after its challenging 2018. Expecting normalized earnings to grow at 15% moving forward is too aggressive; however, a 5% clip over the intermediate future seems reasonable and perhaps a bit on the conservative side. Based on the detailed discussion surrounding recent weakness and potential catalysts, 12% seems reasonable as an appropriate cost of equity. Therefore, ZAGG should be trading at a fwd P/E multiple of 14x that equates to an intrinsic value double its current share price. Below is a scenario analysis presenting ZAGG's intrinsic fwd P/E ratio based on varying growth rates and cost of equities:

It is abundantly clear that ZAGG's current stock price reflects minimal growth, an irrational cost of equity, or both. If ZAGG reports $600mm+ in revenue for 2019 and normal profit margins, shareholders should expect significant investment returns. ZAGG's current stock price reflects the assumption that it will exaggeratedly fall short of its 2019 goals; therefore, downside risk seems manageable.

Risks Specific to Investment Thesis

Retail Distributor Concentration

As highlighted on page 18 of the 2018 10-K, ZAGG's customer / retail distributor concentration is a bit concerning. As of 12/31/18, Superior Communications accounted for 23% of sales (down from 30% in 2017) and Best Buy accounted for 10% of sales (roughly the same as 2017). If issues arise with these partnerships, ZAGG is vulnerable to a material decrease in revenue and subsequent earnings. The new distribution channels it intends to access from recent acquisitions should partially help mitigate this risk.

Highly Competitive Industry

The competitive landscape in which ZAGG operates is intense and will have an indefinite impact on its cost of equity. Even though ZAGG currently benefits from being a market leader in many of its products, such leadership is susceptible to disruption as technologies evolve. The headwind facing InvisibleShield stemming from Samsung's inclusion of its own product is one such example. Another example is the uncertainty surrounding foldable phones and whether ZAGG can develop future products accordingly. Even without technological disruption, ZAGG faces immense competition from an industry with low barriers to entry.

Integration of Acquisitions

ZAGG's aggressive acquisition strategy intends to access new distribution channels, diversify its product offering, and benefit from economies of scale. If this strategy fails, or if ZAGG is unable to integrate its acquisitions in a productive manner, then earnings will be materially impacted.

Conclusion

The extreme pullback in ZAGG's stock price over the past several months provides investors with an attractive opportunity. Its current trading multiples suggest a bleak future that translates to a low hurdle for earnings expectations. Downside risk seems manageable, whereas upside potential is very enticing. Even if investors apply a higher cost of equity and/or lower growth rate than presented in the valuation section, attractive upside potential is still attainable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information presented is based upon sources and data believed to be accurate and reliable.