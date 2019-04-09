Sappi: Be Weary Of Capex

Sappi's (OTCPK:SPPJY) share price on the US OTC market is down 29% over the past year, partially reflective of a stronger dollar but also highlighting some operational concerns over the earnings outlook. Management recently guided for a decline in EBITDA in Q2, while assuring the market that EBITDA for the year should be flat. Given a P/E of 7.8X, the shares seem cheap at first glance. However, forecast risk is very real for Sappi, given, firstly, the cyclical nature of the industry, and secondly, the pricing risks on the commodities Sappi has exposure to, namely, dissolving wood pulp and paper prices. These prices are in turn driven by cotton prices, viscose prices, and pulp prices. Many of these prices are heavily influenced by China, and supply and demand fundamentals are opaque in many instances, making price forecasts very difficult. Sappi does business predominantly in Europe, but also has operations in North America and South Africa.

Source: Company data, compiled by author

I, therefore, think it a risky strategy to maintain the net debt to EBITDA target at 2X. A year or two of consecutive negative free cash flows could place the business in significant danger of requiring a recapitalization. As you can see in the below graph, Sappi delivers anything but consistent positive free cash flows, which is to be expected from a company operating in a commoditised industry, yet management does not seem to want to manage that risk by pursuing a less risky capital structure.

Source: Company data, compiled by author

The balance sheet remains uncomfortably geared in my view, albeit "within management targets":

Source: Company data, compiled by author

Despite the balance sheet and free cash flow situation, management is forging ahead with quite an aggressive capex programme, with capex to sales for FY 2019 expected to be 9.7% (Long-term average 6%). Capacity is being added in specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp, and paper. These projects are expected to continue out to 2022, not taking into account any potential delays.

Source: Company data, compiled by author

In conclusion, although I am penciling in 7.5% earnings growth in 2019 (Consensus 11.4%), I do not think one can have high conviction in forecasts for this company, and therefore, investors should require a greater margin of safety, which I don't believe there is, given the risks I have highlighted above. If capex were on the decline and I was anticipating significant positive free cash flows this year and next, then an investment case could certainly be made. Unfortunately, this is not the case. I would stay away from Sappi for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.