Si-Bone Could Slide When IPO Lockup Expires

Aggressive, risk-tolerant investors should consider shorting shares of Si-Bone ahead of the IPO lockup expiration.

Significant sales of shares subject to the lockup could flood the secondary market and cause a short-term downturn in share price.

When the Si-Bone Inc. IPO lockup expires on April 15th, pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell large blocks of currently-restricted shares for the first time.

April 15, 2019 concludes the 180-day lockup period of Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN).

When the lockup period ends for Si-Bone Inc., its pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders will have the opportunity to sell more than 15.7 million currently-restricted shares. This number dwarfs the 7.2 million shares offered in the IPO and significant sales of lockup-restricted stock could flood the secondary market for SIBN and cause a sharp, sudden downturn in share price when the lockup expires.

Currently, SIBN trades in the $17 to $18 range. SIBN has a return from IPO of 17.5%.

Business Overview: Santa Clara Medical Device Company Treats Back Pain

Si-Bone Inc. is a medical device company located in Santa Clara, California. It designed its proprietary system for implanting a minimally invasive surgical implant that treats sacroiliac joint dysfunction. The company introduced the iFuse system in 2009. Since that time, over 37,000 procedures have been completed by an estimated 1,800 back surgeons in the United States and approximately 33 other countries. Peer-reviewed reports on clinical studies estimate that the sacroiliac joint is responsible for about 15% to 30% of all chronic back pain. Si-Bone believes that its iFuse system is used in most of the minimally invasive back surgeries that fuse the sacroiliac joint in the U.S.

In 2017, Si-Bone launched another implant, the iFuse-3D. They sell their products through U.S. distributors and a direct sales force.

Si-Bone expects its sales to grow due to the increasing acceptance by insurance companies. Since January 2018, 18 U.S. insurance payors have established reimbursement procedures to cover the Si-Bone devices.

For fiscal 2018, Si-Bone reported $55.4 million in revenue. This represents a 15% increase and over 90% gross margins. Revenue was $48 million in 2017 and $42.1 million in 2016. For the first quarter of 2018, approximately 5,100 procedures using Si-Bone devices were performed in the U.S. The company estimates that up to 280,000 potential patients currently exist in the United States.

Financial Highlights

Si-Bone Inc. reported the following financial highlights for the fourth quarter and its fiscal year ended December 31, 2018:

Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue reached $15.6 million for an increase of 13 percent over the previous year.

Gross margin was 91 percent, which is consistent with the same quarter last year.

Operating expenses were $18.5 million versus $14.2 million. This represented an increase of 31 percent.

Operating loss was $4.3 million versus $1.6 million for the same period last year.

Net loss reached $5.3 million versus $4.9 million for the same period in 2017.

Full Fiscal Year

Revenue reached $55.4 million, which represents a 15 percent increase over the previous year.

Gross margin was 91 percent versus 89 percent versus fiscal 2017.

Operating expenses were $62.5 million versus $60.2 million representing an increase of 4 percent.

Operating loss was $12.0 million versus $17.4 million last year.

Net loss was $17.5 million versus $23.0 million last year.

Management

President, CEO, and Chair Jeffrey Dunn has served the company since inception in 2009. His previous experience includes senior positions at INBONE Technologies, Active Decisions, Inc., Velogic, EnterpriseLink, AccelGraphics, Evans and Sutherland, Avnet, Cygnet Systems, and Xerox. He holds an MBA from Babson College.

CFO Laura Francis has served the company since 2015. Her previous experience includes senior financial positions at Auxogyn, Promega Corporation, Bruker BioSciences, Nutra-Park, Hypercosm, and McKinsey & Company. She earned an MBA from Stanford University, and she is a CPA in California.

Competition: RTI Surgical, XTant Medical Holdings, And Others

Si-Bone faces competition primarily from other companies that offer joint fusion devices and products, which are screw-based. These companies include XTant Medical Holdings (XTNT), SIGNUS Medizintechnik, RTI Surgical (RTIX), Medtronic (MDT), and Globus Medical (GMED).

Early Market Performance

The underwriters priced the IPO at $15 per share. Its expected price range was $13 to $15. The stock closed its first day at $20.06 for an increase of 33.7 percent. The stock reached a low of $16.79 on November 19. SIBN has a return from IPO of 17.5%.

Conclusion

When the SIBN IPO lockup expires, more than 15.7 million currently restricted shares will be eligible for trading. This number dwarfs the 7.2 million shares offered in SIBN's IPO. Significant sales of restricted stock could flood the secondary marketplace for SIBN and cause a sharp, short-term downturn in share price. We believe that - with a 17.5% return from IPO - at least some of the pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders will want to lock in their gains.

This group of pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders includes officers, directors and five corporate entities.

Aggressive, risk-tolerant investors should consider shorting shares of SIBN ahead of the IPO lockup expiration on April 15th. Interested investors should cover these short positions during the April 16th and 17th trading sessions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SIBN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.