Apple: Dividend Hardly Counts

The stock trades at an EV/S of 12.6x FY21 EPS estimates which is more important than a potential 1.7% dividend yield.

Apple should only be owned based on the future view of services and wearables markets.

Some investors are eagerly awaiting the dividend hike, but the stock doesn't trade based on this yield.

My previous research on Apple (AAPL) got a lot of push back regarding whether investors own the stock for the dividend. The upcoming annual boost should provide another 10% hike in the dividend, but the stock doesn't move based on these payouts.

Image Source: Apple website

Dividend History

Like most tech stocks, Apple didn't historically pay a dividend outside from a period between 1987 and 1996. The company started paying a dividend back in 2012 as the net cash balance soared to $100 billion.

Due to the inability to repatriate foreign cash without a large tax bill, Apple built a large net cash balance. The net cash balance hit a peak of $163 billion in 2017 before the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act cut the tax on the repatriation of foreign earnings.

Source: Apple Capital Returns

During this time, Apple implemented a dividend and still paid a large amount to repurchase shares. As an example, the tech giant spent $33.0 billion on stock buybacks in FY17. The approval of the tax cuts allowed Apple to ramp up capital returns starting with 2018.

Over the course of the above time period, the dividend has accounted for a very small portion of the total gain. Since the start of 2012, the total return is up 294% in that period, with over 80% of the return from capital gains that were 246%.

Data by YCharts

Of course, Apple started the dividend small and has boosted the payout aggressively each year since 2012. Due to recent stocks gains, the dividend yield is down to a meager 1.5%.

Data by YCharts

Over the last few years, the tech giant has averaged somewhere in the range of a 10% annual dividend hike. The company regularly makes their hikes in late April for May along with the FQ2 earnings report:

May 2013 - $0.436, up 7.8%

May 2014 - $0.47, up 7.8%

May 2015 - $0.52, up 10.6%

May 2016 - $0.57, up 9.6%

May 2017 - $0.63, up 10.5%

May 2018 - $0.73, up 15.9%

May 2019 - $0.83E, up 13.7%

Assuming the same dividend hike trajectory of $0.10 per quarter, Apple will boost the quarterly dividend from $0.73 to $0.83 at the end of April, or $3.32 per year. The new dividend yield would jump to only yield 1.7% with the stock suddenly up at $200.

More importantly, the payout ratio based on EPS estimates is only somewhere under 30%. Apple will likely forecast spending at least 5x the expected annual $15.5 billion dividend payout on stock buybacks. Until the December slowdown, the company was spending $20+ billion a quarter or a rate of $80 billion annually on buybacks in an attempt to reduce the net cash balance closer to neutral or effectively $0. The company wasn't making a lot of progress with a net cash balance still up at $130 billion.

Don't Focus On The Dividend

Since Apple doesn't even focus on the dividend as the biggest method of capital returns, investors shouldn't focus on the dividend payout either. Besides, the stock is too volatile for any retirement portfolio to focus on owning Apple for the dividend.

Last year, the stock lost 39% of its value in a matter of months, with the stock dipping from a high of $233 to only $142.

Maybe most importantly, Apple doesn't have a higher valuation due to a dividend over this period. The company announced the restart of the dividend back in March 2012 and started paying the dividend in the September quarter.

The stock had a higher trailing P/E multiple prior to announcing the dividend. Only now is Apple trading back towards the normal trailing P/E ratios. Clearly, the dividend only attracts extreme value investors and hasn't done anything for the stock valuation since early 2012.

Data by YCharts

Another reason that Apple isn't invested in based on the dividend yield is that so many tech stocks now yield far in excess of the tech giant. Tech stocks such as International Business Machines (IBM), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Western Digital (WDC) all offer dividend yields in the 4% range. Even a tech giant like Intel (INTC) offers a bigger dividend yield at 2.2% than Apple at 1.5%.

Data by YCharts

For this reason, most investors looking for strictly a dividend in the tech sector are bypassing Apple. The above list isn't even meant as an exclusive list so plenty of other dividend investment options in the tech sector likely exist.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors will be looking towards Apple's annual capital return announcement. Those investors will look towards the share buybacks and not the dividend hike. Likewise, investors shouldn't own the stock for the dividend outside of a small boost to a total return opportunity.

The reason to own the stock is based on one's views of future iPhone sales and the potential to grow services and wearables in the face of stagnating smartphone sales. The stock trades at an EV/S multiple of about 12.6x FY21 EPS estimates. Buy Apple if you think this is a good price for the tech giant, but please don't own the stock for a meager dividend when the company itself prefers stock buybacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, IBM, QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.