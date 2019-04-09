M&A Updates: Newstrike Brands Is Getting Acquired By HEXO

HEXO (HEXO) - Newstrike Brands (HIP) All Stock Merger

Spread: 4% (recently was increased to 10%). Borrow fees: 14%.

This is another Canadian cannabis industry merger. Newstrike Brands (C$295m) is being acquired by HEXO (C$1.88bn). This merger will strongly improve HEXO's production capability (will add 470k ft of production space). Due to the size of the transaction, threat of the regulatory condition should be minor, although two thirds of HIP shareholder approval + majority of the disinterested will be required. 25% are already guaranteed by the management and certain undisclosed shareholders. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to find any more information of HIP shareholders that is up to date. Meeting is set to the 12 of April. HEXO and HIP will own 86% and 14% of the combined company respectively. Overall, this looks like an interesting deal, but given the borrow price + additional risk of failure, the spread might be just a bit too narrow on this one. This transaction has already been covered by numerous articles in SeekingAlpha, so it is worth checking them out. By the way, the combined company will trade at 3.8 EV/Rev, which is considerably less than the competitors (for example, two closest peers in terms of production capability and market reach are trading at 40x (Aurora) and 69x (Canopy), so this might also be an interesting opportunity. Of course, though, this is a very young and risky industry with a lot of nuances, so taking precautions is advisable.

HIP has acquired its cannabis license in the end of 2016 and in mid 2017 was acquired by Newstrike via reverse merger. Like many companies in this industry it is burning cash

HEXO was listed in 2017m and it seems that it hasn't done any acquisitions until now.

State Power Investment (SPIC) - China Power New Energy Development (735 HK)

Spread: 2%

Government owned SPIC is looking to privatize CPNED for HK$5.45/share (2 year high price, 41.9% premium to last close and a 78.1% premium to the 30-day average). Besides cash, there is also a stock alternative (1 share of the combined company for 6 CPNED shares). Transactions like this in Hong Kong require the 75% of the disinterested shareholders (target firm's) approval and not more than 10% voting against. The buyer already owns 28% of the target company, but it will not be allowed to vote. The largest shareholder (27%) is supporting the deal and has agreed to choose the full stock alternative, but it seems that he will also be unable to vote due to its connections with the buyer. So it seems that the approval of about 33.75% of the remaining shareholders will be needed to pass. The financing is settled and will be made mainly from the cash on hand. Overall, given the premium + government involvement + the fact that the largest shareholder approves, the privatization should be completed without much troubles. Closing should be expected in mid-summer 2019.

CPNED operates various power plants (gas, wind, hydro, solar etc.).

SPIC - one of the five major electricity companies in China.

Faciam Holdings - Summit Bancshares (OTCPK:SMAL)

Spread: 8% Closing: mid 2019

A very small (about $60m) bank industry deal. Summit Bancshares (owns Summit bank) is being acquired by privately held Faciam Holdings (very little information available). The majority of the target company's shareholder approval is required. Consideration stands at $56.13 per share in cash, which is about 2.25x to tangible BV (considerably higher than the average in the industry) and 30.5x revenues. All in all, the transaction looks good, but what concerns me is that almost no information is available on the buyer.

Summit Bank operates three branches in California.

