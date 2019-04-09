PagerDuty Files For Ambitious Enterprise Tech IPO

PagerDuty (PD), a company which develops software that helps businesses respond when their websites unexpectedly go down, has filed for an ambitious enterprise tech IPO that’s shaping up to be one of the most-watched in the tech scene in recent times. A delay in IPOs thanks to an earlier government shutdown this year appears to finally be over, with a slew of forthcoming debuts like PagerDuty’s promising to deliver hectic days for investors in the near-future.

Here’s everything we know about PagerDuty’s forthcoming market debut, and why the company hopes its software can keep spreading across the market.

PagerDuty is a digital central nervous system

When PagerDuty set out to describe itself after forming in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the company described itself as a custom software development company that exists to help businesses react nearly instantaneously when things inevitably went wrong. Understanding that modern businesses need to be online 24/7 if they hope to lure in customers, PagerDuty focuses on producing software that helps these companies determine when their web pages suddenly crash or are otherwise unavailable to users. This has the direct result of making PagerDuty a data maestro of a company, as its software must analyze countless company systems and vacuum up huge sums of information to effectively function.

According to S-1 filings recently made with the SEC ahead of the company’s market debut, however, PagerDuty still has plenty of work ahead if it wants to convince investors to get in for the long haul. That’s because the company has yet to turn a profit, with recent net losses likely serving as a warning to investors that the business’ ambitious software plans are difficult to turn into a reality. According to its prospectus, PagerDuty had $31.2 million in sales for the quarter ending Oct. 31st, yet the company posted some $15.3 million in losses. These worrying financial figures may deter some investors ahead of the company’s market debut.

Just because PagerDuty isn’t currently profitable doesn’t mean the company can be written off entirely, however, especially since so many modern businesses are in the midst of digitizing their operations. Companies like PagerDuty are standing in the midst of a rapidly burgeoning market that’s unlikely to slow down its rapid pace of growth anytime soon, so existing profitability concerns can be delayed as long as the company’s executives appear to be steering it in the right direction.

With over 10,000 customers already, PagerDuty is already doing just that, accruing an impressive reputation for itself by serving massive companies like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and IBM (NYSE:IBM). Given the critical importance most people place on near-instant access to their digital services, companies like PagerDuty are crucial towards keeping everything running smoothly when an unexpected web page crisis occurs. Previously, PagerDuty has been valued at $1.3 billion, too, so investors have cause to believe that the company is set for upward growth.

PagerDuty still has some work to do

Just because it has enjoyed lofty valuations in the past doesn’t mean that PagerDuty can enjoy smooth sailing from here on out, however. The company still has some work to do and must labor hard to convince investors that its existing revenue stream can be bolstered until it’s finally profitable. All of PagerDuty’s revenue comes from a single product, too, rendering it vulnerable to disruption in the near future as better and better software emerges at a breakneck pace. Nevertheless, none of its existing customers count for more than 5 percent of the company’s revenue, so it already has a decently well diversified customer base to point investors towards as proof of its longevity.

Competitors in the marketplace will keep giving PagerDuty a run for its money, too, so the company will need to step on the gas ahead of its market debut if it really wants to put on a show for investors. Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) recently took extensive steps to acquire VectorOps, for instance, which will serve as a fierce competitor that offers customers an alternative to PagerDuty’s service. If the company doesn’t work ardently to ensure that its software remains top of the line and affordable for a bulk of its customers, it could see its market share slip regardless of what investors think during its IPO.

PagerDuty’s industry is set for endless growth, however, with literally almost every modern business finding itself needing a digital presence in one form or another. PagerDuty thus has the potential to spread its services far and wide, optimizing its ability to keep web pages up with real-time data and thus building a positive brand for itself. Nonetheless, the company’s lack of profitability will make it an eyesore to some investors during its debut, with the rise of competitors like VectorOps proving to be a real hurdle to long-term growth.

PagerDuty’s IPO will doubtlessly draw plenty of attention, as a successful market debut could make the difference between success and failure for the growing company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.