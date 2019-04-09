BlackBerry: Getting Paid In Thin Air

As BlackBerry (BB) reported Q4 FY2019 earnings, many things amazed me:

How BlackBerry did so well, overall (revenue growth, large EPS beat).

How its core business did so badly at the same time, with Q4 FY2019 Enterprise Software and Services revenues down 17.5% YoY.

How Licensing and IP revenues did so massively well in Q4 FY2019, by being up 70.7% YoY. Clearly, IP was the reason both for the revenue and profit beats.

Why BlackBerry was so modest regarding these outstanding IP revenues. I mean, if you scan the earnings PR, you’ll see accolades for everything but IP. Yet, it was IP that delivered more than anything else by a huge margin.

I knew there had to be more to this report than what had been put out on the earnings PR and conference call. However, I decided not to publish an article on my suspicions as I didn’t have enough hard data at the time to flesh them out. I had to bide my time and wait for the full earnings report.

Well, the full earnings report is now out, and I am about to show you something amazing regarding BlackBerry’s Q4 FY2019 revenues and earnings. In my view, this amazing fact is the reason why BlackBerry didn’t really want to draw interest towards the IP and Licensing revenues.

Here’s The Amazing Thing

When going through BlackBerry’s earnings report, the evidence slowly starts to seep out. The very first clue you find is this:

What does this mean? It means BlackBerry booked $46 million in revenues and earnings which were non-cash, so they had to be removed from operating cash flow. We also know that these non-cash revenues didn’t end up in accounts receivable, or they’d have been lumped together with working capital changes further down the cash flow statement. So BlackBerry had booked $46 million in revenues and profits that had been received “in something”.

Another interesting fact comes further down the full earnings report. You learn that during Q4 FY2019, Teletry was responsible for an increase of more than $41 million in revenues, since the overall Licensing and IP segment increased revenues by $41 million, and Teletry was more than that (with a decrease in BBM Consumer licensing pushing the overall increase to less than it would otherwise have been):

The increase in Licensing, IP and other revenue of $41 million was due to higher IP revenue from the Company’s patent licensing agreement with Teletry that allows it to sublicense a broad range of the Company’s patents to a majority of global smartphone manufacturers, partially offset by a decrease in revenue from BBM Consumer due to a decrease in infrastructure hosting revenue.

Of note, Q4 FY2018 and FY2018 as a whole already included Teletry revenues. So the large increase stated above is on top of the already large influence in FY2018, where 2 quarters of Teletry revenues were described as being the primary factor behind a $70 million increase in IP revenues:

The increase of $70 million in licensing, IP and other revenue to $196 million from $126 million is primarily due to the Company’s licensing arrangement with Teletry as discussed above in “Business Overview - Recent Developments” and meeting revenue recognition criteria during the second quarter of fiscal 2018 for a previously signed intellectual property licensing arrangement, partially offset by a decline in software engineering services revenue present in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

You also get to know a customer represented more than 10% of BlackBerry’s FY2019 revenues ($904 million, so more than $90 million) and represents more than 10% of its receivables. Clearly, Teletry is that customer. Of course, that’s not a surprise, as even before we had estimated it at a run rate of ~$100 million/year, and in Q4 FY2019, Teletry’s influence clearly grew significantly (given the huge increase in IP and Licensing revenues stated above).

At this point, though, we still don’t know what’s the nature of the “non-cash consideration received from contracts with customers” was. However, a simple search for “non-cash consideration” provides the answer (emphasis is mine):

Total additions to intangible assets in fiscal 2019 amounted to $725 million (fiscal 2018 - $30 million). During fiscal 2019, the additions to intangible assets primarily consisted of $646 million in connection with the Cylance acquisition, patents received as non-cash consideration in a contract with a customer and payments for intellectual property relating to patent registration, licenses and maintenance fees.

So hey, what do we know now? We know that:

BlackBerry got paid $46 million in “patents”. And booked these intangibles as revenues and profits! This is literally as close as getting paid in thin air here, though these patents were supposedly valued by an independent third party.

This payment all happened in Q4 FY2019. No reference to “non-cash consideration” exists either in FY2018 or at the Q3 FY2019 waypoint.

We also know this came from a single customer (the quote above is in the singular). It’s not hard to know who the customer was. It was Teletry. After all, $46 million was 17.9% of BlackBerry’s Q4 FY2019 revenues, and there’s a single customer over 10% of revenues. Moreover, $46 million was also 21.9% of BlackBerry’s Q4 FY2019 gross margin, and 76.7% of BlackBerry’s non-GAAP net income.

Obviously, booking a payment in “thin air patents” is nothing one would be inclined to shout from the rooftops. Hence, there’s your reason for all the IP modesty. I must say that I’ve gone through many companies' financials, yet I had never seen an intangible (in this case, patents) be booked as revenue and profits. BlackBerry is certainly being disruptive here, if nowhere else. The only way I see where these patents could have a defensible value would be if they themselves were already yielding royalties - something that's not stated anywhere. Even then, booking their value as revenue and profits would strain credulity.

I had already considered the Teletry deal, which had saved many quarters with high-margin revenues, as somewhat strange. Now, with this Q4 FY2019 event, it became even stranger.

Without this apparently bogus deal, Q4 FY2019 would have been a very significant miss. For instance:

Revenues would have been $211 million, so 13% below Street consensus.

Non-GAAP EPS would have been $0.03 versus the $0.06 Street consensus. Another note here. BB seems to have calculated non-GAAP EPS based on shares outstanding, not diluted shares (on diluted shares, BB's EPS was actually $0.10, not $0.11).

A Side Note - A Small Coincidence

The following is probably meaningless, but I thought the closeness of these dates (considering the nature of the Teletry deal) is a coincidence that merits mention:

The Teletry deal was announced on November 15, 2017.

BlackBerry announced it would acquire Cylance on November 16, 2018.

The coincidence might have meaning because Cylance was troubled financially. It had just gotten a $120 million financing round in June 2018, yet as of February 2019, it was down to less than $40 million in current assets (so less than $40 million in cash) and carried $125 million in debt. Cylance, even considering BlackBerry’s forward guidance, will add $295 million in costs on a revenue guidance of around $220 million. Things will have been worse still looking back, so Cylance was troubled financially.

I'm not going to expound on why this coincidence and associated premium could be relevant, as that would perhaps be seen as too speculative. I like to have solid proof of my statements, as I've done with the weird $46 million. But I also know when coincidences might be relevant.

Conclusion

17.9% of BlackBerry’s Q4 FY2019 revenues, 21.9% of BlackBerry’s Q4 FY2019 gross margin and 76.7% of BlackBerry’s non-GAAP net income came from getting paid for patents with patents. Think what you will of this, but the whole thing is wildly fishy.

I am again going to say that BlackBerry is stretching the band of credulity here. Companies doing this kind of stuff don’t usually end well. On account of this weird accounting move, I again consider BlackBerry as likely to do badly going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.