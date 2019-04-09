Atlantic Gold: Best In Breed

While the majority of gold stocks underwent bear market corrections following the Q2 2016 intermediate top in the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), two names stood out that did not get the memo. Those two companies are Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), and looking at the companies, it's no surprise that they stand head and shoulders above the rest. Both companies are in tier one jurisdictions, both companies anticipated they would be producing gold at sub $700/oz all-in sustaining cash costs for FY-2019, and both companies have deposits with significant exploration upside. Kirkland Lake Gold has been the clear leader among the two names in terms of performance, but this has allowed Atlantic Gold to build out a significant base which it just broke out in Q1. The pullback in gold (GLD) has seen the stock pull back to the top of its base, and generally, the first back-test of a base this large is an opportunity for those who missed the breakout to start positions. I have started a new position in Atlantic Gold this week at C$2.04.

Two years ago at the onset of an intermediate up move in gold, I began covering Atlantic Gold when it was under the radar of the majority of analysts. At the time, the stock was trading at C$0.60, and it's unequivocally proven to be a leader, putting up a 300% return in share price since July 2016 vs. the Gold Junior Index's negative return. This has been helped by the fact that the company has seen a smooth transition from explorer to producer, has continued to see exploration success at its deposits, and is one of the only names in the sector that continues to under-promise and over-deliver. Initially, I thought projections for all-in sustaining cash costs at $600/oz or lower might be a little ambitious even with the company's very attractive near-surface open-pit deposits, but the company wowed analysts with AISC coming in at US$550/oz for 2018. These costs are allowing the company to realize margins of $700/oz at $1,250/oz gold, numbers that most gold producers would salivate over.

Before delving into the technicals, it's worth discussing what makes Atlantic Gold so attractive compared to its peers, and why the company is indeed one of a kind. For starters, there are no other companies that I'm aware of in the sector with 35% of the share structure held by board and management. With the Sprott Group of Companies holding another 10% of shares, this means that nearly half of the company's float is locked in tight hands which is always a positive. Atlantic Gold currently has 237 million shares outstanding, and a share price of US$1.55, which gives the company a market capitalization of $367 million. By adding in the net debt of roughly US$48 million, the company's current enterprise is $415 million. By my metrics, the company continues to be an attractive valuation for a gold producer in a tier one jurisdiction that is expecting to grow its production to over 200,000 ounces a year over the next few years. This is especially true at the margins that Atlantic Gold is working with of roughly 55% margins per ounce using a $1,275/oz gold price.

During the company's recent Q4 and full-year 2018 earnings report, Atlantic Gold discussed that production guidance for 2019 would be slightly higher than total production for 2018 at a mid-point of 95,000 ounces expected for 2019. This is a small bump from full-year 2018 production which came in at 90,531 ounces. The good news is that investors can trust that this guidance is likely to come to fruition as the company has been conservative in past estimates and consistently over-delivered on their projections. On the cost side, Atlantic Gold stated that they are expecting all-in sustaining cash costs of $521-$566 per ounce, with a mid-point to this guidance of $544/oz. This figure is below the company's 2018 all-in sustaining costs of $556/oz and represents 2% lower costs at the mid-point of their stated guidance. Investors should be elated with this news as the company is not only delivering on what were already lowest decile costs in the industry but planning to deliver at costs slightly below these levels.

On the exploration front, the company came out with updated resources last month which significantly improved across all deposits. At Fifteen Mile Stream, the company's measured & indicated resources increased 47% to 676,000 ounces, a significant increase from the prior resource of 460,000 ounces. At Touquoy where the company is currently mining, the company added 88,000 ounces which is an increase of 18% net of mining depletion. This is very impressive as it shows that Atlantic Gold is discovering new ounces at this deposit at nearly the same speed as they are mining them. Finally, at Cochrane Hill, the company increased its resources by 50% to 607,000 ounces. These increases as of the new resource estimates have placed current total in-pit measured & indicated resources at Moose River at 2.1 million ounces. Based on this and further reserve increases in the most recent news release, the company has built the following table for projections of mine life going forward.

As we can see from the above table, production is expected to jump significantly by 90% in 2022 from 91,000 ounces to 174,000 ounces, and is expected to increase further in 2023 and 2024. While this may seem like long ways away, the market is generally looking 12-18 months ahead so this is really next year's news and not as far as some may think. There is also the upside of exploration which Atlantic Gold has been quite successful at thus far. The company has managed to add reserves at a discovery cost of $40/oz which is quite significant with margins of $700/oz, and they have several more targets along their nearly 50 kilometer corridor. The most significant recent discovery was the 149 deposit, where we saw intercepts of 16 meters at 1.12 grams per tonne gold, and 13 meters of 1.1 grams per tonne gold in Q1. These results are roughly in line with the company's current reserve base of 1.20 grams per tonne gold. These new results can be added to previous results of 31 meters at 1.84 grams per tonne gold, and 20 meters at 1.53 grams per tonne gold.

So why consider the stock for purchase now? Let's take a look:

As we can see from the below quarterly chart, the stock has just broken out of a massive 20-year base that began in the late '90s. The stock put in its highest ever quarterly close in Q1 at $2.12, above the previous high close of $2.00. It also managed to do this on three times normal quarterly volume.

It is rare to find a 2+ year break-out in a stock, let alone a 20+ year breakout, and this is why I believe this one to be quite significant. It certainly doesn't hurt that the company in question is the #2 name in mining sector per my rankings, and the #1 name in the junior mining sector (sub $500 million market cap).

While the quarterly chart may not appear to be providing an entry point, the daily chart is suggesting there is a lower risk entry. Atlantic Gold spent several months trying to get through the $2.00 level last year and finally broke through it in Q1 of this year. The pullback in the price of gold saw the stock come back down to re-test this breakout level, and generally, back-tests can be buying opportunities if the volume profile is favorable. Given that this pullback of 15% or more occurred on light volume, I went long the stock at C$2.04.

Based on the above quarterly breakout, the continued exploration success and the improved cost guidance for 2019, I believe Atlantic Gold to be a must-own name in the gold sector as it's the most attractive opportunity I've seen since Kirkland Lake Gold. While Kirkland Lake Gold has Atlantic Gold beat in the grade department by a mile, Atlantic Gold is neck and neck with Kirkland Lake Gold from a margin standpoint. For those looking for a name under a $1 billion market capitalization with a strong runway for growth, I believe Atlantic Gold to be the best candidate. I have restarted my position in the stock this week, after selling out for a 130% gain in 2017 from my initial purchases at C$0.60. For full disclosure, I only bought the stock on the Canadian market as it is more liquid there, and I never place more than 5% of my portfolio in junior miners as they can be speculative even if they are the leaders in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGB.V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.