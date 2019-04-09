Pinterest IPO: The Valuation May Get More Interesting Soon

If the company is able to report a positive gross profit margin in 2019, the EV/Sales figure may reach 9x, which is the valuation of Snap.

Reporting revenue growth of more than 60%, Pinterest (PINS) should be studied closely by growth investors. While the company is not reporting gross profit margin, operating losses are diminishing, which should attract investors. Having mentioned these beneficial features, Pinterest is selling shares at 6.31x sales, which does not appear cheap. Other competitors with revenue growth and positive gross profit margin are selling below this valuation.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business Model

Founded in 2010, Pinterest is a social media website. As of December 2018, with more than 250 million active users, Pinterest is said to have the third most relevant brand in the United States. Take a look at the image below for further details on the impressive figures of this growing platform:

Source: Prospectus

Pinterest users, also called Pinners, visit the company's website looking for visual recommendations about different topics. The prospectus describes the concept of Pin with the following images:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Read the lines below on the type of images offered by Pinterest:

"They come to discover ideas for just about anything you can imagine: daily activities like cooking dinner or deciding what to wear, major commitments like remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions like fly fishing or fashion and milestone events like planning a wedding or a dream vacation." Source: Prospectus

What should attract investors is how Pinterest is monetizing its platform. The company's strategies include brand advertising and performance-based advertising across several formats. One of these forms of advertising is promoted pins. These are images that look like standard pins and are offered based on the user's search history. Take a look at the image below for further details:

Source: Prospectus

Users clicking on promoted pins are offered images of the products being sold. Pinterest makes revenue on adds performance. This type of revenue represented approximately two-third of the company's revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018. It is very beneficial. It means that the company's monetization program is working properly. Keep in mind that brands are paying only when the articles are sold. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

According to Similarweb, the company receives more than 803 million visitors per month. In addition, each visitor stays connected to the site for more than 5 minutes and 45 seconds, on the average visiting more than 5 pages per visit. The numbers are not as good as that of Facebook (FB), which reports an average visit duration of 11 minutes and 13 seconds and more than 10 pages per visit. However, Pinterest's figures are better than the numbers reported by Snap (SNAP), which only notes an average visit duration of 52 seconds. The images below provide further details on this matter:

Source: SimilarWeb

Source: SimilarWeb - Facebook

Source: SimilarWeb - Snap

The target market is large and is growing at a fast pace. According to IDC, the digital advertising market is expected to reach $423 billion in 2022 delivering 12% CAGR from 2018.

Pinterest is growing its revenue at a faster pace than the market. With that, operating in a growing market should help the company increase its revenue in the future.

Even if the management does not perform, Pinterest's business activities should grow at a pace close to that of the market. Many growth investors may get attracted by this feature.

Balance Sheet

With $505 million in marketable securities and $122 million in cash, market participants should appreciate the company's liquidity. In addition, marketable securities and cash represent 54% of the total amount of assets. The balance sheet is like a dream for IPO analysts. Take a look at the image below for further details on the list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

With an asset/liability ratio of 4x, the liabilities should not create fear. In addition, financial debt is non-existent. The image below provides a list of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement

Revenue growth is quite impressive. As of December 31, 2018, the company reported $755 million, 60% more than that in the year ended December 31, 2017. Pinterest reports losses from operations of -$74 million. However, losses declined by 45% in 2018. If the same positive trend continues, the company may report a positive gross profit margin soon. In 2018, the net losses were equal to -$62 million, a bit better than that in 2017, when Pinterest reported -$130 million.

While the lack of profitability is an issue, growth investors should appreciate the company. If revenue growth continues, Pinterest may soon reach its break-even point leading to profits. With this in mind, growth investors may not care about the current losses. The image below provides the income statement:

Source: Prospectus

Capitalization

Assuming 540.5 million shares after the IPO at $16, the total market capitalization should be equal to $8.648 billion. Deducting $1.503 billion in cash, the expected enterprise value should be equal to $7.14 billion. The image below provides the expected capitalization:

Source: Prospectus

As of December 31, 2018, the company reported revenue of $755 million, 60% more than that in the year ended December 31, 2017. With these figures in mind, forward revenues of $1.132 billion appear to be reasonable and Pinterest sells shares at 6.31x sales.

The company competes with Amazon (AMZN), Facebook, Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG), Snap, Houzz (HOUZ), and Tastemade. The lines below provide further details on the companies that compete with Pinterest:

Source: Prospectus

Competitors report revenue growth from 23% to 43% and trade at 3.2x to 9.2x revenues. In 2018, Pinterest reported revenue growth of more than 60%, so it is growing at a faster pace than peers. The images below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Ycharts

With regards to profitability, peers report a gross profit margin between 25% and 83%. The image below provides further details on the gross profit margin of competitors:

Source: Ycharts

Pinterest sells shares at 6.31x sales, which does not seem expensive. However, it is not an opportunity either. Take into account that Snap is trading at 9.2x sales with revenue growth of more than 43% and gross profit margin of 32%. In addition, Facebook trades at 6.6x and it is growing at 37%. Furthermore, Pinterest does not report positive gross profit margin, which may not be appreciated by market participants. Because of this fact, many investors may not pay 6.31x sales for the shares.

Use Of Proceeds

The use of proceeds is not ideal. The company expects to use the money from the IPO for general corporate purposes, working capital, and other operating expenses. However, it expects to use $275 million to repay a revolving credit facility. IPO investors usually don't appreciate companies that use proceeds to pay a debt. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Many Institutional Investors

The assessment of shareholders shows that many institutional investors acquired shares before the IPO. It is very positive. It shows that the company was able to find many investors, who trusted the company. Furthermore, the fact that no shareholder owns more than 50% of the shares outstanding should be appreciated. As a result, the Board of Directors is expected to be independent. The image below provides further details on the list of shareholders:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

With revenue growth equal to 60%, it is a pity that Pinterest does not report positive gross profit margin. Most competitors report less revenue growth than Pinterest, but they are showing a gross profit margin of more than 25%.

Taking into account these figures, 6.31x sales does not appear cheap. If the company is able to report a positive gross profit margin in 2019, the EV/Sales figure may reach 9x, which is the valuation of Snap. With this in mind, investors should review the next quarterly reports closely. The situation may change quite a bit if revenue continues to grow and operating losses diminish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.