UNL: The Cold Snap Provides A Significant Support

Net speculative positioning improves over the week, but the interest for the flammable complex is waning following strong short coverings.

In spite of the first natural gas storage injection, UNL shares should remain sustained in the short term.

Investment thesis

Latest weather guidance calls for a cold snap development over the US in mid-April, providing a healthy catalyst for bulls keeping track of the United States 12 Month Natural Gas ETF LP (UNL). Over the past couple of days, UNL corrected sharply due to the retreat of Henry Hub natural gas futures, representing the bulk of UNL’s exposure. Furthermore and despite a sustained fundamental weakness on UNL’s underlying, the risk/reward turns in advantage of the bulls, given recent weather evolutions and the already deeply sold commodity.

UNL – United States 12 Month Natural Gas ETF LP

UNL is directly correlated to the daily changes in the spot price of natural gas delivered at Henry Hub. It measures the average price changes of 12 futures contracts on natural gas traded on the Nymex, containing the near-month contract to expire and the contracts for the following 11 months. Besides, the fund spreads its future exposure equally across the nearest 12 contract month in an effort to minimize the impact of contango returns.

In order to reduce incurred rolling costs and limit exposure to expiring natural gas future volatility, the fund’s strategy could prematurely decide to shift its exposition on the next month contract to expire. This is actually the case this month, as there is no direct exposure on the May 2019 future contract.

According to Bloomberg, the fund’s top holdings are as follows, consisting of a total exposure on natural gas futures of 76.99%, 8.35% on the Goldman Sachs Government Fund and the remaining in United States Treasury Bills.

UNL offers an expense ratio of 0.88%, lower than its main competitor the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), establishing at 1.29%. However, UNL’s average spread on the last 60 days is 0.7%, compared to just 0.04% for UNG. This downside is explained by the liquidity of the discussed ETF, totaling an average daily volume of $40.33m for UNG and much lower $26.98k for UNL. Unless you are an institutional investor, UNL’s liquidity conditions are sufficient.

Nevertheless and in spite of higher UNL costs, the diversification of UNL on the 12 natural gas future contracts provides less risk for investors exposed to the underlying commodity.

US storage and supply/demand equilibrium are still bearish for the UNL Fund

During the last week, US natural gas inventories advanced for the first time of the year, signaling the beginning of the injection season. Indeed, gas storage in America advanced slightly on the March 22-29 period, up 2.08% (w/w) to 1,130 Bcf. This early season inventory advance contributes to reduce the deficit of the flammable complex, establishing 16.5% or 224 Bcf below 2017 levels and 33.2% or 562.8 Bcf under the 5-year average, which should impact UNL negatively.

On the supply-demand side, the equilibrium further deteriorates on the March 28-April 3 period. According to the EIA, aggregate supply ramp up continued, up 0.4% (w/w) to 94.6 Bcf/d, whereas demand posted a moderate decline, down 3.8% (w/w) to 84.4 Bcf/d.

The marginal supply advance is due to steady marketed and dry production, up 0.4% (w/w) to respectively 100.4 Bcf/d and 89.7 Bcf/d and growing net imports from Canada, up 2.1% (w/w) to 4.8 Bcf/d.

On the other side, aggregate demand slowdown arises from dipping residential needs, down 11.5% (w/w) to 26.2 Bcf/d, and is partly offset by improving power demand, up 1.9% (w/w) to 21.9 Bcf/d, following moderate temperatures leading to lower heading demand. Besides, a small uptick in LNG exports, with seven LNG vessels and a combined carrying capacity of 25.3 Bcf, enhances investor anticipations on the vigor of global natural gas markets, although the maintenance cycle of the Sabine Pass export facility is still ongoing.

This overall supply-demand deterioration brings headwinds on the UNL fund.

Henry Hub natural gas speculative positioning loses steam

Meanwhile, net spec positioning posts a second consecutive advance, according to the latest Commitments of Traders report. On the March 26-April 2 period, speculative bets lifted 13.64% (w/w), but remain net short of 20,763 contracts, whereas UNL's weekly performance declined 1.58% to $10.55 per share.

The forces behind this advance remained unchanged compared to last week, with robust short covering counterbalancing long liquidations. Short liquidation dipped 4.52% (w/w) to 301,171 contracts over the week, whereas long positioning withdrew 3.65% (w/w) to 244,661 contracts. With declining long and short interest on the Henry Hub gas futures, which represent 76.99% of the fund’s exposure, speculators’ incline for the commodity wanes, but I expect it to turn in the coming week, following the weather guidance shift.

Since the beginning of the year, while net spec positioning plummeted a whopping 161.1% or 12,811 contracts, UNL’s year-to-date performance lifted marginally, up 1.93% to $10.55 per share.

Colder-than-normal temperatures should awaken UNL bulls

In my last article published on April 4, my view on the US flammable complex or UNL’s proxy market has not changed, remaining fundamentally short in the long term. However, the bullish weather pattern, which is progressing across the country, could trigger a short-term UNL share uptick.

According to the National Weather Service, there are high probabilities that weather guidance turns colder on the April 14-20 period, with a chilly patter developing from the Midwest to the Rockies, which is positive for US core demand and thus for natural gas futures.

While this cold spell might not be strong enough to revert the natural gas injection momentum, it could provide sufficient reasons to awaken the bulls, given the current storage situation, reaching the second lowest end winter level in history.

Despite recent injection published by the EIA and the improvement in net spec positioning on Henry Hub natural gas futures, I expect an improvement of US natural gas pricing in the coming week, despite my bearish view in the long term. This comes mainly on the back of colder weather expectations which should sustain weakening demand for the flammable commodity. In that vein, UNL should also head north, given that it tracks the consecutive 12-month natural gas future contracts.

