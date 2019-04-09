April Outlook For Stellar XLM On Bitcoin Trading Pairs

News from partner IBM might be enough to push it higher, but we haven't seen much so far this year.

It's lost room on BTC trading, and is up only 12% in its USD value while the rest of the macro market is up 40%.

Stellar has been left behind as the crypto market has made the start of a recovery in 2019.

After recovering from its all-time low seen in December 2018, Stellar (XLM-USD) managed to achieve some price recovery in the first three months of the year. However, XLM is now under more selling pressure, brought on by some unexpected bullishness seen in Bitcoin in the last two weeks. So what is the outlook for this pair as we head into the second quarter of 2019?

Fundamental Outlook

The news around Stellar in 2019 has mostly to do with its addition on Coinbase programs — notably the Coinbase Earn program. This utilizes Coinbase's purchase of Earn.com which rewards survey takers and participants with a small bit of cryptocurrency.

Coinbase's current program allows users to take a quiz on Stellar's cross-border payments system to earn XLM for their Coinbase wallet. You can learn more here.

In other news, Stellar devs fixed a bug that users found had left the blockchain exposed. It's good news, but Stellar has still not found footing in the kind of adoption that could bring its value up.

Technical Outlook

Today’s analysis for the XLM/BTC pairing will start from the daily chart. The weekly chart (not shown) does not provide us with much information technically speaking, except that the active weekly candle is bearish, which is a continuation of the bearish end to the market action of the previous week. Therefore, we can safely say in the long term, the sentiment for Stellar Lumens continues to remain bearish, especially as the counter asset in the XLM/BTC pairing continues to have a bullish sentiment.

That said, the daily chart presents some interesting information as far as price retracement action is concerned. The Fibonacci retracement tool was applied from the swing high at the 0.00002973 resistance seen on Feb. 14, 2019, and traced to the all-time low seen on the XLM/BTC asset at 0.00002090. Following this trace, price action has largely seen support and resistance at various times around the retracement levels. Of importance at the present time is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement area, where price had found support on three occasions last week. The daily candle for Tuesday, April 9, has breached this support area to the downside, but as the day is still active and market action continues, no breakout situation can be identified at this point.

XLM/BTC Daily Chart: April 9, 2019

Price must break this support level by at least a 3% penetration for the breakout of price to the downside to be confirmed. However, it's better to have this breakout confirmed on the single weekly candle, as it's very likely that more daily candles will test this price area repeatedly over the course of the week.

So what is the outlook for XLM/BTC going forward?

Trade Scenario 1

The price action has to be looked at within the context of the situation with Bitcoin, which is the counter asset in the listed pairing. Bitcoin has breached the $5,000 mark in its pairing with the US dollar and continues to rump ahead, pushing toward the $5,200 level. Bitcoin’s bullishness will have an impact on the price of Stellar Lumens.

This situation already is being seen on the charts, as we see that the selling volumes on XLM are starting to rise. The active daily candle is already pushing very hard against the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement support line. Putting all these points together, the outlook for XLM/BTC is for further bearishness to be seen in the coming days/weeks. It will not be surprising if the present support at the 38.2% Fibonacci level is broken. If this occurs, expect XLM to make a push to the 0.00002299 mark, which is where the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level is located. This will act as the next support for falling prices.

Trade Scenario 2

The second scenario will be for prices to bounce off the 38.2% Fibonacci price level of 0.00002429, but this will only occur if sentiment for BTC were to change. Also, we would need to see remarkable increases in XLM buying volumes for this to occur. Presently, these conditions are not in place and therefore this scenario may be a more futuristic one rather than one that will play out at the present time.

Market Sentiment:

The long-term and mid-term outlook on Stellar on its Bitcoin pair:

Long-Term – bearish

Mid-term – neutral to bearish

Please note: this analysis was done on weekly and daily charts, therefore the price moves described above may take some time to play out. Traders should be aware of this before they set up any trades.

Note: this is trading on the Bitcoin pair, USD value could work out differently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLM-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.