Reviewing General Dynamics For Our Portfolio

The shares currently trade off their 52 week high and the dividend was just raised.

As I continue to try to diversify my portfolio into a bit of each industry, I am looking at the defense space.

Source

General Dynamics (GD) is primarily known as a producer of defense equipment. The company has an aerospace division, combat division, marine division, information technology division, and a mission systems division. Each one complimenting each other in enhancing technology and offerings to provide superior products. As a producer of military equipment, the company benefits from strong defense budgets and awarded military contracts. However, the stock can be swayed if the defense budget is viewed as being cut. While some investors would consider the stock an industrial, I consider it less so due to the need for its products no matter the economic state of the country. As the shares trade far from its 52 week highs, we take a look to see how the company is performing and if the valuation makes sense to start a position at these levels.

Performance

General Dynamics recently reported earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company saw growth in every almost every operating segment which helped in see strong revenue growth of over 25%. "Aerospace" saw growth of 36.4%, "Combat Systems" saw a slight decline of 0.2%, "Information Technology" saw revenue rise 93.3%, "Mission Systems" grew 0.3%, and "Marine Systems" saw a nice gain of 11.5%.

The company saw revenue for the full year rise 16.9%, helped in part by an acquisition which lead to the strong growth in its IT division.

Source: Investor Presentation

These strong results would usually lead a stock to new highs and certainly create strong stock performance. The company is seeing growth of high double digits thanks to many contract wins and a strong backlog. This allows management to use its strong free cash flow to enhance shareholder returns.

Source: Investor Presentation

The backlog has grown to almost $68 billion, up almost 10% from the year earlier.

Source: 10K

This should give investors that confidence that even with a lower contract win rate, the company can still deliver excellent results.

Taking a look at the summary of operations, we can see the company has been steadily reducing the shares outstanding.

Source: 10K

Repurchasing over 12% of the shares outstanding since 2014. This helps enhance earnings growth as well and thus increase share price. The cash position has steadily declined and debt has risen, which investors should keep an eye on. As the company continues to generate record cash flows, it should be able to continue to return cash to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends.

We recently saw the company announced a 9.7% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.02 per share.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is the 21st year of consecutive dividend raises, making it an attractive dividend aristocrat for dividend investors.

The company has given 2019 guidance which only represents growth of less than 5% at the midpoint.

Source: Investor Presentation

Arguably 2018 was a very strong year and repeating that would require expanded capacity which the company may not currently have. This puts the forward multiple at a bit under 15x. So let's review if the valuation is fair at this time.

Valuation

Compared to peers, General Dynamics does not appear expensive.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the forward P/E, it's close to being the cheapest. It also has the lowest P/S ratio and its yield on a TTM basis is not far from the top. With shares trading below most peer valuations and fundamentals showing strong momentum, shares may be offering some value.

Taking a look at the 5 year historical trading averages for the shares, we can further see if shares offer a good value.

Source: Morningstar

From what we can see above, it appears shares are trading at a discount compared to their average for quite a few metrics. Currently, the shares trade less than they have for P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E. We also see the company is offering a lower PEG ratio than normal alongside a higher earnings yield. This would make the shares appear to be undervalued compared to their own history. I typically look for a discount of about 10% from the average to become interested, currently this is present.

Lastly, I check to see if the shares offer a higher than average yield. This would imply undervalued shares, especially from a dividend aristocrat which just reported a record year of results.

Source: YieldChart

Since 1995, the average yield has about 1.95%, currently with a yield of 2.37% shares are offering an above average dividend. This has happened less than 28% of the time in the last 24 years. Investors should recognize this as a potential opportunity to pick up shares at an opportune time. With 21 years of raises, it is likely the company will continue to raise the dividend in the future which more than makes up for the relatively small yield.

Conclusion

General Dynamics shares seem to offer value compared to peers. While the market has been in rally mode, GD shares have not seemed to participate. Investors can take the opportunity to start a position and should the market pull back they can add to the position. With below average valuations, record earnings, and an above average yield, the shares seems to be offering value. I typically look for a higher dividend but am willing to wait given my time frame and the company's dividend history. Going forward, the company will be reliant upon a strong defense budget and a favorable political environment. That being said, for investors looking for a defense play for their portfolio, General Dynamics seems to be the way to go. I will be looking for an opportunity to start a position in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.